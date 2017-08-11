Building permits, July 24-Aug. 4

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

July 24-28

Applied

1310 10th St. 101, $60,000 to divide office into two suites – Wells Fargo. Contractor: Omega General Inc. Business/tenant: Wells Fargo. Permit no.: BLD2017-0709. July 24.

2425 East Bakerview Road 101, $24,000 to convert existing retail area to offices – Velvac Inc. Business/tenant: Velvac Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0710. July 24.

1213 East Victor St., $16,000 to enclose existing structure – Warren. Permit no.: BLD2017-0713 July 24.

1313 North State St., $15,000 for updated store front, new windows and door – Rickshaw. Permit no.: BLD2017-0718. July 25.

601 Harman Court, $242,918.10 for new single-family residence with attached garage – PHJ Enterprises. Contractor: Surinder Bal. Permit no.: BLD2017-0719. July 26.

410 West Chestnut St., $121,650 for Acid ball & light pole foundations: Whatcom Waterway Park. Historical owner: Port of Bellingham. Permit no.: BLD2017-0721. July 26.

1050 East Sunset Drive, $252,196.60 for Lowes #1631 – commercial re-roof. Contractor: North American RFG Srvs Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0722. July 26.

4015 Kramer Lane, $283,564.81 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Grewal. Historical owner: Briddick T. Webb. Permit no.: BLD2017-0725. July 27.

952 North State St., $78,970.95 for 1377 sqft commercial shell building – Hudson. Architect: Kerry Garrett. Historical owner: Sudia Rentals Trust. Permit no.: BLD2017-0729. July 28.

952 North State St., $439,014.25 to construct 7655 sqft commercial building – Hudson. Architect: Kerry Garrett. Historical owner: Sudia Rentals Trust. Permit no.: BLD2017-0730. July 28.

 

Approved

4305 Meridian Building, $5,900,000 for shell improvements, create four tenant spaces: Rich Developments. Contractor: The Andrews Group LLC. Owner 2: Brandt Leitze. Permit no.: BLD2017-0316. July 25.

803 Violet Lane, $178,114.14 for new detached single family residence with attached garage – June Road Cottages. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0470. July 27.

807 Violet Lane, $181,233.46 for new single family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0471. July 27.

2960 Meridian St. 103, $150,000 for tenant improvement for new tenant – Cycle Gear. Business/tenant: Cycle Gear. Designer: Doug Cox. Permit no.: BLD2017-0586. July 26.

101 Arboretum Drive, $30,000 for roofing replacement incl. sheathing: Sehome Arboretum. Permit no.: BLD207-0676. July 26.

1151 Ellis St., $50,000 for interior walls and finishes – Cedarwood Ellis LLP. Permit no.: BLD2017-0692. July 28.

Lowes #1631 – commercial re-roof. Contractor: North American RFG Srvs Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0722. July 26.

 

July 31-Aug. 4

Applied

549 East Kellogg Road, $10,711.20 for covered bike storage – Tremozzo North. Historical owner: D & K Investment Properties Co LLC. Contractor: PMC Development Corp. Permit no.: BLD2017-0734. July 31.

549 East Kellogg Road, $27,893.75 for covered bike storage – Tremozzo North. Historical owner: D & K Investment Properties Co LLC. Contractor: PMC Development Corp. Permit no.: BLD2017-0735. July 31.

4015 Eliza Ave. #15, $16,500 for single-wide mobile home – Marin-Xochihua. Contractor: Fred Avalos. Permit no.: BLD2017-0736. July 31.

3930 Meridian St., $15,000 to replace antennas, diplexers on cell tower – Verizon. Permit no.: BLD2017-0737. July 31.

2415 California St., $274,938.15 for new single-family residence with attached garage on septic – Hodel. Permit no.: BLD2017-0738. July 31.

1410 11th St., $100,000 for new occupied roof – Fairhaven Health. Contractor: Moceri Construction Inc. Business/tenant: Fairhaven Health. Permit no.: BLD2017-0740. July 31.

603 Harman Court, $225,593.13 for new single-family residence with attached garage – PHJ Enterprises. Contractor: BAL Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0741. Aug. 1.

1230 Brookstone Drive, $322,703.83 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Skeers. Contractor: Skeers Const. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0743. Aug. 1.

3950 Hammer Drive 101, $10,000 for walk-in cooler- Masquerade Wines. Contractor: Northsound Refrigeration. Business/tenant: Bill Kimmerly. Permit no.: BLD2017-0745. Aug. 1.

755 Telegraph Road, $48,288.75 for new garage/ storage building A – Francis Apts. Contractor: Wellman & Zuck Const. LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0746. Aug. 2.

755 Telegraph Road, $48,288.75 for new garage/ storage building B – Francis Apts. Contractor: Wellman & Zuck Const. LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0748. Aug. 2.

755 Telegraph Road, $48,288.75 for new garage/ storage building C – Francis Apts. Contractor: Wellman & Zuck Const. LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0749. Aug. 2.

519 North Garden St., $50,000 for new bedrooms and closets. Contractor: Hammer Construction. Owner 2: Mike Hays. Permit no.: BLD2017-0750. Aug. 2.

205 Prospect St., $100,000 for new theater and lobby – Idiom Theater. Business/tenant: Glenn Hergenhahn. Permit no.: BLD2017-0751. Aug. 2.

4050 Hammer Drive, $274,232 for 4150SF wood-frame addition – Mobile Floor Coverings, Inc. Business/tenant: John Kupka. Permit no.: BLD2017-0752. Aug. 2.

2635 Iron St., $35,168.44 for new detached garage with loft – Thimgan. Permit no.: BLD2017-0753. Aug. 2.

2020 East Bakerview Road, $16,700 to install modular office inside existing building – Bakerview P. Business/tenant: LKQ Remanufactured. Permit no.: BLD2017-0754. Aug. 2.

1213 Harris Ave., $73,500 for 1213-1225 Harris Ave, Reroof. Contractor: Esary Roofing & Siding. Co. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0757. Aug. 3.

1144 10th St., $29,000 new juice bar/cafe – Big Love Juice. Permit no.: BLD2017-0758. Aug. 3.

Newton St., $301,147.49 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Skeers. Contractor: Skeers Const. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0759. Aug. 3.

3960 Meridian St., 103, $15,000 for Cycle Gear, sign and awning. Contractor: The Sign Post Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0761. Aug. 3.

800 Mckenzie Ave., $3551,824 for new training room/office, remodel entry – Bham tennis club. Contractor: The Franklin Corporation. Permit no.: BLD2017-0762. Aug. 3.

601 14th St., $392,472. 60 for new single family residence with carport – Mcminn/Trimingham. Historical owner: Kathleen K. Warner JR, 96.5 percent & Patricia K. Warner 3.5 percent JT. Contractor: Janigo Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0763. Aug. 3.

4340 Pacific Highway, $45,000 for wireless modification to E tower – T-Mobile. Permit no.: BLD2017-0765. Aug. 3.

 

Approved

3805 Bakerview Spur, $1,092,372 for new warehouse “bldg A’ – Salisbury. Owner 2: Mark Salisbury. Struct eng.: John Fischer. Contractor: Com-Steel LLC. Bonded Contractor: Ram Construction. Permit no.: BLD2016-1217. Aug. 3.

3801 Bakerview Spur, $904,032 for new warehouse “bldg B” – Salisbury. Owner 2: Mark Salisbury. Struct eng.: John Fischer. Contractor: Com-Steel LLC. Bonded Contractor: Ram Construction. Permit no.: BLD2016-1218. Aug. 3.

1100 C St., $16,000 for remodel for new marine retail tenant (Aliotti). Historical owner: Opportunity Holdings LLC. Designer: Shannon Maris. Permit no.: BLD2017-0194. Aug. 2.

4240 Meridian St., $280,984.80 for Arco – new convenience store and pump island. Historical owner: Terry E. Walters, Separate property trust/tr. Contractor: Saybr Contractors Inc. Bonded Contractor: Western Refinery Services Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0310. Aug. 1.

2838 Grant St., $35,704 for Homes – new garage. Historical owner: Steven T. Webb & Susie A Holmies-Webb. Permit no.: BLD2017-0323. Aug. 3.

1104 East Illinois St., $371,158.53 for CJP Enterprises – new duplex with attached garages. Bonded contractor: R & R Excavating. Historical owner: Mark P. Dickie. Permit no.: BLD2017-0360. July 31.

525 36th St., $361,371.18 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Heron Point. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Owner 2: Heron Point Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0507. Aug. 3.

1423 Railroad Ave., $20,000 for new arcade tenant – Ruckus Room Arcade & Fun Center. Applicant 2: Collin Topolski. Business/tenant: Ruckus Room Arcade & Fun Center. Permit no.: BLD2017-0537. July 31.

1000 North State St., $35,000 for new office space – Chuckanut Builders. Contractor: Chuckanut Builders LLC. Business/tenant: Chuckanut Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0553. Aug. 2.

1313 North State St., $15,000 for updated store front, new windows and door – Rickshaw. Permit no.: BLD2017-0718. Aug. 1.

601 Harman Court, $242,918.10 for new single-family residence with attached garage – PHJ Enterprises. Contractor: Surinder Bal. Permit no.: BLD2017-0719. Aug. 4.

