Building permits, July 3-7

by ehamann

Filed on 14. Jul, 2017 in Data, Public Records

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

707 San Juan Place, $331,776.30 for new single-family residence with attached garage – San Juan Park LLC. Historical owner: San Juan Park LLC. Contractor: San Juan Park LLC. Lender: Heritage Bank. Permit no.: BLD2017-0636. July 3.

100 Arboretum Drive, $30,000 for AT&T Equipment – new Cingular Wireless PCS LLC. Contractor: Mastec Netwrok Solutions LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0637. July 3.

501 Harman Way, $237,884.88 for new single-family residence with attached garage – PHJ Enterprises. Contractor: Bal Construction. Permit no.: BLD2017-0639. July 5.

507 Harman Way, $243,721.18 for new single-family residence with attached garage – PHJ Enterprises. Contractor: Bal Construction. Permit no.: BLD2017-0640. July 5.

1700 D St., $22,047 for Carmichael Clark Building Re-roof. Contractor: Hytech Roofing, Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0641. July 5.

2808 Woburn St., $10,889.72 for two-story detached workshop (already built): Bay – Schmith. Permit no.: BLD2017-0642. July 6.

1700 Carolina St., $700,00 for 16,380 square-foot unheated storage building – Joan’s Lane. Historical owner: Northshore Corporation. Contractor: Harborview Construction. Permit no.: BLD2017-0647. July 7.

$88,500 for stormwater vault #2 – Cordata Green LLC. Contractor: Ram Construction General Contractor. Permit no.: BLD217-0648. July 7.

$72,500 for Stormwater Vault #3 – Cordata Green LLC. Contractor: Ram Construction General Contractor. Permit no.: BLD2017-0649. July 7.

210 Lottie St., $232,000 for replacement of pavers and stair repair – City Hall. Permit no.: BLD2017-0656. July 7.

Issued

400 West Holly St., $390,000 for Soy House – renovation & addition of existing restaurant. Lender: Heritage Bank. Business/tenant: Soy House. Permit no.: BLD2016-1110. July 6.

1206 Telegraph Road, $231,065.94 for DJ & DJ Contracting – new single-family residence with attached garage. Contractor: DJ & DJ Contracting Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0331. July 6.

2405 Meridian St., $40,000 to expand retail space – Bellingham Windworks. Business/tenant: Kat Devaney. Permit no.: BLD2017-0528. July 5.

205 Prospect St. A105, $87,142.12 for brewing room in basement: Bellingham Cider. Business/tenant: Bellingham Cider. Permit no.: BLD2017-0535. July 5.

5064 Festival Blvd, $16,000 for reroof- restival square condos. Contractor: Joostens Roofing Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-650. July 7.

5084 Festival Blvd, $16,000 for reroof – festival square condos. Contractor: Joostens Roofing Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0651. July 7.

5096 Festival Blvd., $16,000 for reroof- festival square condos. Contractor: Joostens Roofing Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0652. July 7.

3373 East Mcleod Road, $12,000 for renovation of existing classroom – Squalicum High School. Permit no.: BLD2017-0554. July 7.

2725 Birchwood Ave., $343,180.64 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Gray. Contractor; Pioneer Post Frame, Inc. Bonded Contractor Harkness Contracting Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0584. July 5.