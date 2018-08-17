Building Permits, July 30-Aug. 3

by ehamann

Applied

4011 Bakerview Spur, $15,922.15 to install modular office building – WTA. Contractor: Pacific Mobile Structures. Permit no.: BLD2018-0739. July 30.

1408 Commercial St., $18,765 for Chocolate Necessities awning and storefront sign. Contractor: Signs Plus Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0740. Aug. 30.

2795 East Bakerview Road, $928,620 to construct new 10,050 square foot storage building – Van Wyck. Historical owner: Eric B. Clarke and Jullianne K. Carpenter. Permit no.: BLD2018-0743. July 31.

2799 East Bakerview Road, $928,620 to construct new 10,050 square foot storage building – Van Wyck. Historical owner: Eric B. Clarke and Jullianne K. Carpenter. Permit no.: BLD2018-0744. July 31.

2400 Yew St., $90,000 for Yew St Center, sign and awning. Contractor: The Sign Post Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0746. July 31.

1331 Commercial St., $18,000 to modify (E) offices to create one large office – Commercial Str. Business/tenant: Faith Life. Permit no.: BLD2018-0748. July 31.

2618 East Crestline Drive, $14,000 for roof strip, re-sheet and re roof. Contractor: Marker Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0750. Aug. 1.

3993 Gentlebrook Lane 46, $156,346.04 for Hansen – New single-family residence with attached garage. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0754. Aug. 2.

230 36th St., $10,000 for walk-in freezer – Insomnia Cookies. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0757. Aug. 2.

1215 Modoc Drive, $15,000 for Day – retaining wall. Historical owner: Jon Hansen. Permit no.: BLD2018-0759. Aug. 3.

4163 Hannegan Road A101, $60,000 to divide (E) space to two tenant spaces – Bubbie Treats. Contractor: Ceh Construction. Business/tenant: Bubbie Treats. Permit no.: BLD2018-0760. Aug. 3.

1314 24th St., $238,836.41 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Hoyle. Historical owner: Estate of Robert Dennis Sr., Attn Marlin Dennis/PR. Contractor: Word of Mouth Construction Co. Permit no.: BLD2018-0761. Aug. 3.

4420 Aldrich Road, $10,000 to install pre manu walk-in cooler/freezer and equip. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0763. Aug. 3.

Issued

2313 Valencia St. 101-102, $280,890.58 for new duplex – Tony’s Garden Court. Contractor: Engelwood LLC. Bonded contractor: Reed Excavating LLC. Permit no.: BLD 2017-0552. July 31.

2315 Valencia St. 101-102, $257,716.99 for new duplex – Tony’s Garden Court. Contractor: Engelwood LLC. Bonded contractor: Reed Excavating LLC. Permit no.: BLD 2017-0558. July 31.

2311 Valencia St. 101-102, $257,716.99 for new duplex – Tony’s Garden Court. Contractor: Engelwood LLC. Bonded contractor: Reed Excavating LLC. Permit no.: BLD 2017-0561. July 31.

4371 Meridian St., $75,000 for exterior remodel – Wendy’s. Contractor: Corstone Contractors LLC. Business/tenant: David Antis. Permit no.: BLD2017-1115. July 31.

591 Telegraph Road, $1,942,817.80 to construct temple and associated infrastructure-Singh. Contractor: TBD. Historical owner: Singh S. Gurdwara. Permit no.: BLD20018-0258. Aug. 2.

439 East College Way HU WWU, $272,000 to skylight and roof replacement: Humanities Building WWU. Contractor: Axiom Division 7. Permit no.: BLD2018-0317. July 30.

1821 Cornwall Ave., $28,000 to extend loading dock and add roof-Habitat for Humanity. Contractor: Habitat for Humanity in Whatcom County. Permit no.: BLD2018-0409. Aug. 2.

853 Blackstone Court, $341,986.13 to construct new single-family residence with attached garage – Alliance. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0649. Aug. 31.

210 Central Ave., $75,000 for ADA path, remove utility vault, etc. Contractor: TBD. Business/tenant: City of Bellingham Library. Permit no.: BLD2018-0724. Aug. 3.