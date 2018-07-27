Building permits, July 9-13
by ehamann
Filed on 27. Jul, 2018 in Data, Public Records
Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.
Applied
101 West Telegraph Road, $18,000 to remove/replace existing drive thru menu boards. Contractor: out for bid. Permit no.: BLD2018-0674. July 9.
4000 Northwest Ave., $40,000 for re-roof for multifamily building. Permit no.: BLD2018-0680. July 10.
2627 Victor St., $29,756.16 for new 648 square foot detached post frame building. Contractor: Alvord & Richardson Const. Co. Permit no.: BLD2018-0681. July 10.
1324 Ellis St., $58,993.48 for demo and replace detached garage – Freedman. Historical owner: Verdant Properties LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0682. July 10.
1501 Fraser St., $2,005,094.70 to construct new storage/office building – Haskell. Contractor. Dawson Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0683. July 11.
1515 Fraser St., $1,534,444.56 to construct new storage building – Haskell. Contractor: Dawson Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0684. July 11.
4303 Meridian St., 101, $335,000 for tenant improvement in shell building – Starbucks. Historical owner: Kir Bellingham LP. Contractor: TBD. Business/tenant: Starbucks. Permit no.: BLD2018-0688. July 12.
514 36th St., $316,932.99 for new single-family residence w/ attached garage and deck. Historical owner: Heron Point Properties LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0691. July 13.
504 Briar Road, $11,428.80 to add detached carport. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0692. July 13.
4000 Northwest Ave., $40,000 for roof replacement. Permit no.: BLD2018-0693. July 13.
2421 Queen St., $22,041.60 for new 480 square foot detached garage – Sarr. Historical owner: Christina King & Elizabeth Nelson. Contractor: Pioneer Post Frame, Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0695. July 13.
Issued
4229 Fuschia Drive, $171,348.35 for new single-family residence w/ attached garage – Cordata Green. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1137. July 9.
4227 Fuschia Drive, $203,853.60 for new single-family residence w/ attached garage – Cordata Green. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1138. July 9.
4223 Fuschia Drive, $209,687.40 for new single-family residence w/ attached garage – Cordata Green. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1140. July 9.
1114 Potter St., $45,000 for waterslide platform and stair repair: Arne Hanna. Contractor: Foundation Restoration. Permit no.: BLD2018-0062. July 10.
405 32nd St., 110, $35,000 to modify existing office space – Dawson Construction. Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Business/tenant: Dawson Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0169. July 11.
4018 Northwest Ave., $20,000 for roof repair and replacement – Carey NW. Permit no.: BLD2018-0395. July 10.
24 Bellis Fair Parkway, $1,000,000 for exterior and interior tenant improvement – Ashley Home Store. Contractor: HB Hansen Construction Inc. Business/tenant: Ashley Home Store. Permit no.: BLD2018-0447. July 12.
2700 Bill McDonald Parkway, $1,000,000 for athletic field and retaining wall – Sehome High School. Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0536. July 12.
825 Blackstone Court, $316,163.92 for new three-bedroom single-family residence with attached garage – Alliance. Historical owner: Alliance Properties 200 LLC. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0559. July 11.
201 Central Ave., $15,000 to demo fountain and wall – central library. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0594. July 9.
315 Prospect St., $95,520 for 100 percent reroof of main USPS roof. Contractor: Hytech Roofing, Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0637. July 9.
205 Prospect St. A 105, $10,000 for outdoor patio – Bellingham Cider Co. Business/tenant: Bellingham Cider. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0660. July 10.
219 West Holly ST., $140,250 for interior tenant improvement for new bar – Daphnes. Contractor: Bishop Construction Inc. Business/tenant: Daphne’s. Permit no.: BLD2018-0663. July 13.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.