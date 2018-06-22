Building permits, June 11-15

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

$272,588.57 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Skeers. Historical owner: Yew Street Terrace LLC. Contractor: Skeers Const. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0539. June 11.

3000 Northwest Ave., $15,000 for frame wall, pass-through opening for bathroom – St Paul’s. Contractor: Echo Point Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0540. June 11.

3015 Maynard Place, $381,936.14 to construct new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Hayes Family Trust. Permit no.: BLD2018-0541. June 11.

2508 Utter St., $40,000 for portable classroom #3 – Columbia Elementary School. Permit no.: BLD2018-0545. June 11.

2508 Utter St., $40,000 for portable classroom #4 – Columbia Elementary School. Permit no.: BLD2018-0546. June 11.

2912 Cottonwood Ave., $57,862.73 for garage with conditioned work room – Rae. Permit no.: BLD2018-0549. June 12.

1105 40th St., $450,848.84 for single-family residence with attached garage – Slusher. Contractor: Slusher Homes & Remodeling. Owner 2: Slusher Homes & Remodeling. Permit no.: BLD2018-0500. June. 12.

4112 Bakerview Spur, $2,281,684.67 for new warehouse building – HQ land LLC. Historical owner: Bakerview LLC. Contractor: Wellman & Zuck Const. LLC Permit no.: BLD2018-0551. June 12.

4112 Bakerview Spur, $80,000 for new stormwater vault – HQ Land LLC. Historical owner: Bakerview LLC. Contractor: Wellman & Zuck Const., LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0552. June 12.

2028 Northshore Drive, $10,000 for partial demo of interior and exterior of (e) single-family residence-Howard. Historical owner: Keith A. & Sandra L. Carlson. Contractor: C O Simons. Permit no.: BLD2018-0553. June 12.

518 32nd St., $825,244.83 to construct new two-story multifamily building-Wildjay. Historical owner: Lillian M. Kingman Trust/TR & Judy Kehoe TR. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0555. June 13.

516 32nd St., $726,176.64 to construct new three-story multifamily building with basement. Historical owner: Lillian M. Kingman Trust/TR & Judy Kehoe Tr. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD 2018-0556. June 13.

516 32nd St., $100,000 for new underground stormwater concrete vault-Wildjay. Historical owner: Lillian M. Kingman Trust/TR & Judy Kehoe TR. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0558. June 13.

825 Blackstone Court, $316,173.92 for new three-bedroom single-family residence with attached garage – Alliance. Historical owner: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-5559. June 13.

1050 Telegraph Toad, $1,029,553.60 to construct eight townhome units – Kulshan. Permit no.: BLD2018-0562. June 13.

915 Jersey St., $27,156 for rooftop deck and stairway – Walker. Historical owner: Daniel E. Sr. & Barbara J. Timmins. Permit no.: BLD2018-0563. June 13.

829 Blackstone Court, $316,173.992 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Alliance Properties. Historical owner: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0565. June 14.

825 Lincoln St., $8,790,242.43 for comm. Storage facility “building A” – Advanced Heated Storage. Historical owner: Sehome Properties LLC. Architect: Stephen Bourne. Engineer of Record: JP Slagle. Permit no.: BLD2018-0567. June 15.

827 Lincoln St., $372,094.80 for comm. Storage facility “building b” – Advanced Heated Storage. Historical owner: Sehome Properties LLC. Architect: Stephen Bourne. Engineer of Record: JP Slagle. Permit no.: BLD2018-0568. June 15.

829 Lincoln St., $329,221.20 for comm. Storage facility “building c” – Advanced Heated Storage. Historical owner: Sehome Properties LLC. Architect: Stephen Bourne. Engineer of Record: JP Slagle. Permit no.: BLD2018-0569. June 15.

4016 Northwest Ave., $40,000 for roof replacement – Belleau Woods LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0570. June 15.

3121 Squalicum Parkway, $14,249.08 for door monitors and locks – Avamere St. Francis. Contractor: Stanley Security Solutions Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0571. June 15.

410 West Bakerview Road to add two partition walls with doors – Bakerview Square. Historical owner: Bakerview Square II LLC. Contractor: Heritage Gen Bldg Contrs LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0573. June 15.

Issued

4217 Fuchsia Drive, $176,803.30 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Cordata Green LLC. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1143. June 14.

4220 Fuchsia Drive, $218,024.55 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Cordata Green LLC. Historical owner: Aldrich park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1144. June 14.

4222 Fuchsia Drive, $218,024.55 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Cordata Green LLC. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1145. June 14.

4224 Fuchsia Drive, $212,330.38 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Cordata Green LLC. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1146. June 14.

2901 Bill McDonald Parkway, $113,273.28 for WWU – 74 deck and railing repairs. Contractor: H B Hansen Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0243. June 15.

2901 Bill McDonald Parkway, $750,000 for WWU – replace roofing system. Contractor: H B Hansen Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0244. June 15.

1344 King St., $10,000 for BAMI signage. Contractor: Signs Plus Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0453. June 15.

2536 Queen St., $123,892.94 to add second-story to one unit in triplex – Pederson. Permit no.: BLD2018-0455. June 13.

3400 Squalicum Parkway, $12,000 for Parkway Dental. Contractor: The Sign Post Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0460. June 11.

119 North Commercial St., $20,000 to install three new antennas and other equipment – AT&T. Contractor: General Dynamics Info Tech Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0497. June 11.

2826 Birchwood Ave., $30,000 to revise classroom layouts – Christ Church Bellingham. Historical owner: Pacific District Conference of Mennonite Bretheren. Contractor: Corban Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0505. June 14.

2075 Barkley Blvd. $51,721 for Barkley Medical Re-roof. Contractor: Hytech Roofing, Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0521. June 15.

3000 Northwest Ave., $15,000 for frame wall, pass-through opening for bathroom – St Paul’s. Contractor: Echo Point Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0540. June 13.

