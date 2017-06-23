Building permits, June 12-16

by ehamann

Filed on 23. Jun, 2017 in Data, Public Records

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

924 North Garden St., $87,000 to remove existing roof membrane, install new single ply membrane. Contractor: RoofCorp. Permit no.: BLD2017-0575. June 12.

2326 James St., $21,380 for new 60 Mill membrane roofing system. Contractor: Hytech Roofing Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0576. June 12.

804 10th St., $55,000 to convert conference room to three offices & a meeting room – Chrysalis Inn. Contractor: Pearson Construction Corp. Permit no.: BLD2017-0577. June 12.

1155 North State St., $17,000 for rooftop mod: frame anchorage, new wall – mounted equip – Verizon. Permit no.: BLD2017-0578. June 12.

242 North Forest St., $37,692.21 for garage with bonus room – Lewis. Permit no.: BLD2017-0580. June 13.

128 West Holly St., $87,070 to reconfigure existing retail space – City of Bellingham. Invoiced: City of Bellingham Public Works & Engineering. Permit no.: BLD2017-0583. June 13.

2725 Birchwood Ave., $343,180.64 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Gray. Contractor: Pioneer Post Frame Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0584. June 13.

3960 Meridian St., $150,000 for tenant improvement for new tenant – Cycle Gear. Business/tenant: Cycle Gear. Designer: Doug Cox. Permit no.: BLD2017-0586.

409 Arbutus Place, $534,589.80 to construct new single-family residence with attached garage – Heron Point. Historical owner: Heron Point Properties LLC. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0587. June 13.

4310 Blackstone Way, $238,186.45 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Alliance Properties. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0591. June 15.

4400 Blackstone Way, $236,010 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Alliance Properties. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0594. June 15.

3012 Northwest Ave., $10,000 for interior tenant improvement – Fernandez. Contractor: JBC General Construction. Permit no.: BLD2017-0595. June 15.

2759 Broadway St. Apt. 1, $20,000 for interior remodel apt. 1 – Terpsma. Permit no.: BLD2017-0598. June 15.

4403 Blackstone Way, $192,077.40 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0602. June 16.

Issued

4144 Dumas Ave., $253,642.14 for new single-family residence – Ebenal. Contractor: Summit construction Group Inc. Permit no.: BLD2016-0678. June 12.

755 Telegraph Road, $7,013,002.88 for Telegraph Holdings LLC – new 83-unit building. Contractor: Wellman & Zuck Const. LLC. Bonded contractor: Whitney Underground LLC. Permit no.: BLD2016-0727. June 14.

210 Central Ave., $385,000 for removal/replacement of roof membrane, skylights. Contractor: Hytech Roofing, Inc. Invoiced: City of Bellingham. Permit no.: BLD2016-1076. June 13.

4059 Hammer Drive, $873,169.50 for Smith- new industrial building. Contractor: Com Steel LLC. June 12.

215 West Holly St. B30, $49,500 to convert commercial space to apartment: Daylight Properties. Subcontractor: Mills Electric. Permit no.: BLD2017-0163. June 13.

103 Prospect St., $40,000 for interior remodel – Worksource. Contractor: Pearson Construction Corp. Permit no.: BLD2017-0589. June 15.

2901 Bill McDonald Parkway, $79,597.44 for WWU – deck & railing repair at 4 apt. Buildings. Permit no.: BLD201-0250. June 12.

1221 Fraser St., $75,000 for Haskell – new siding, new roofing, new doors. Permit no.: BLD2017-0352. June 12.

1301 Fraser St., $45,000 for Haskell – new siding, new roofing, new doors. Permit no.: BLD2017-0353. June 12.

1304 Meador Ave., $45,000 for Haskell – new siding, new roofing, new doors. Permit no.: BLD2017-0354. June 12.

1305 Raser St., $55,000 for Haskell – new siding, new roofing, new doors. Permit no.: BLD2017-0355. June 12.

1308 Meador Ave., $55,000 for Haskell – new siding, new roofing, new doors. Permit no.: BLD2017-0356. June 12.

1405 Fraser St., $55,000 for Haskell – new siding, new roofing, new doors. Permit no.: BLD2017-0357. June 12.

2925 Newmarket St., 104, $65,000 for new bar in existing building – the Blue Abode. Business/tenant: The Blue Abode Bar S-corp. Permit no.: BLD2017-0443. June 14.

4240 Meridian St., $20,000 for demo of kiosk, drive slab, carwash – BP West Coast Products. Owner: BP West Coast Products LLC. Historical onwer: Terry E. Walters separate property trust. Permit no.: BLD2017-0477. June 14.

3033 Coolidge Drive, $12,000 for new portable classroom – Parkview Elementary. Permit no.: BLD2017-0548. June 14.