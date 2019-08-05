Building Permits June 17- July 19

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

 

June 17-28

4545 Cordata Pkwy, $1,271,75.00 for renovation of main lobby at Peace Health Cordata clinic. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0586. June 17.

1256 N State St., $6,300.00 to replace two windows on the second floor. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0585. June 17.

119 W Holly St., $152,705.92 for new restaurant space. Contractor: Slab Design/Build Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0225. June 17.

1315 W Bakerview Rd., $210,000.00 to add demising wall to create two retail suites. Contractor: The Franklin Corporation. Permit no.: BLD2019-0590. June 18.

2211 Rimland Dr., $48,000.00 for interior remodel. Contractor: Scocon LLC, Permit no.: BLD2019-0528. June 18.

425 Sequoia Dr. $145,000.00 to demo fire damaged building. Contractor: The Franklin Corporation. Permit no.: BLD2019-0581. June 18.

3773 Mcleod Rd., $1,900,000.00 for athletic facility buildings, fence, and light poles. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0599. June 19.

2075 Barkley Blvd 220, $10,000.00 to add new walls and enclose door opening at Barkley Medical. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0187. June 19.

400 E McLeod Rd., $300,000.00 for new oral surgery tenant. Contractor: The Franklin Corporation. Permit no.: BLD2019-0201. June 19.

2119 Lincoln St., $66,356.00 to re-roof building. Contractor: Topside Roofing & Construction. Permit no.: BLD2019-0604. June 20.

110 W Van Wyck Rd., $15,000.00 to modify existing wireless facility. Contractor: Ericsson Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0039. June 20.

2001 Broadway St., $300,000.00 to demo and install new fountain. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0538. June 20.

1753 Bill McDonald Pkwy, $518,628.00 to remodel lab classrooms. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0373. June 21.

2306 Yew St., $75,000.00 for new Verizon telecommunication facility. Contractor: Tenant with affidavit. Permit no.: BLD2019-0614. June 24.

340 W Bakerview Rd., $125,000.00 to install revolving door at T-Mobile storefront. Contractor: Tyson Byers. Permit no.: BLD2019-0562. June 24.

1914 King St., $200,000.00 to remodel McDonalds restaurant. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0623. June 25.

331 N State St., $15,000.00 to construct new ADA compliant restroom. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0627. June 25.

1926 Humbolt St., $30,000.00 to modify pole and wall sign at Skagit Motorsports. Contractor: Sign Post Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0503. June 25.

2700 Bill McDonald Pkwy, $84,000.00 for baseball field light poles. Contractor: Lightworks Electric Company. Permit no.: BLD2019-0595 June 26.

375 Sequoia Dr., $2,098,024.76 to construct metal warehouse/office building. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0631. June 26.

4260 Cordata Pkwy. $14,028.02 for a new tattoo shop. Contractor: Tenant with affidavit. Permit no.: BLD2019-0632. June 26.

1100 Dupont St., $31,610.00 to remove current roof and replace with one layer of roofing. Contractor: Mt. Baker Roofing Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0634. June 26.

3125 Old Fairhaven Pkwy., $46,000.00 to finish shell for physical therapy office: Capstone Health. Contractor: Tenant with affidavit. Permit no.: BLD2019-0350. June 26.

122 E Magnolia St., $19,000.00 to remodel 7 Spice restaurant. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0636. June 27.

1700 Bill McDonald Pkwy., $90,629.00 for displacement parking lot at WWU. Contractor: Lydig Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0637. June 27.

364 High St., $260,000.00 to convert two classrooms to faculty offices. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0016. June 27.

162 E College Way., $250,000.00 for interior remodel of 3(E) spaces at WWU. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0177. June 27.

3105 Fairhaven Pkwy., $50,000.00 for a storm vault. Contractor: Owner as contract exempt per RCW 18.27.090. Permit no.: BLD2019-0582. June 28.

 

July 1-5

110 Ashley St., $22,991.80 for trash and recycling building. Contractor Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0647. July 1.

1600 H St., $25,000.00 to install hanging catwalk. Contractor: The Franklin Corporation. Permit no.: BLD20190694. July 1.

1302 Meador Ave., $40,000.00 for new spray booth; lobby partition. Contractor: tenant with affidavit. Permit no.: BLD2019-0360. July 1.

2508 Utter St., $40,000.00 for new portable classroom. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0657. July 3.

2700 Bill McDonald Pkwy., $23,954.98 for softball field storage shed. Contractor: Dawson Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0549. July 5.

 

July 8-12

4183 Meridian St., $778,472.00 for second floor and elevator addition. Contractor: Pearson Construction Corporation. Permit no.: BLD2019-0671. July 8.

1600 E Sunset Dr., $131,980.80 for office/restroom building. Contractor: Western Refinery Services. Permit no.: BLD2019-0560. July 8.

4600 Ryzex Way., $19,000.00 for installation of pallet rack. Contractor: John Maley. Permit no.: BLD2019-0686. July 11.

200 W Chestnut St., $295,000.00 for remodel & accessible parking update. Contractor: The Franklin Corporation. Permit no.: BLD2019-0689. July 12.

256 Prince Ave., $147,216.00 for new storage building. Contractor: Wellman & Zuck Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0294. July 10.

1020 N State St., $200,000.00 for new wall and light reconfiguration. Contractor: Scocon LLC, Permit no.: BLD2019-0508. July 10.

 

July 15-19

1600 Cornwall Ave., $18,500.00 for wall signs. Contractor: Total Brand Managment. Permit no.: BLD2019-0695. July 15.

1926 Humboldt St., $30,000.00 for remodel of auto repair shop. Contractor: Owner as contract exempt per RCW 18.27.090. Permit no.: BLD2019-0531. July 15.

3125 Old Fairhaven Pkwy., $1,100,000.00 to complete shell space for clinic. Contractor: Lease Crutcher Lewis. Permit no.: BLD2019-0281. July 15.

21 Bellwether Way., $195,000.00 for interior remodel of restaurant. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0700. July 17.

147 Highland Dr., $520,000.00 to repair failing sewer system. Contractor: HB Hansen Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0704. July 18.

1251 Lincoln St., $79,683.00 for new tenant building. Contractor: Dedicated Construction Management LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0705. July 18.

440 W Horton Rd., $50,000.00 for new gymnasium. Contractor: Tenant with affidavit. Permit no.: BLD2019-0358. July 19.

1130 Cornwall Ave., $111,000.00 for interior remodel to convert to cat cafe. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0380. July 18.

1315 W Bakerview Rd., $210,000.00 to add demising wall to create two retail spaces. Contractor: The Franklin Corporation. Permit no.: BLD2019. 0590. July 18.

1001 Meador Ave., $15,000.00 to replace interior walls. Contractor: Scocon LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0707. July 19.

