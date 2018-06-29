Building Permits, June 18-22
by ehamann
Filed on 29. Jun, 2018 in Data, Public Records
Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.
Applied
230 36th St., $101,400 for tenant improvement for bakery – Insomnia Cookies. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-057. June 18.
1717 McKenzie Ave., $30,250 for interior remodel – Saviours Lutheran Church. Contractor: Landmark Enterprises Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0575. June 18.
2217 A St., $20,755.84 for new detached garage – Nuckolls. Permit no.: BLD2018-0576. June 18.
1206 11th St., $12,000 for storefront window replacement – Paper Dreams. Contractor: Precision Built LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0580. June 19.
24 Bellis Fair Parkway, $1,100,000 for tenant finish-out – Ashley Homestore. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0583. June 19.
350 Bayside Road, $605,868.38 for single-family residence with two garages – Lowell. Contractor: De Boer Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0586. June 20.
500 12th St., $280,205.35 to construct new single-family residence with attached garage – Tembe. Historical Owner: Tembe LLC. Contractor: Tembe LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0589. June 20.
2925 newmarket St. 107, $87,000 for tenant improvement for new restaurant – Mix It Up Tasty. Contractor: TBD. Business/tenant: Mix It Up Tasty. Permit no.: BLD2018-0590. June 20.
1211 Mill Ave. 201 & 205, $20,000 new office tenant in shell building – Orca Building. Contractor: Robinson Hardwood & Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0591. June 20.
210 Central Ave., $15,000 to demo fountain and wall – Central Library. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0594. June 21.
2700 Bill McDonald Parkway, $89,775 for new maintenance shed – Sehome High School. Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0595. June 22.
2401 Cornwall Ave., $474,992.90 to convert unfinished to youth drop in center – First C. Contractor: Pearson Construction Corp. Permit no.: BLD2018-0596. June 22.
109 Grand Ave., $302,500 to divide retail space, create three apartments – Daylight Prop. Historical owner: Daniel A. Elmer. Architect: Gregory Higgins. Engineer of record: Robert Green. Permit no.: BLD2018-0597. June 22.
4321 Sumac Lane, $173,098.40 for single-family residence with attached garage -June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0598. June 22.
4317 Sumac Lane, $168,522.91 for single-family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0599. June 22.
4325 Sumas Lane, $125,180.14 to construct new single-family residence – June Road. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0600. June 22.
4341 Sumas Lane, $171,924.51 for new single-family residence. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0601. June 22.
4313 Sumac Lane, $168,191.97 for new single-family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLc. Historical owner: Juen Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0602. June 22.
4345 Sumac Lane, $139,723.02 for new single-family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0603. June 22.
4349 Sumac Lan, $188,965.49 for single-family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0604. June 22.
4351 Sumac Lane, $168,381.05 for single-family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLC. Historical Owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0605. June 22.
4329 Sumac Lane, $188,965.49 for single-family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLC. Historical Owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0606. June 22.
4333 Sumac Lane, $171,312,56 for single-family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLC. Historical Owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0607. June 22.
525 Darby Drive, $3.521,534.70 for new 24-unit multifamily building – DBW at Eliza LLC. Historical owner: Walton Family LLC #1 50% & Walton Family LLC #2 50%. Permit no.: BLD2018-0609. June 22.
Issued
1819 Lakeside Ave., $446,360.53 for Costello – New single-family residence with attached garage. Bonded contractor: R & R Excavating. Permit no.: BLD2017-0255. June 20.
Water Lily Loop, $72,500 for stormwater vault #3 – Cordata Green LLC. Contractor: Ram Construction General Contractor. Permit no.: BLD2017-0649. June 20.
206 Prospect St., $135,000 for interior remodel – Whatcom Dispute Resolution Center. Business/tenant: Whatcom Dispute Resolution Center. Permit no.: BLD2018-0348. June 20.
4277 James St., $276,262.88 for new single-family residence with attached garage K – Kunnap. Permit no.: BLD2018-0400. June 18.
201 Grand Ave., $28,000 for new bakery – Icing on the Cake. Business/tenant: Vie Sweet. Applicant 2: Vie Sweet. Permit no.: BLD2018-0434. June 18.
4175 Meridian St., $20,000 for 1 freestanding & 1 wall sign: Park Bowl. Contractor: Signs Plus Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0438. June 21.
1815 32nd St., $55,000 for modification to E wireless facility – Verizon. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0477. June 20.
3628 Vining St., $466,058.93 for new single-family residence with attached garages – Archer. Historical owner: Jubilee Star Investments LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0528. June 22.
4000 Magrath Road, $40,000 for portable classroom – Northern Heights Elementary School. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0535. June 18.
2713 Alderwood Ave., $40,000 for portable classroom – Shuksan Middle School. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0538. June 18.
1206 11th St., $12,000 for storefront window replacement – Paper Dreams. Contractor: Precision Built LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0580. June 21.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.