Building Permits, June 18-22

by ehamann

Filed on 29. Jun, 2018 in Data, Public Records

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

230 36th St., $101,400 for tenant improvement for bakery – Insomnia Cookies. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-057. June 18.

1717 McKenzie Ave., $30,250 for interior remodel – Saviours Lutheran Church. Contractor: Landmark Enterprises Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0575. June 18.

2217 A St., $20,755.84 for new detached garage – Nuckolls. Permit no.: BLD2018-0576. June 18.

1206 11th St., $12,000 for storefront window replacement – Paper Dreams. Contractor: Precision Built LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0580. June 19.

24 Bellis Fair Parkway, $1,100,000 for tenant finish-out – Ashley Homestore. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0583. June 19.

350 Bayside Road, $605,868.38 for single-family residence with two garages – Lowell. Contractor: De Boer Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0586. June 20.

500 12th St., $280,205.35 to construct new single-family residence with attached garage – Tembe. Historical Owner: Tembe LLC. Contractor: Tembe LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0589. June 20.

2925 newmarket St. 107, $87,000 for tenant improvement for new restaurant – Mix It Up Tasty. Contractor: TBD. Business/tenant: Mix It Up Tasty. Permit no.: BLD2018-0590. June 20.

1211 Mill Ave. 201 & 205, $20,000 new office tenant in shell building – Orca Building. Contractor: Robinson Hardwood & Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0591. June 20.

210 Central Ave., $15,000 to demo fountain and wall – Central Library. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0594. June 21.

2700 Bill McDonald Parkway, $89,775 for new maintenance shed – Sehome High School. Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0595. June 22.

2401 Cornwall Ave., $474,992.90 to convert unfinished to youth drop in center – First C. Contractor: Pearson Construction Corp. Permit no.: BLD2018-0596. June 22.

109 Grand Ave., $302,500 to divide retail space, create three apartments – Daylight Prop. Historical owner: Daniel A. Elmer. Architect: Gregory Higgins. Engineer of record: Robert Green. Permit no.: BLD2018-0597. June 22.

4321 Sumac Lane, $173,098.40 for single-family residence with attached garage -June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0598. June 22.

4317 Sumac Lane, $168,522.91 for single-family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0599. June 22.

4325 Sumas Lane, $125,180.14 to construct new single-family residence – June Road. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0600. June 22.

4341 Sumas Lane, $171,924.51 for new single-family residence. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0601. June 22.

4313 Sumac Lane, $168,191.97 for new single-family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLc. Historical owner: Juen Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0602. June 22.

4345 Sumac Lane, $139,723.02 for new single-family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0603. June 22.

4349 Sumac Lan, $188,965.49 for single-family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0604. June 22.

4351 Sumac Lane, $168,381.05 for single-family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLC. Historical Owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0605. June 22.

4329 Sumac Lane, $188,965.49 for single-family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLC. Historical Owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0606. June 22.

4333 Sumac Lane, $171,312,56 for single-family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLC. Historical Owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0607. June 22.

525 Darby Drive, $3.521,534.70 for new 24-unit multifamily building – DBW at Eliza LLC. Historical owner: Walton Family LLC #1 50% & Walton Family LLC #2 50%. Permit no.: BLD2018-0609. June 22.

Issued

1819 Lakeside Ave., $446,360.53 for Costello – New single-family residence with attached garage. Bonded contractor: R & R Excavating. Permit no.: BLD2017-0255. June 20.

Water Lily Loop, $72,500 for stormwater vault #3 – Cordata Green LLC. Contractor: Ram Construction General Contractor. Permit no.: BLD2017-0649. June 20.

206 Prospect St., $135,000 for interior remodel – Whatcom Dispute Resolution Center. Business/tenant: Whatcom Dispute Resolution Center. Permit no.: BLD2018-0348. June 20.

4277 James St., $276,262.88 for new single-family residence with attached garage K – Kunnap. Permit no.: BLD2018-0400. June 18.

201 Grand Ave., $28,000 for new bakery – Icing on the Cake. Business/tenant: Vie Sweet. Applicant 2: Vie Sweet. Permit no.: BLD2018-0434. June 18.

4175 Meridian St., $20,000 for 1 freestanding & 1 wall sign: Park Bowl. Contractor: Signs Plus Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0438. June 21.

1815 32nd St., $55,000 for modification to E wireless facility – Verizon. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0477. June 20.

3628 Vining St., $466,058.93 for new single-family residence with attached garages – Archer. Historical owner: Jubilee Star Investments LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0528. June 22.

4000 Magrath Road, $40,000 for portable classroom – Northern Heights Elementary School. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0535. June 18.

2713 Alderwood Ave., $40,000 for portable classroom – Shuksan Middle School. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0538. June 18.

1206 11th St., $12,000 for storefront window replacement – Paper Dreams. Contractor: Precision Built LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0580. June 21.