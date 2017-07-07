Building permits, June 19-23

by
Filed on 07. Jul, 2017

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

4251 Meridian St., $80,000 for ADA upgrades, SDB viewing room – Bank of America. Contractor: Anderson Construction. Owner 2: Jim Foster (℅ Bank of America). Permit no.: BLD2017-0604. June 19.

2930 Newmarket St., 115, $21,000 for tenant improvement: reconfigure suite space – BVR LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0608. June 21.

519 15th St., $290,373.30 for new single-family residence – Thordarson. Historical owner: Harriet F. Olson. Contractor: Kota Construction. Permit no.: BLD2017-0609. June 21.

1237 Brookstone Drive, $307,859.48 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Skeers. Historical owner: Hannah Creek Preserve LLC. Contractor: Skeers Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0611. June 22.

1515 Birchwood Ave., $20,000 for Salvation Army Thrift Store. Contractor: The Sign Post. Permit no.: BLD2017-0612. June 22.

436 West Bakerview Road 111, $15,000 for walk-in cooler – Growlers Keep Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0614. June 22.

2418 Elm St., 201, $78,640 for new carriage house – Sokolik. Permit no.: BLD2017-0616. June 22.

Issued

3301 Squalicum Parkway, $557,874 for PeaceHealth – pharmacy remodel. Owner: Health Hospital Services. Owner 2: Ben Coon. Permit no.: BLD2017-0142. June 19.

815 12th St., $325,400.24 for Koepp – new single-family residence with attached garage. Bonded contractor: McFarlane Contruction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0208. June 22.

800 Cornwall Ave., $470,000 for Itek Energy – new loading docks and entries. Historical owner: Port of Bellingham. Contractor: Faber Construction Corp. Permit no.: BLD2017-0272. June 22.

510 36th St., $323,126.08 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Heron Point Holdings LLP. Historical owner: Heron Point Properties LLC. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0429. June 23.

800 Blackstone Court, $397,851.98 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0483. June 23.

647 Springside Lane, $217,052.07 for new signle-family residence with attached garage – CAITAC USA Corp. Prop. Mgmt. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0532. June 22.

659 Springside Lane, $217,642.17 for new single-family residence with attached garage – CAITAC USA Corp. Prop. Mgmt. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0534. June 22.

655 Springside Lane, $217,642.17 for new single-family residence with attached garage – CAITAC USA Corp. Prop. Mgmt. Historical Owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0536. June 22.

651 Springside Lane, $211,909.77 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Larrabee Springs Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0550. June 22.

2900 Yew St., $20,000 for walk-in cooler – BSD #501. Business/tenant: Evan Schmitt. Permit no.: BLD2017-0571. June 19.

2336 James St., $21,380 for roof recover, install new TPO membrane over existing roofing. Contractor: Hytech Roofing, Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0576. June 19.

804 10th St., $55,000 to create offices in (E) conference room: Chrysalis Inn. Contractor: Pearson Construction Corp. Permit no.: BLD2017-0577. June 21.

 

