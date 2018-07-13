Building permits, June 25-29

by ehamann

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

2112 Broadway St., $499,746.38 for two-story addition to school: Cedar Tree Montessori. Permit no.: BLD2018-0611. June 25.

4371 Meridian St., $12,000 to install new Wendys signs. Contractor: Howard Kimura. Permit no.: BLD2018-0612. June 25.

140 Samish Way, $10,500 to install new Wendys signs. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0613. June 26.

4201 Spire Drive, $190,223.91 for infill toolkit – construct new townhome building H – Aurora Co. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0614. June 26.

4203 Spire Drive, $186,319.82 for infill toolkit – construct new townhome building H – Aurora. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0615. June 26.

4205 Spire Drive, $186,319.82 for infill toolkit – construct new townhome building H – Aurora. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0616. June 26.

4207 Spire Drive, $186,319.82 for infill toolkit – construct new townhome building H – Aurora. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0617. June 26.

4209 Spire Drive, $186,319.82 for infill toolkit – construct new townhome building H – Aurora. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0618. June 26.

4211 Spire Drive, $189,920.47 for infill toolkit – construct new townhome building H – Aurora. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0619. June 26.

525 Darby Drive, $15,428.88 for carport A – DBW at Eliza LLC. Historical owner: Walton Family LLC #1 50 percent & Walton Family LLC #2 50 percent. Permit no.: BLD2018-0620. June 26.

5110 Academy St., $523,642.49 to construct new single-family residence – Trubnikov. Permit no.: BLD2018-0621. June 26.

525 Darby Drive, $21,857.58 for carport B – DBW at Eliza LLC. Historical owner: Walton Family LLC #1 50 percent & Walton Family LLC #2 50 percent. Permit no.: BLD2018-0622. June 26.

525 Darby Drive, $29,143.44 for carport C – DBW at Eliza LLC. Historical owner: Walton Family LLC #1 50 percent & Walton Family LLC #2 50 percent. Permit no.: BLD2018-0623. June 26.

525 Darby Drive, $29,143.44 for carport D – DBW at Eliza LLC. Historical owner: Walton Family LLC #1 50 percent & Walton Family LLC #2 50 percent. Permit no.: BLD2018-0624. June 26.

1128 15th St., $20,000 for new retaining wall with stairs – Morton. Permit no.: BLD2018-0625. June 26.

4295 King Ave., $231,851.70 to construct new single-family residence with attached ADU – Cranny. Historical owner: James E Le Blonde & Gayle A. Lenaburg. Contractor: Adair Homes. Permit no.: BLD2018-0627. June 27.

504 12th St., $376,682.58 to construct new single-family residence with attached garage – Tembe. Historical owner: Tembe LLC. Contractor: Tembe LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0629. June 27.

810 Highland Drive, $454,627.39 to construct new single-family residence with attached garage – Thorpe. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0632. June 28.

936 21st St., $777,315.84 for new 10-unit multifamily building – 21st and Taylor LLC. Contractor: Skeers Const Inc. Architect Fred Wagner. Permit no.: BLD2018-0324. June 28.

708 San Juan Place, $360,903.03 to construct new single-family residence with attached garage – Thorpe. Historical owner: San Juan Park LLC. Contractor: San Juan Park LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0635. June 28.

315 Prospect St., $95,520 for 100 percent reroof of main USPS roof. Contractor: Hytech Roofing, Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0637. June 29.

Issued

4054 Bakerview Spur, $1,274.832 for Coastline Equipment – building nonresidential / new construction. Contractor: Chad Fisher Construction LLC. Applicant 2: Ken Soper. Permit no.: BLD2018-1210. June 25.

2410 Elmhurst Court, $206,091.10 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Edelstein. Historical owner; Greenbriar Construction Corp. Contractor: Greenbriar Construction Corp. Permit no.: BLD2017-0861. June 28.

4313 Indigo Lane, $139,765,54 for new single-family residence (model H right): June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1041. June 28.

4317 Indigo Lane, $169,787.41 for new single-family residence (model A left)L June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-1042. June 28.

4321 Indigo Lane, $124,627.38 for new single-family residence (Model J Right): June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1043. June 28.

4325 Indigo Lane, $168,191.97 for new single-family residence (Model D Right): June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1044. June 28.

4329 Indigo Lane, $188,955.49 for new single-family residence (Model F Right): June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1043. June 28.

488 High St WL WWU, $1,500,000 for interior remodel – Wilson Library WWU. Contractor: Regency NW Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-1117. June 28.

1122 Cornwall Ave., $47,800 for interior remodel – Francis Place. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2017-1220. June 29.

111 Highland Drive HI WWU, $282,000 for reroof & roof fall protection – Highland Hall. Contractor: Axiom Division 7. Permit no.: BLD2018-0151. June 26.

453 South College Drive FA WWU, $360,000 for reroof & roof fall protection – Fairhaven Academic. Contractor: Axiom Division 7. Permit no.: BLD2018-0152. June 26.

629 High St. MA WWU, $170,000 for reroof & roof fall protection – Mathes Hall. Contractor: Axiom Division 7. Permit no.: BLD2018-0153. June 26.

784 Kentucky St., $32,000 for new commercial kitchen in (E) building – Go Natural Foods. Permit no.: BLD2018-0334. June 27.

1355 Civic Field Way, $200,000 for roof replacement – civic stadium grandstand north. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0503. June 29.

500 Caroline St., $25,000 for new wall signage: Sunnyland Beer Garden. Contractor: CDI Custom Design Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0513. June 28.

915 Jersey St., $27,156 for rooftop deck and stairway – Walker. Historical owner: Daniel E Sr & Barbara J. Timmins. Permit no.: BLD2018-0563. June 27.

410 West Bakerview Road 112, $15,000 to add 2 partition walls with doors – Bakerview Square. Historical owner: Bakerview Square II LLC. Contractor: Heritage Gen Bldg Contrs. LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0573. June 27.