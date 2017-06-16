Building permits, June 5-9

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

655 Springside Lane, $217,642.17 for new single-family residence with attached garage – CAITAC USA Corp Prop Mgmt. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0536. June 5.

1423 Railroad Ave., $20,000 for new arcade tenant – Ruckus Room Arcade & Fun Center. Applicant 2: Collin Topolski. Business/tenant: Ruckus Room Arcade & Fun Center. Permit no.: BLD2017-0537. June 5.

913 15th St., $25,528.36 for new detached garage & demo existing garage. Historical owner: Chris & Lisa Donaldson. Contractor: Hoke Construction Company. Permit no.: BLD2017-0541. June 6.

1231 Brookstone Drive, $3-2,531.63 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Skeers – deferred SDCS. Historical owner: Hannah Creek Preserve LLC. Contractor: Skeers Const. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0545. June 7.

1114 Potter St., $18,000 to repair concrete floor/construction containment dam – Arne Hanna. Invoiced: City of Bellingham Public Works & Engineering. Permit no.: BLD2017-0546. June 8.

2011 Iron St., $161,280 to convert auto shop to offices – Parker Corp. Business/tenant: Parker Corporation. Permit no.: BLD2017-0547. June 8.

651 Springside Lane, $211,909.77 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Larrabee Springs Inc. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0550. June 8.

4000 Flynn St. 135, $13,000 for new mobile home in private park – Morales. Contractor: Coast Construction. Permit no.: BLD2017-0551. June 8.

2313 Valencia St. 101-102, $280,890.58 for new duplex – Tony’s Garden Court. Permit no.: BLD2017-0552. June 8.

1000 North State St., $35,000 for new office space Chuckanut Builders. Contractor: Chuckanut Builders LLC. Business/tenant: Chuckanut Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0553. June 8.

3773 East Mcleod Road, $12,000 for renovation of existing classroom – Squalicum High School. Permit no.: BLD2017-0554. June 8.

4334 Indigo Lane, $171,435.82 for new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0555. June 8.

4330 Indigo Lane, $166,872.39 to construct new single-family residence with attached garage – June Road Cottages. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0557. June 8.

2315 Valencia St. 101-102, $257,716.99 for new duplex – Tony’s Garden Court. Permit no.: BLD2017-0558. June 9 .

4326 Indigo Lane, $184,061.96 for new single-family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview North LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0559. June 9.

4332 Indigo Lane, $165,615.48 for new single-family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview North LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0560. June 9.

2311 Valencia St. 101-102, $257,716.99 for new duplex – Tony’s Garden Court. Permit no.: BLD2017-0561. June 9.

4314 Indigo Lane, $184,061.96 for new single-family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview North LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0562. June 9.

4310 Indigo Lane, $194,341.14 for new single-family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview North LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0563. June 9.

4311 Gale Lane, $177,248.94 for new single-family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview North LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0564. June 9.

4315 Gale Lane, $184,061.96 for new single-family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview North LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0565. June 9.

4319 Gale Lane, $170,720.03 for new single-family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview North LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0566. June 9.

4318 Indigo Lane, $164,533.80 for new single-family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview North LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0567. June 9.

1515 Larrabee Ave., $333,461.73 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Francell/Sharfstein. Contractor: Alki Homes. Designer: Deborah Todd. Permit no.: BLD2017-0568. June 9.

2900 Yew St., $20,000 for walk-in cooler – BSD #501. Business/tenant: Evan Schmitt. Permit no.: BLD2017-0571. June 9.

Issued

3033 Coolidge Drive, $12,000 for new portable classroom – Parkview Elementary. Permit no.: BLD2017-0548. June 14.

4100 Arctic Ave., $404,681.34 for new Taco Time. Contractor: L D Sanders Construction. Bonded contractor: Stremler Gravel Inc. Permit no.: BLD2016-0657. June 9.

1706 Grant St., $510,663.24 for Harris – new single-family residence with accessory dwelling unit. Bonded contractor: Len Honcoop Gravel Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0251. June 9.

656 Springside Lane, $222,154.92 for new single-family residence with attached garage: (Alder 1) CAITAC USA Corp. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Owner 2: Arica Kettman. Permit no.: BLD2017-0366. June 7.

652 Springside Lane, $228,354.42 for new single-family residence with attached garage: (Alder 2) CAITAC USA Corp. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Owner 2: Arica Kettman. Permit no.: BLD2017-0370. June 7.

2930 Newmarket St. 117, $15,000 for BVR, LLC – walk-in cooler. Contractor: Northsound Refrigeration. Permit no.: BLD2017-0412. June 7.

515 Lakeway Drive, $15,000 to reconfigure office layout: Catholic Community Services. Contractor: Presidio Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0459. June 5.

616 Fieldston Road, $40,469.48 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Gustafson. Historical owner: Steven C., Richard J., James H. Aubert & Gena L Gustafson & Sarah O. Beard. Permit no.: BLD2017-0480. June 8.

2801 Yew St., $11,068.24 for new detached workshop – Zenovic. Permit no.: BLD2017-0489. June 5.

2508 Utter St., $12,000 to install portable classroom: Columbia Elementary. Permit no.: BLD2017-0496. June 5.

2713 Alderwood Ave., $12,000 for new portable classroom – Shuksan Middle School. Permit no.: BLD2017-0498. June 9.

