Building permits, March 11-15

Applied

2235 East Bakerview Road, $16,000 to demo and remove (E) Bld – Lunde. Historical owner: Lunde Properties LP. Contractor: Western Refinery Services Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0208. March 11.

109 Grand Ave. 101, $80,000 for new cider house tenant – Thousand Acre Cider House. Business/tenant: Thousand Acre Cider House. Permit no.: BLD2019-0209. March 11.

1155 North State St. 500, $28,000 to divide larger offices into smaller offices – Herald Bld. Permit no.: BLD2019-0211. March 11.

1021 Newton St., $289,596.04 for new 2147 sf sfr w/ 542 sf att. garage – Skeers. Contractor: Skeers Const. Inc.. Owner 2: Dick Skeers. Permit no.: BLD2019-0216. March 12.

1310 10th St. 101, $15,000 to replaced existing door with storefront – Wells Fargo. Contractor: Omega Services & Supply Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0217. March 13.

1415 Dupont St., $100,000 for interior partitions and finishes for yoga studio- Intent Yoga. Historical owner: Yorkston Family LLC. Contractor: PM Construction. Business/tenant: Blake Lester. Architect: Fred Wagner. Permit no.: BLD2019-0220. March 13.

323 Telegraph Road, $58,374 for Meridian Place Pylon. Contractor: Ecotech Energy Systems LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0221. March 14.

3000 Northwest Ave., $15,000 to open walls, add washer/dryer, sink etc. – St. Paul’s Academy. Contractor: Echo Point Construction Inc.. Permit no.: BLD2019-0223. March 15.

Issued

1205 East Mcleod Road, $334,547.49 for SFR with attached garage, ADU – 922 BJF LLC. Historical owner: Profile Construction Inc. Contractor: Built for Living. Permit no.: BLD2018-0351. March 12.

1235 East Mcleod Road, $334,547.49 for SFR with attached garage, ADU – 922 BJF LLC. Historical owner: Profile Construction Inc. Contractor: Built for Living. Permit no.: BLD2018-0353. March 13.

1255 East Mcleod Road, $402,824.78 for SFR with attached garage, ADU – 922 BJF LLC. Historical owner: Profile Construction Inc. Contractor: Built for Living. Permit no.: BLD2018-0354. March 13.

512 Tremont Ave. 101, $10,000 to convert common area to apartment. Contractor: Cesar Martinez, Cima Construction, Inc.. Permit no.: BLD2018-0966. March 12.

4759 Spring Brook Court, $138,179.35 for new SFR w/ attached garage – Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: Douglas F. and Cynthia S. Hencheroff. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-1085. March 13.

4763 Spring Brook Court, $138,179.35 for new SFR w/ attached garage – Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: Douglas F. and Cynthia S. Hencheroff. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-1101. March 13.

1206 Xenia St., $257,591.25 for new SFR w/attached garage K – Skeers. Historical owner: Skeers Construction Inc. Contractor: Skeers Const. Inc. Architect: Grinstad & Wagner Architects. Permit no.: BLD2019-0054. March 13.

233 South State St., $140,000 to remodel to one unit in 4-plex – Spithill/Brown. Contractor: 2nd Story Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0093. March 12.

3028 Lindbergh Ave. B, $250,000 to re-cover (E) single-ply membrane on BLD B – BTC. Contractor: TBD. Owner 2: Bellingham Technical College. Permit no.: BLD2019-0161. March 11.

3028 Lindbergh Ave. C, $100,000 to re-cover (E) single-ply membrane on BLD C – BTC. Contractor: TBD. Owner 2: Bellingham Technical College. Permit no.: BLD2019-0162. March 11.

3028 Lindbergh Ave. G, $150,000 to re-cover (E) single-ply membrane on BLD G – BTC. Contractor: TBD. Owner 2: Bellingham Technical College. Permit no.: BLD2019-0163. March 11.

1151 Ellis St. 101, $38,000 for interior remodel to (E) office suite – Cedarwind Ellis. Permit no.: BLD2019-0174. March 15.

1151 Ellis St. 102, $30,000 for interior remodel to (E) office suite – Cedarwind Ellis. Permit no.: BLD2019-0175. March 15.

1151 Ellis St. 103, $32,000 for interior remodel to (E) office suite – Cedarwind Ellis. Permit no.: BLD2019-0176. March 15.

3510 Northwest Ave., $19,000 to remove and replace south decks. Contractor: LJ’s Handyman Service Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0182. March 14.

410 Birchwood Ave., $18,500 to install electronic sliding door — Mt Baker Kidney Center. Historical owner: Mt Baker Kidney Center. Business/tenant: Mt. Baker Kidney Center. Permit no.: BLD2019-0183. March 13.

4029 Northwest Ave., $60,000 to demo walls to create new exam room – Mount Baker Imaging. Historical owner: Phycor LLC. Contractor: Pearson Construction Corp.. Business/tenant: Mount Baker Imaging. Permit no.: BLD2019-0191. March 12.

423 South Clarkwood Drive, $28,000 for new block retaining wall for SFR – Multop. Historical owner: Phillip & Melanie Multop. Contractor: Len Honcoop Gravel Inc.. Permit no.: BLD2019-0196. March 13.

