Building permits, March 12-23

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

March 12-16

Applied

1408 Commercial St., $32,000 for new dessert dining restaurant – Chocolate Necessities. Permit no.: BLD2018-02333. March 12.

2955 Newmarket St., 107, $17,000 for tenant improvement to existing office suite – Barkley Company. Permit no.: BLD2018-0234. March 12.

215 West Holly St., $40,000 for new restaurant – Mix It Up Tasty LLC. Applicant 2: Michael Taylor. Sub-con 1: Lavergne Plumbing and Heating. Permit no.: BLD2018-0235. March 12.

2112 Posey Court, $248,779.91 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Skeers. Historical owner: Yew Street Terrace LLC. Contractor: Skeers Const. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0238. March 13.

194 East Kellogg Road, $400,000 to replace decks, siding, doors & windows – Spring Creek Apts. Permit no.: BLD2018-0239. March 13.

1225 East Sunset Drive 155, $17,500 for new office layout – Any lab test now. Contractor: Pacific Facility Solutions Inc. Business/tenant: TSC Enterprises, LLC dba Any Lab Test Now. Permit no.: BLD2018-0240. March 13.

2901 Bill McDonald Parkway, $113,273.28 for WWU – 74 deck and railing repairs. Permit no.: BLD2018-0243. March 14.

2901 Bill McDonald Parkway, $750,000 for WWU – replace roofing system. Permit no.: BLD2018-0244. March 14.

2401 Cornwall Ave., $90,000 to construct exterior ramp, stairs, to provide ADA access-first. Contractor: Pearson Construction Corp. Permit no.: 2018-0250. March 16.

Issued

708 Bayside Road, $536,784.21 for new single-family residence with attached garage & pool – Hurlbut. Historical owner: Rutherford P. B. Browne. Contractor: Emerald Builders Inc. Structural Engineer: Gary E. Gill S.E. Civil Engineer: David Galbraith (PSE Inc.) Geotechnical: David Jellum (Sound Geology LLC). Permit no.: BLD2017-0503. March 16.

954 North State St., $142,568.26 for new two-story commercial shell building: Hudson. Architect: Kerry Garrett. Historical owner: Sudia Rentals Trust. Bonded contractor: Sustainable Buildings Systems LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0729. March 15.

952 North State St., $447,,956.67 for additions to existing shop/studio: Hudson. Architect: Kerry Garrett. Historical owner: Sudia Rentals Trust. Bonded Contractor: Sustainable Building Systems LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0730. March 15.

1309 Cornwall Ave., $450,000 for new distillery and tavern: Chuckanut Bay Distillery. Historical owner: Langstan Management LLC. Contractor: Zen Construction. Permit no.: BLD2017-1026. March 16.

4315 Harrison St., $556,594.33 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Moore. Contractor: PMC Development Corp. Permit no.: BLD2018-0014. March 12.

1204 East McLeod Road, $30,858.24 for new 672 square-foot pole building – Martin. Contractor: Town & Country Post Frame Builders. Permit no.: BLD2018-0095. March 12.

2200 Rimland Drive, 350, $12,000 to remodel to (E) office suite – Barkley 2200 Building LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0223. March 16.

March 19-23

Applied

629 North Forest St., $209,070 for new duplex behind existing duplex – 625 North Forest LLC. Historical owner: Gravning Family LP. Architect: Grinstead & Wagner Architects. Permit no.: BLD2018-0252. March 19.

2407 Princeton Court 13, $47,000 to convert patio to cond. space, int. Remodel – Princeton Court. Contractor: Dreammaker Bath & Kitchen. Permit no.: BLD2018-0254. March 19.

902 North State St., 104, $42,000 for new restaurant tenant: Mix It Up Tasty. Contractor: Lavergne Plumbing & Heating. Applicant 2: Michael Taylor. Permit no.: 2018-0255. March 20.

21 Bellwether Way 420, $40,000 to expand office into adjacent space – Cohanim Bellwether LLC. Owner 2: Margaret Amo. Business/tenant: Coastal Administrative Services. Permit no.: BLD2018-0257. March 20.

591 Telegraph Road, $1,922.395.93 to construct temple and associated infrastructure – Singh. Contractor: TBD. Historical owner: Singh S. Gurdwara. Permit no.: BLD2018-0258. March 20.

1709 Kentucky St, $16,000 for structural upgrades – Meridian Auto and Tire. Contractor: Marker Construction Inc. Business/tenant: Jim Fowler. Permit no.: BLD2018-0261. March 20.

3017 Cottonwood Ave., $29,388.80 for 16’x40’ post frame building w/ 10’x16’ lean to roof – Elliot. Contractor: Alvord & Richardson Const. Co. Permit no.: BLD2018-0265. March 21.

4145 Meridian St., 101, $494,000 for new dental office in (e) building – Terri Zweber DDS. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0266. March 21.

3046 Cherrywood Ave., $36,368.6y4 for new post frame building – Lewison/Butler. Contractor: Alvord & Richardson Const. Co. Permit no.: BLD2018-0270. March 22.

1204 High St., $199,965.20 for new duplex – Chana. Permit no.: BLD2018-0273. March 22.

712 San Juan Place, $351,078.23 for single-family residence with attached garage – San Juan Park LLC. Historical owner: San Juan Park LLC. Contractor: San Juan Park LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0274. March 23.

12 Bellwether Way 112, $10,000 to move non bearing interior walls. Business/tenant: Platinum Dental. Permit no.: BLD2018-0276. March 23.

Issued

711 Kodiak Lane, $203,750.95 for Cordata Green LLC – new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0376. March 20.

707 Kodiak Lane, $168,024.25 for Cordata Green LLC – new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0377. March 20.

703 Kodiak Lane, $205,193.25 for Cordata Green LLC – new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0378. March 20.

701 Kodiak Lane, $172,117.31 for Cordata Green LLC – new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0379. March 20.

2075 Barkley Blvd., $641,438.88 for new 6,060 square foot addition to (e) building – Barkley Medical. Contractor: Scoboria Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD 2017-0831. March 22.

1 Bellis Fair Parkway 302, $64,000 for new cashwraps and fitting rooms – Old Navy. Contractor: I.C.E. Builders Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-1122. March 22.

3009 King St., $194,788.36 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Whatcom Investment Grp. Contractor: Everkept Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-1129. March 19.

3013 King St., $194,788.36 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Whatcom Investment Grp. Contractor: Everkept Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-1232. March 19.

530 36th St., $345,448.41 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Heron Point Holdings. Historical owner: Heron Point Properties LLC. Contractor: Heron Point Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0022. March 21.

830 Blackstone Court, $292,425.10 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Alliance. Historical owner: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0072. March 20.

30 Bellis Fair Parkway, $30,000 for installing two channel letter signs, four circular box signs. Contractor: Signmart LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0077. March 22.

1815 Olympic Place, $221,389.84 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Henifin. Contractor: Henifin Construction LLC. Bonded contractor: Henifin Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0117. March 20.

1819 Olympic Place, $221,389.84 for new 1678 square foot single-family residence with attached garage – Henifin. Contractor: Henifin Construction LLC. Bonded contractor: Henifin Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0119. March 20.

1331 Meador Ave., $500,00 to repair and restore after fire damage – JFJ Company. Contractor: Anacortes Construction SRV LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-010. March 21.

1017 Jersey St., $293,426 for new single-family residence – Hansen. Bonded contractor: All Phase Excavating LLC. Contractor: DJ & DJ Contracting Inc. Permit no.: BD2018-0149. March 22.

1019 Jersey St., $293,426 for new single-family residence – Hansen. Bonded contractor: All Phase Excavating LLC. Contractor: DJ & DJ Contracting Inc. Permit no.: BD2018-0155. March 22.

1305 Cornwall Ave., $58,000 for new bakery & cafe – The Wild Oat. Contractor: Cut Once. Permit no.: BLD2018-0185. March 22.

664 Springside Lane, $191,161.38 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Caitac. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Owner 2: Arica Kettman. Permit no.: BLD2018-0195. March 22.

700 Springside Lane, $191,161.38 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Caitac. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Owner 2: Arica Kettman. Permit no.: BLD2018-0196. March 22.

4751 Springside St., $191,161.38 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Caitac. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Owner 2: Arica Kettman. Permit no.: BLD2018-0198. March 22.

4264 Pacific Highway, $25,000 for new pylon sign. Contractor: The Sign Post Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0220. March 19.

1399 40th St., $20,000 for modification to (e) wireless facility – AT&T. Contractor: General Dynamics Info Tech Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0222. March 23.

4401 Goding Ave., $20,000 for minor modification to (e) wireless facility – AT&T. Permit no.: BLD2018-0230. March 22.

1408 Commercial St., $32,000 for new dessert dining restaurant – Chocolate Necessities. Permit no.: BLD2018-02333. March 23.

2955 Newmarket St., 107, $17,000 for tenant improvement to existing office suite – Barkley Company. Permit no.: BLD2018-0234. March 19.

