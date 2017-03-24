Building permits, March 13-17

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

520 Harmon Way, $244,739.94 for Heron Point Properties – new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Heron Point Holdings LLP. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0244. March 13.

2901 Bill McDonald Parkway, $79,597.44 for Western Washington University – deck & railing repair at 4 apartment buildings. Permit no.: BLD2017-0250. March 14.

1706 Grant St., $510,663.24 for Harris – new single-family residence with accessory dwelling unit. Permit no.: BLD2017-0251. March 14.

1010 Hilton Ave., $13,141 for All American Marine – racking permit. Business/tenant: All American Marine, Inc C/O Matt Mullett. Contractor: Northwest Handling Systems. Permit no.: BLD2017-0253. March 15.

1633 Birchwood Ave., $15,000 for interior remodel for new eyeglass store (Kenoyer & Co). Permit no.: BLD2017-0254. March 15.

1819 Lakeside Ave., $446,360.53 for Costello – new single-family residence with attached garage. Permit no.: BLD2017-0255. March 15.

1 Bellis Fair Parkway 124, $280,000 for T-Mobile – new mall tenant. Owner: General Growth Properties. Permit no.: BLD2017-0258. March 16.

1217 Brookstone Drive, $275,419.49 for Skeers – new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical Owner: Galbraith Mountain Preserve LLC. Contractor: Skeers Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0262. March 17.

Issued

4337 Larch Lane, $162,662.92 for Janicki – new single-family residence. Contractor: Grandview North LLC. Lender: Skagit Bank. Permit no: BLD2016-1113. March 16.

4329 Larch Lane, $171,595.55 for Janicki – new single-family residence. Contractor: Grandview North LLC. Lender: Skagit Bank. Permit no: BLD2016-1116. March 16.

2505 Elmhurst Court, $191,084.50 for Edelstein – new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Greenbriar Construction Corp. Contractor: Greenbriar Construction Corp. Permit no.: BLD2017-0065. March 17.

4305 Harrison St., $398,735.55 for Semsak – new single-family residence. Historical owner: Harrison Street Properties LLC. Contractor: Tinklenberg Construction LLC. Lender: WECU. Permit no.: BLD2017-0073. March 15.

4322 Blackstone Way, $175,006.01. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0123. March 17.

2308 Ellis St., $27,849.12 for Kirkman/Kish – new detached garage. Historical owner: Robert J & Martha J Hitchcock. Contractor: Kulshan Builders. Permit no.: BLD2017-0219. March 13.