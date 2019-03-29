Building permits, March 18-22

Applied

119 West Holly St., $152,705.92 for TI to (E) restaurant space for new tenant – Juxt LLC. Contractor: Slab Design / Build Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0225. March 18.

2401 Victor St., $166,272.75 for new single family residence – Smith. Historical owner: Steven G. & Elizabeth Smith. Permit no.: BLD2019-0226. March 18.

2401 Victor St., $23,950 for new detached ADU – Smith. Historical owner: Steven G. & Elizabeth Smith. Permit no.: BLD2018-0227. March 18.

1905 Cornwall Ave., $20,000 for change of use from commercial to residential. Historical owner: Thomas Tipton II & Kassandra D. Rabatin. Permit no.: BLD2019-0228. March 18.

2401 Samish Way, $13,000 for racking for solar PV system – Mud Pond Koi. Contractor: Western Solar Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0229. March 18.

2522 Meridian St., $771,192.68 for new 3-story mixed use building – Fountain Flats II. Contractor: PM Construction. Permit no.: BLD2019-0230. March 18.

1212 Old Fairhaven Parkway, $97,144 for exterior repairs to multifamily building – Creekside. Contractor: TBD. Applicant 2: Brandye Hubbs. Permit no.: BLD2019-0231. March 18.

1216 Old Fairhaven Parkway, $97,144 for exterior repairs to multifamily building – Creekside. Contractor: TBD. Applicant 2: Brandye Hubbs. Permit no.: BLD2019-0232. March 18.

1306 Old Fairhaven Parkway, $72,858 for exterior repairs to multifamily building – Creekside. Contractor: TBD. Applicant 2: Brandye Hubbs. Permit no.: BLD2019-0233. March 18.

916 11th St., $154,186.8 to remodel to combine 2 units & 506 sf (A) garage – Metzger. Historical owner: Kenoyer & Company Inc. Contractor: CB Premier Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0235. March 19.

2320 Franklin St., $42,504 for new 352 Sf accessory building – Chapin. Historical owner: Anthony M. Chapin. Applicant 2: Keri Bean. Permit no.: BLD2019-0241. March 20.

2720 Niagara St., 495387.2 for New SFR w/ attached garage – Jost. Historical owner: Becky L. Darden. Contractor: Glenn Cribbs Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0242. March 20.

1423 Railroad Ave., $106,434 to install new TPO roof system. Contractor: Hytech Roofing, Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0246. March 21.

1852 North State St., $50,000 for car wash structure & remodel entry – Enterprise. Historical owner: Edward S. Halasz & Julia E. Menkee. Contractor: TBD. Business/tenant: Caleb Koorn. Permit no.: BLD2019-0248. March 22.

Issued

1501 Fraser St., $2,005,094.7 to construct new storage / office building – Haskell. Contractor: The Franklin Corporation. Permit no.: BLD2018-0683. March 21.

1728 East Sunset Drive, $267,571.71 to construct new duplex w/ attached garages. Historical owner: Robert B. & Leanne M. Washburn. Contractor: Robinson Hardwood & Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0991. March 19.

1413 East Maplewood Ave., $237,038.58 for 1747 SF new SFR w/ 403 SF attached garage – Poyner. Contractor: Kevin McMannis. Owner 2: Mary Jane Poyner. Permit no.: BLD2018-1079. March 22.

4767 Spring Brook Court, $133,671 for new sfr w/attached garage – Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-1129. March 21.

4771 Spring Brook Court, $217,288.40 for new SFR w/attached garage – Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-1136. March 21.

202 East Holly St., $150,000 to convert Existing retail space to rental studios – Ewha. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-1207. March 21.

4303 Blackstone Way, $272,506.55 for 1925 sf SFR w/ 610 sf attached garage – Alliance. Historical owner: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0096. March 21.

2075 Barkley Blvd. 222, $12,000 for TI to existing office building – Barkley Medical. Historical owner: Talbot Medical Real Estate LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0189. March 19.

2039 Moore St., $15,400 to install 2 walk-in coolers/freezers – Stemma. Contractor: Jared Murphy. Business/tenant: Stemma Brewing. Permit no.: BLD2019-0204. March 22.

3000 Northwest Ave., $15,000 to open walls, add washer/dryer, sink etc. – St. Paul’s Academy. Contractor: Echo Point Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0223. March 22.

1423 Railroad Ave., $106,434 to install new TPO roof system. Contractor: Hytech Roofing, Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0246. March 22.

