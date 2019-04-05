Building permits, March 25-29

by ehamann

Filed on 05. Apr, 2019 in Data, Public Records

Applied

3805 Bakerview Spur 101, $50,872 for interior remodel to (E) warehouse – Salisbury. Contractor: TBD. Owner 2: Mark Salisbury. Permit no.: BLD2019-0251. March 25.

1327 Railroad Ave., $24,000 for walk in cooler – Tactus LLC. Historical owner: Daylight Properties LLC. Contractor: Whatcom Refrigeration Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0254. March 26.

3930 Meridian St., $20,000 for modification to (E) wireless facility – AT&T. Historical owner: Meridian Village WA LLC. Contractor: General Dynamins Info Tech Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0257. March 27.

210 Lottie St., $93,000 for remodel to legal offices – City Hall. Contractor: Colacurcio Brothers Construction. Permit no.: BLD2019-0260. March 28.

Issued

1515 Fraser St., $1,534,444.56 to construct new storage building – Haskell. Contractor: The Franklin Corporation. Permit no.: BLD2018-0684. March 25.

4510 Cordata Parkway Shelter, $297,090 for unenclosed shelter building – Cordata Park. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0949. March 25.

4510 Cordata Parkway Maint, $38,205.44 for maintenance building for park – Cordata Park. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0950. March 25.

1111 North Forest St., $1,300,000 for Two-story multifamily addnt to (E) comm. bld – Hammer Prop. Historical owner: Jon F. & Susan J. Rittmueller & John & Lisa Blum & Jennifer Wall. Contractor: Hammer Construction. Permit no.: BLD2018-1219. March 25.

1204 Xenia St., $295,241 for new SFR w/ attached garage — Skeers. Historical owner: Skeers Construction Inc. Contractor: Skeers Const. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0167. March 25.

1263 Barkley Blvd. 102, $85,000 for new restaurant in (E) restaurant space – Crossroads. Business/tenant: Crossroads Restaurant. Architect: Marcus Johnson. Permit no.: BLD2019-0206. March 26.

323 Telegraph Road, $58,374 for Meridian Place Pylon. Contractor: Ecotech Energy Systems LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0221. March 26.

2209 G St., $44,294.1 for racking for solar array – Opportunity Council. Contractor: Ecotech Energy Systems LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0222. March 29.

2401 Samish Way, $13,000 for racking for solar PV system – Mud Pond Koi. Contractor: Western Solar Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0229. March 26.

4295 King Ave., $7,483.52 for add deck to front of house – Cranny. Historical owner: James E Le Blonde & Gayle A. Lenaburg. Permit no.: BLD2019-0238. March 26.