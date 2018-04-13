Building permits, March 26-30

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

2219 Rimland Drive, $12,800 for wireless communication modification – Verizon. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0278. March 26.

319 South Forest St., $17,755.84 for new unheated shop and deck – Cooper. Contractor: Thom Bartl. Permit no.: BLD2018-0280. March 26.

201 North State St., $45,617 to replace siding and windows – building multifamily residential / repair. Contractor: Andiodoclese. Owner 2: Renie B. Hill. Owner 3: Joyce Vanderpol. Permit no.: BLD2018-0282. March 26.

627 Springside Lane, $265,092.25 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0284. March 26.

4352 Sumac Lane, $175,124.92 for single-family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0285. March 27.

4344 Sumac Lane, $168,522.91 for single-family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD018-0287. March 27.

4334 Sumac Lane, $168,381.05 for single-family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD018-0288. March 27.

4326 Sumac Lane, $199,242.96 for single-family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD018-0289. March 27.

4322 Sumac Lane, $173,332.89 for single-family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD018-0290. March 27.

4320 Sumac Lane, $168,191,97 for single-family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD018-0291. March 27.

4318 Sumac Lane, $199,242.96 for single-family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD018-0292. March 27.

4314 Sumac Lane, $182,227.21 for single-family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD018-0293. March 27.

4310 Sumac Lane, $182,227.21 for single-family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD018-0294. March 27.

4348 Sumac Lane, $175,124.92 for single-family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD018-0295. March 27.

625 North Forest St., $10,000 to convert triplex to duplex – 624 N Forest LLC. Historical owner: Gravings Family LP. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0297. March 28.

College St., $117,650.28 for single-family residence – Alexander. Permit no.: BLD2018-0300. March 28.

513 36th St., $290,157.48 to construct new four-bedroom single-family residence with attached garage – Boo Maris. Owner 2: William Boo Mars. Permit no.: BLD2018-0302. March 28.

4100 Arctic Ave., $18,900 to install various wal, blade and freestanding signs – Taco Time. Contractor: Plumb Signs Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0305. March 29.

600 Telegraph Road, $158,923.04 for new attached single-family residence with garage – Telegraph One LLC. Contractor: PCMI, LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0306. March 29.

602 Telegraph Road, $158,923.04 for new attached single-family residence with garage – Telegraph One LLC. Contractor: PCMI, LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0307. March 29.

604 Telegraph Road, $158,923.04 for new attached single-family residence with garage – Telegraph One LLC. Contractor: PCMI, LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0306. March 29.

606 Telegraph Road, $158,923.04 for new attached single-family residence with garage – Telegraph One LLC. Contractor: PCMI, LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0309. March 29.

608 Telegraph Road, $158,923.04 for new attached single-family residence with garage – Telegraph One LLC. Contractor: PCMI, LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0311. March 29.

610 Telegraph Road, $158,923.04 for new attached single-family residence with garage – Telegraph One LLC. Contractor: PCMI, LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0312. March 29.

612 Telegraph Road, $158,923.04 for new attached single-family residence with garage – Telegraph One LLC. Contractor: PCMI, LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0313. March 29.

614 Telegraph Road, $158,923.04 for new attached single-family residence with garage – Telegraph One LLC. Contractor: PCMI, LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0314. March 29.

439 East College Way HU WWU, $272,000 for building reroof – Humanities Building WWU. Permit no.: BLD2018-0317. March 30.

Issued

4050 Hammer Drive, $274,232 for 4150 square-foot wood-frame addition – Mobile Floor Coverings Inc. Business/tenant: John Kupka. Contractor: Gustafson Construction. Bonded contractor: Silver Rain Inc. Applicant 2: John Kupka. Permit no.: BLD2017-0752. March 28.

140 Ashley St., $2,616,180 for new 35-unite multifamily building – Ashley St., Apartments. Contractor: PMC Development Corp. Bonded Contractor: PMC Development Corp. Permit no.: BLD2017-0927. March 27.

140 Ashley St., $140,000 for stormwater detention vault – Ashley St. Properties. Contractor: PMC Development Corp. Permit no.: BLD2017-1050. Mach 27.

854 Blackstone Court, $369,820.04 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Alliance Proper 2000 LLC. Historical owner: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0108. March 26.

201 North State St., $45,617 to replace siding and windows – building multifamily residential / repair. Contractor: Andiodoclese. Owner 2: Renie B. Hill. Owner 3: Joyce Vanderpol. Permit no.: BLD2018-0282. March 26.

