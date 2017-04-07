Building Permits, March 27-31

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

3356 Northwest Ave., $12,000 for Windermere – water damage demo and repair. Contractor: Mia Construction Group Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0293. March 27.

1621 Eldridge Ave., $10,000 for Miller – relocate existing garage. Historical owner: Eleanor P. Hogan. Contractor: Big Mountain Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0295. March 31.

108 32nd St., $224,769.14 for Fussell/Chen – new single-family residence with accessory dwelling unit. Historical owner: Wise Family Trust. Contractor: J B Construction. Permit no.: BLD2017-0296. March 27.

1140th 10th St. 101, $20,000 to establish yoga studio occupancy in shell space (Flux Power). Contractor: Kestrel Corporation. Permit no.: BLD2017-0297. March 28.

2730 Meridian St., $17,000 for Mobil – rebrand gas station. Contractor: Dan Mayer. Permit no.: BLD2017-0299. March 28.

306 West Holly St., $18,000 for Rocket Donuts – install walk-in freezer. Contractor: Nordic Temperature Control Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0300. March 28.

4325 Foothills Court, $225,373.47 for Alliance – construct new single-family residence with attached garage. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0304. March 29.

4310 Blackstone Way, $209,107.94 for Alliance Properties 2000 LLC – new single-family residence with attached garage. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no. BLD2017-0305. March 30.

4315 Samish Crest Drive, $952,081.76 for new single-family residence with attached garage. Architect: Jeff McClure. Permit no.: BLD2017-0306. March 30.

801 Blackstone Court, $177,810.11 for Alliance Properties 2000 LLC – new single-family residence with attached garage. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0307. March 30.

2114 Electric Ave., $250,000 for City of Bellingham Parks – replacement of two floats, install new piling. Permit no.: BLD2017-0308. March 30.

2114 C St., $13,746.04 for Ramsden – new garage and driveway. Contractor: Alvord & Richardson Construction Co. Permit no.: BLD2017-0309. April 4.

4240 Meridian St., $280,964.80 for Arco – new convenience store and pump island. Permit no.: BLD2017-0310. March 30.

423 South Clarkwood Drive, $646,284.98 for Multop – new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical Owner: Penso Trust Company FBO Michael P. Clendennen IRA. Contractor: Moceri Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0312. March 31.

Issued

4154 Dumas Ave., $262,934.51 for Ebenal – new single-family residence with attached garage. Contractor: Summit Construction Group Inc. Permit no.: BLD2016-0485. March 30.

2500 Squalicum Parkway 102, $665,000 for ambulatory surgery center – new tenant in shell space. Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2016-0658. March 31.

1202 Railroad Ave., $244,071.20 for Benchmark Properties – remodel. Contractor: The Franklin Corporation. Bonded Contractor: Dirt Works Bellingham. Permit no.: BLD2016-0957. March 31.

4331 Fuchsia Drive, $184,118.16 for Janicki – single-family residence. Contractor: Grandview North LLC. Permit no.: BLD2016-1112. March 29.

4318 Gale Lane, $184,061.96 for June Road North LLC – new single-family residence with attached garage. Contractor: Grandview North LLC. Permit no.: BLD2016-1114. March 29.

4325 Larch Lane, $159,820.28 for Janicki – new single-family residence. Contractor: Grandview North LLC. Permit no.: BLD2016-1117. March 29.

4310 Gale Lane, $171,261.11 for Janicki – new single-family residence. Contractor: Grandview North LLC. Permit no.: BLD2016-1119. March 29.

4314 Gale Lane, $194,341.14 for June Road North LLc – new single-family residence. Contractor: Grandview North LLC. Permit no.: BLD2016-1120. March 29.

220 Morey Ave., $233,220.75 for Anderson – new single-family residence with attached garage. Contractor: Super Construction LLC. Engineer of Record: Jason Bourne. Lender: Peoples Bank. Bonded Contractor: Boss Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2016-1173. March 27.

228 North Samish Way, $100,000 for Trove Coffee LLC – new tenant in shell space. Contractor: Hindman Construction Inc. Business/tenant: Trove Coffee LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0034. March 27.

2513 Elmhurst Court, $191,013.10 for Greenbriar – new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Greenbriar Construction Corp. Contractor: Greenbriar Construction Corp. Permit no.: BLD2017-0161. March 27.

2506 Park St., $25,885.40 for Dudzinski – new detached garage. Permit no.: BLD2017-0202. March 27.

128 East Holly St., $45,000 for Subway – new restaurant in shell building. Business/tenant: Ravinder Powar. Permit no.: BLD2017-0203. March 30.

200 Westerly Road, $110,000 for 200 Westerly – shell improvements. Historical owner: Ashika Subedar & Eric Subong. Contractor: Constantine Builders. Permit no.: BLD2017-0217. March 27.

11 Bellwether Way 111, $30,000 for combining suites 110/111 & 112 for offices. Contractor: Fowler & Harpe Construction Inc. Business/tenant: S3 Northwest Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0224. March 27.

1 Bellis Fair Parkway 118, $300,000 for Verizon – retail space improvements. Contractor: Wright Brothers the Building Co. Permit no.: BLD2017-0228. March 31.

