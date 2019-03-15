Building permits, March 4-8

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

410 Birchwood Ave., $18,500 to install electronic sliding door — Mt Baker Kidney Center. Historical owner: Mt Baker Kidney Center. Business/tenant: Mt. Baker Kidney Center. Permit no.: BLD2019-0183. March 4.

2075 Barkley Blvd. 220, $10,000 to add new walls, enclose door opening – Barkley Medical. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0187. March 4.

2075 Barkley Blvd. 222, $12,000 for TI to existing office building – Barkley Medical. Historical owner: Talbot Medical Real Estate LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0189. March 4.

2075 Barkley Blvd. 250, $10,000 for TI to existing office building – Barkley Medical. Historical owner: Talbot Medical Real Estate LLC. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0190. March 4.

4029 Northwest Ave., $60,000 to demo walls to create new exam room – Mount Baker Imaging. Historical owner: Phycor LLC. Contractor: Pearson Construction Corp.. Business/tenant: Mount Baker Imaging. Permit no.: BLD2019-0191. March 4.

4125 Prince Court, $838,733.04 for new 6-unit multifamily building – Prince Court. Contractor: Bellingham Builders. Permit no.: BLD2019-0195. March 6.

311 Grand Ave., $2,000,000 for exterior maintenance repairs – Whatcom County. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0198. March 6.

1307 Cornwall Ave. 200, $750,189 to convert 2nd floor to multifamily units – Langston Mgmt. Historical owner: Mcgillicutty LLC. Contractor: TBD. Applicant 2: Kelsey Gates. Permit no.: BLD2019-0200. March 7.

1200 Old Fairhaven Parkway, $14,250 to install security gate/fencing and stair cover – 12th St. Village. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0203. March 7.

2039 Moore St., $15,400 to install 2 walk-in coolers/freezers – Stemma. Contractor: Jared Murphy. Business/tenant: Stemma Brewing. Permit no.: BLD2019-0204. March 8.

1263 Barkley Blvd. 102, $85,000 for new restaurant in (E) restaurant space – Crossroads. Business/tenant: Crossroads Restaurant. Architect: Marcus Johnson. Permit no.: BLD2019-0206. March 8.

Issued

522 36th St., $364,335.94 for new SFR w/attached garage – Heron Point. Historical owner: Heron Point Properties LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0037. March 5.

2825 Roeder Ave., $24,143 to recover over existing roof – Bellingham Cold Storage. Contractor: Hytech Roofing Inc.. Permit no.: BLD2019-0158. March 8.

