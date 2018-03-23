Building permits, March 5-9

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

1420 Iris Lane, $13,362.72 for new 291 square foot detached accessory building – Coil. Permit no.: BLD2018-0209. March 5.

3131 Ferry Ave., $26,293.85 to replace trusses, sheathing & roofing on carport: CDG LLC. Contractor: LJ’s Handyman Service Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0210. March 6.

525 Telegraph Road, $1,886,157.44 for Telegraph Heights – 3710 Irongate LLC. Architect: Collin Fuller. Historical owner: C Mark Lawrence 85 percent and Russell W. Swanson. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0213. March 6.

525 Telegraph Road, $30,000 for retaining wall – Telegraph Heights. Architect: Collin Fuller. Historical owner: C Mark Lawrence 85 percent & Russell W. Swanson. Contractor: PCMI, LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0214. March 6.

1215 12th St., $5,074,140.45 for new multifamily & commercial building – Alliance Properties. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0216. March 7.

425 West Stuart Road, $22,750 for installation of new concrete monument sign. Contractor: Signs Plus Permitting. Permit no.: BLD2018-0218. March 7.

1440 10th St., $44,000 for interior tenant improvement to create offices – Mckenzie Square. Permit no.: BLD2018-0219. March 7.

4264 Pacific Highway, $25,000 for new pylon sign. Contractor: The Sign Post. Permit no.: BLD2018-0220. March 7.

1399 40th St., $20,000 for modification to (e) wireless facility – AT&T. Contractor: General Dynamics Info Tech Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0222. March 8.

2200 Rimland Drive 350, $12,000 to remodel (e) office suite – Barkley 2200 Building LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0223. March 8.

1726 East Sunset Drive, $96,580.91 for foundation only for townhome – Washburn. Historical owner: Robert B. & Leanne M. Washbrun. Permit no.: BLD2018-0225. March 9.

1728 East Sunset Drive, $67,251.20 for foundation only for townhome – Washburn. Historical owner: Robert B. & Leanne M. Washburn. Permit no.: BLD2018-0225. March 9.

1801 C St., $137,744.89 for foundation only for new multifamily building – Midtown Studios. Historical owner: Robert O Olson & Mary E. Shields. Permit no.: BLD2018-0227. March 9.

4401 Gooding Ave., $20,000 for minor modification to (e) wireless facility – AT&T. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0230. March 9.

2200 Rimland Drive, $14,340 for Emergency Reporting Logo, sign and awning. Contractor: Signs Plus Permitting. Permit no.: BLD2018-0231. March 9.

Issued

2415 California St., $274,938.15 for new single-family residence with attached garage on septic: Hodel. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2017-0738. March 7.

1016 Newton St., $291,000.10 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Yew Street Terrace LLC. Contractor: Skeers Const. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0878. March 9.

4114 Marblemount Lane, $1,473,781.75 for one-story auto body shop: No. 1 Automotive Repair. Historical owner: John H. & Loi L Walton. Contractor: Exxel Pacific Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-09888. March 7.

700 Harris Ave., $2,309.974.29 for new commercial building – Haskell Corporation. Contractor: Dawson Construction Inc. Business/tenant: Fred Haskell. Permit no.: BLD2017-1029. March 8.

2401 Bill McDonald Parkway BT WWU, $14 million for kitchen/bath/student room renovation – Buchanan Towers. Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1089. March 9.

511 High St., BK WWU, $9.5 million for addition and remodel – multicultural center. Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1216. March 6.

2715 Xenia St., $17,633.28 to demo sheds & build new storage building: Veldman. Contractor: Pioneer Post Frame Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0157. March 8.

2808 Pacific St., $11,957.68 for unheated shop with porch – Reeves. Permit no.: BLD2016-0166. March 5.

3131 Ferry Ave., $26,293.85 to replace trusses, sheathing & roofing on carport: CDG LLC. Contractor: LJ’s Handyman Service Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0210. March 7.

