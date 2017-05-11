Building permits, May 1-5

by
Filed on 11. May, 2017

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

4303 Water Lily Loop, $541,461.24 for June Road North LLC, new three-story multifamily building. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0420. May 2.

4302 Water Lily Loop, $541,461.24 for June Road North LLC, new three-story multifamily building. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0421. May 2.

805 Blackstone Court, $231,632.46 for Alliance – new single-family residence with attached garage. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0422. May 3.

1415 Iowa St., $125,650.36 for Birch Equipment – interior remodel. Owner 2: Iris Sanchez. Permit no.: BLD2017-0424. May 3.

3347 Stonecrop Way, $365,181.99 for Farook – new single-family residence with attached garage. Permit no.:BLD2017-0425. May 4.

1127 North Garden St., $35,000 for Garden St. Investments – interior remodel. Contractor: Hammer Construction. Permit no.: BLD2017-0426. May 4.

510 36th St., $323,126.08for Heron Point Holdings LLP – new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Heron Point Properties LLC. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0429. May 5.

3415 James St., $20,000 for T-Mobile — replacement, addition and removal of units. Permit no.: BLD2017-0431. May 5.

2620 Northwest Ave., $10,666.88 for covered display structure – good nursery and produce. Permit no.: BLD2017-0432. May 5.

4140 Meridian St., $450,000 for interior model of two floors – Apreza. Historical owner: Byong Ho & Sharon K H Yi. Permit no.: BLD2017-0433. May 5.

Issued

2938 Lindbergh Ave., $18,300 for BTC – door replacements. Contractor: Forma Construction. Business/tenant: Bellingham Technical College. Permit no.: BLD2016-0897. May 4.

3020 Lindbergh Ave., $24,000 for BTC — door replacements. Contractor: Forma Construction. Business/tenant: Bellingham Technical College. Permit no.: BLD2016-0898. May 4.

3014 BTC Lane, $14,000 for BTC – door replacements. Contractor: Forma Construction. Business/tenant: Bellingham Technical College. Business/tenant: Bellingham Technical College. Permit no.: 2016-0900. May 4.

2517 Elmhurst Court, $191,084.50 for Edelstein – new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Greenbriar Construction Corp. Contractor: Greenbriar Construction Corp. Permit no.: BLD2017-0066. May 2.

1217 Brookstone Drive, $275,419.49 for Skeers – new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Galbraith Mountain Preserve LLC. Contractor: Skeers Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0262. May 1.

250 North Forest St., $20,000 to create bike storage room in basement (The Terrace Building). Contractor: Jacobsen And Associates. Permit no.: BLD2017-0271. May 1.

1435 Railroad Ave., $75,000 for Cafe Adagio – expansion of existing cafe. Contractor: Ram Construction General Contractor. Permit no.: BLD2017-0273. May 4.

2930 Newmarket St. 117, $23,000 for tenant improvement – new tenant in existing building. Permit no.: BLD2017-0277. May 5.

2034 James St., $13,400 for 3’-8” tall by 36’ long exterior chanel letter wall sign. Contractor: CDI Custom Design Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0282. May 1.

3993 Gentlebrook Lane 18, $162,091.92 for Hansen – new single-family residence with attched garage. Permit no.: BLD2017-0286. May 3.

4075 Kingston St., $390,309.70 for Bihla – new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Wiemar Development LLP. Permit no.: BLD2017-0317. May 1.

4314 King Ave., $288,842.23 for Farrar – new single-family residence with garage. Historical owner: John Lambert. Permit no.: BLD2017-0340.  May 5.

716 San Juan Place, $341,418.01 for Murray – new single-family residence with attached garage. Contractor: San Juan Park LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0351. May 4.

1330 Lincoln St., $20,000 for Carl Cozier – security vestibule. Permit no.: BLD2017-0392. May 2.

2508 Birch St., $254,717.60 for Sheridan – new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: David W. & Patricia L. Horst. Contractor: David Hort Design/Build LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0411. May 5.

2825 Roeder Ave., $34,765 for Bellingham Cold Storage Dock 11 – reroof. Contractor: Hytech Roofing, Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0416. May 1.

4811 Meridian St., $11,000 for Miracle Pawn — sign and awning. Contractor: The Sign Post Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0417. May 5.

600 State St., 305, $19,200 for Habib – remodel of two-story condo. Contractor: Moceri Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0419. May 2.

