Building Permits, May 14-18

by ehamann

Filed on 25. May, 2018 in Data, Public Records

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

220 Highland Drive, $407,526.56 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Dickerson. Contractor: Bishop Construction Inc. Owner 2: Biff Dickerson. Permit no.: BD2018-0450. Permit no.: BLD2018-0450. May 14.

906 11th St., $11,085 to remove current roofing and replace with composition roofing. Contractor: Mt Baker Roofing Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0451. May 14.

2108 Posey Court, $247,753.45 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Skeers. Historical owner: Yew Street Terrace LLC. Contractor: Skeers Const. Inc. Architect: Grinstad & Wagner Architects. Permit no.: BLD2018-0452. May 14.

1344 King St., $10,000 for BAMI Signage. Contractor: Signs Plus Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0453. May 14.

112 Samish Way, $49,000 for one for one replacement of drive thru menu board signs. Contractor: Ed Reyes. Permit no.: BLD2018-0454. May 15.

2536 Queen St., $123,692.94 for second-story addition to triplex: Pederson. Permit no.: BLD2018-0455. May 15.

1001 Hilton Ave., $16,000 for office remodel to (E) building – Bornstein Seafoods Inc. Contractor: The Franklin Corporation. Permit no.: BLD2018-0459. May 16.

3400 Squalicum Parkway, $12,000 for Parkway Dental – sign and awning. Contractor: The Sign Post Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0460. May 16.

4164 Meridian St., $25,000 to install antennas and associated equipment – Sprint. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0461. May 16.

West Kline Road, $139,000 to construct 470 LF Block retaining Wall – larrabee Springs. Contractor: Stremler Gravel Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0465. May 17.

4745 Spring Brook St., $209,107.60 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0468. May 17.

1134 Finnegan Way, $72,404 to replace vinyl windows – building multifamily residential/repair. Contractor: Todhunter Glass. Agent: Brandye Hubbs. Permit no.: BLD2018-0470. May 18.

2309 Meridian St., $16,783 for racking for roof-mounted solar array – RE Store. Contractor: Ecotech Energy Systems LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0471. May 18.

2103 Posey Sourt, $257,058.96 for single-family residence with attached garage – Skeers. Historical owner: Yew Street Terrace LLC. Contractor: Skeers Const. Inc. Designer: Colling Fuller. Permit no.: BLD2018-0473. May 18.

Issued

2420 38th St., $399,363.05 for new four bd single-family residence with attached garage – Lechner. Contractor: Landmark Enterprises Inc. Bonded Contractor: Harkness Contracting Inc. 4646 Bedford Ave., $20,000 to add sundeck to (E) retaining wall – Martin. Permit no.: BLD2017-0912. May 16.

1620 36th St., $454,687.66 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Slusher. Historical owner: Emily K. Callaghan. Contractor: Slusher Homes & Remodeling. Bonded Contractor: Heeringa Excavating. Permit no.: BLD2017-1076. May 15.

2840 Squalicum Parkway 203, $90,000 for interior remodel to (e) building – Bellingham Ent. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0007. May 14.

1428 Cornwall Ave., $665,000 to expand restaurant to neighboring space – Pure Bliss. Applicant 2: Bubdle Design Studio. Contractor: Chuckanut Builders LLC. Business/tenant: Pure Bliss Desserts. Permit no.: BLD2018-0320. May 15.

1619 Wilson Ave., $232,791.72 for single-family residence with attached garage – Terrill/Carlton. Contractor: Alki Homes. Bonded Contractor: R&R Excavating. Permit no.: BLD2018-0357. May 18.

2305 30th St., $282,514.81 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Schmitt. Bonded Contractor: Rubicon IDC LLC. Contractor: Rubicon IDC LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0370. May 18.

518 15th St., $26,449.92 for new detached garage with roof deck: Longstreet. Historical owner: Marilyn Gunning. Contractor: Bellingham Bay Builders. Permit no.: BLD2018-0408. May 16.

1 Bellis Pari Parkway 379, $11,600 to install new wall sign inside mall: WECU rebranding. Contractor: Western Neon Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0435. May 18.

2219 Rimland Drive 419, $43,000 for remodel for new office tenant: 2219 Building. Contractor: Scorbia. Architect: Marcus Johnson. Permit no.: BLD2018-0444. May 16.

906 11th St., $11,085 to remove current roofing and replace with composition roofing. Contractor: Mt Baker Roofing Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0451. May 16.