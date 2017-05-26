Building permits, May 15-19

by ehamann

Filed on 26. May, 2017 in Business Toolkit, Contributors

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

1154 Raymond St., $10,000 for Like-for-Like window replacement. Historical owner: Bruce E & Eleanor J Rowe. Contractor: Kota Construction. Permit no.: BLD2017-0457. May 15.

1400 12th St., $40,000 for Minor, wireless communication facility modification – Verizon. Permit no.: BLD2017-0456. May 15.

2303 Moore St., $43,000 for new door, windows, insulation — Bellingham Housing Authority. Contractor: Jensen Lee Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0458. May 16.

515 Lakeway Drive, $15,000 to reconfigure office layout – Catholic Community Services. Contractor: Presidio Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0459. May 16.

629 Cornwall Ave., $425,000 or Bellingham Shipping Terminal warehouse 2 re-roof. Permit no.: BLD2017-0460. May 16.

1322 North State St., $125,000 for tenant improvement with change of use — Aslan Brewery. Permit no.: BLD2017-0463. May 17.

4301 Sumac Lane, $174,287.34 for new single-family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0467. May 18.

4305 Sumac Lane, $181,233.46 for new single-family residence with attached garage — June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0468. May 18.

4309 Sumac Lane, $168,140.52 for new single-family residence with attached garage — June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0469. May 18.

803 Violet Lane, $178,114.14 for new single-family residence with attached garage — June Road Cottages. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0470. May 18.

807 Violet Lane, $181,233.46 for new single-family residence with attached garage — June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0471. May 18.

811 Violet Lane, $163,470.79 for new single-family residence with attached garage — June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0472. May 18.

815 Violet Lane, $160,952.98 for new single-family residence with attached garage — June Road Cottages. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0473. May 18.

823 Violet Lane, $157,870.28 for new single-family residence with attached garage — June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0474. May 18.

819 Violet Lane, $183,380.72 for new single-family residence with attached garage — June Road Cottages. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0475. May 18.

827 Violet Lane, $164,217.68 for new single-family residence with attached garage — June Road Cottages. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0476. May 18.

4240 Meridian St., $20,000 for demolition of kiosk, drive slab, carwash — BP West Coast Products. Historical owner: Terry E Walters separate property trust/tr. Permit no.: BLD2017-0477. May 19.

1145 East Sunset Drive 105, $30,000 for minor demo and refixturing – Comcast. Contractor: Davaco Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0478. May 19.

2700 Bill McDonald Parkway, $23,538,933.86 for new high school – Sehome High School. Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0479. May 19.

616 Fieldston Road, $40,469.48 for new single-family residence with attached garage — Gustafson. Historical owner: Steven C., Richard J. and James H. Aubert; Gena L. Gustafson, Sarah O. Beard. Permit no.: BLD2017-0480. May 19.

800 Blackstone Court, $397,851.98 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0483. May 19.

Issued

3803 Linsday Ave., $221,311.33 for Dickerson/Esienberg – new single-family residence with garage. Owner: Jay Eisenberg & Diana Dickerson/Tr. Historical owner: Joseph E. Jr. & Kathryn L. Fleischmann. Contractor: Chuckanut Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0078. May 16.

717 Kodiak Lane, $197,862.50 for Cordata Green – new single-family residence. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0088. May 18.

819 Kodiak Lane, $203,444.30 for Cordata Green LLC – new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0089. May 18.

815 Kodiak Lane, $165,778.25 for Cordata Green LLC — new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0092. May 18.

811 Kodiak Lane, $211,821.83 for Cordata Green LLC – new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0093. May 18.

723 Kodiak Lane, $211,821.83 for Cordata Green – new single-family residence. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0094. May 18.

807 Kodiak Lane, $163,390.25 for Cordata Homes LLC – new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0095. May 18.

621 17th St., $551,985 for Bach – new 4,900 square foot single-family residence. Bonded Contractor: Whitney Underground LLC. Architect: Greg Robinson Architect. Contractor: Schramer Construction Co. Inc. Engineer of record: Kingworks Consulting Engineers, PLLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0269. May 18.

621 17th St., $33,740.28 for Bach – new detached garage. Architect: Greg Robinson Architect. Contractor: Schramer Construction Co. Inc. Engineer of record: Kingworks Consulting Engineers, PLLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0270. May 18.

3120 Adams Ave., $63,429.84 for Newport Apartments – new carport. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0347. May 17.

2600 Mcleod Road, $20,000 for T-Mobile – replace/add new radio units on existing tower. Contractor: Steelhead Communications Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0388. May 15.

4331 Meridian st., $25,000 for install new monument style pylon sign: Cordata center. Contractor: Dan Mayer. Permit no.: BLD2017-0393. May 16.

3876 Hannegan Road, $50,000 to install new roof and trim over existing roof. Contractor: Credo Construction. Permit no.: BLD2017-0413. May 16.

4192 Meridian St., $24,000 for walk-in cooler – Birch Door Cafe. Bonded contractor: Vic Unick Construction. Historical owner: North Coast Credit Union. Business/tenant: Birch Door Restaurant.

Permit no.: BLD2017-0452. May 19.

