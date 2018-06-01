Building Permits, May 21-25

by ehamann

Filed on 01. Jun, 2018 in Data, Public Records

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

4101 Academy St., $40,000 to convert lunchroom to classroom/storage – Bellingham Schools. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0474. May 21.

1623 Wilson Ave., $301,596.25 for new single-family residence with attached garage (defer SDCs) – Terrill. Historical owner: Morago E. Terrill Trust/Tr 18.23 percent. Contractor: Alki Homes. Permit no.: BLD2018-0475. May 21.

1505 Moore St., $15,000 to repair moisture damage in crawlspace – Gustafson. Contractor: RR Repair. Permit no.: BLD2018-0476. May 22.

1815 32nd St., $55,000 sfor modification to (e) wireless facility – Verizon. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0477. May 22.

209 South Garden Terrace, $45,000 rebuild upper level deck – Lewis. Contractor: Parson Homes & Renovations. Permit no.: BLD2018-0478. May 23.

2714 Douglas Ave., $24,733 for 100 percent re-roof of 4,100 square foot building. Contractor: Hytech Roofing Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0479. May 23.

4420 Aldrich Road, $20,000 for covered structure for cooler/freezer – Cordata Elementary. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0481. May 23.

3518 Northwest Ave., $25,000 to tear off existing roof repair rot and reroof. Contractor: Myers General Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0485. May 25.

1208 Central Ave., $1,614,695.32, shell addition to (e) building – Granary. Historical owner: Port of Bellingham. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD20128-0490. May 25.

1114 Potter St., $40,500 to replace filtration piping, add seismic restraints. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0491. May 25.

Issued

2325 Elm St., $225,300 for Berry – new duplex with onsite parking. Bonded contractor: Boos Construction Inc. Historical owner: Robert E III & Cathy L. Beaty. Contractor: Home & Garden Builders. Permit no.: BLD2017-0399. May 21.

400 West Bakerview Road, $891,025.04 for new retail tire store – Discount Tire. Bonded contractor: Dirt Works Bellingham. Permit no.: BLD20017-1000. May 22.

2000 Midway Lane, $100,000 for stormwater detention system – WTA parking lot. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2017-1190. May 21.

2844 Lyle St., $279,860.84 for new single-family residence with detached garage – Myers. Historical owner: Richard B. & Janice D. Clark. Bonded contractor: Bella Mar, LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0047. May 23.

2400 Elizabeth St., $15,000 for deck, stair and rail repair – Visa Investments. Contractor: Credo Construction. Permit no.: BLD2018-0174. May 21.

2401 Elm St., $15,000 for deck, stair and rail repair – Vasa Investments. Contractor: Credo Construction. Permit no.: BLD2018-01750. May 21.

1801 C St., $550,979.55 for 10-unit multifamily building: Midtown Studios. Historical: Roberts O. Olson & Mary E. Shields. Architect: Andrew Krzysiek. Bonded contractor: Premium Services Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0186. May 23.

215 West Holly St., 103, $40,000 ifor new restaurant – Mix It Up Tasty LLC. Contractor: Tenant. Applicant 2: Michael Taylor. Sub Con 1: Lavergne Plumbing & Heating. Permit no.: BLD2018-0235. May 24.

4145 Meridian St., 101, $494,000i for new dental office in (e) building – Terri Zweber DDS. Contractor: The Franklin Corporation. Permit no.:BLD2018-0266. May 22.

2307 30th St., $272,647.76 for single-family residence with garage (propane & septic): Stemo. Contractor: Rubicon IDC LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0328. May 22.

702 32nd St., $125,000 to replace interior finishes, windows, siding – Rosewood Villa. Historical owner: Rosewood Properties LLC. Contractor: Tiger Construction LTD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0391. May 22.

2844 Lyle St., $14,327.04 for detached single-car garage – Myers. Historical owner: Richard B. & Janice D. Clark. Permit no.: BLD2018-0417. May 23.

4164 Meridian St., $25,000 to install antennas and associated equipment – Sprint. Contractor: North Sky Communication, LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0461. May 22.

2309 Meridian St., $16,783 for racking for roof-mounted solar array – RE Store. Contractor: Ecotech Energy Systems LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0471. May 24.

1505 Moore St., $15,000 to repair moisture damage in crawlspace – Gustafson. Contractor: RR Repair. Permit no.: BLD2018-0476. May 22.

2714 Douglas Ave., $24,733 for 100 percent re-roof of 4,100 square foot building. Contractor: Hytech Roofing Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0479. May 24.