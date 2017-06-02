Building permits, May 22-26

by ehamann

Filed on 02. Jun, 2017 in Data, Public Records

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

3628 Meridian St. 1B, $13,000 to convert closet into laundry room – Meridian Dental. Contractor: Lynden Sheet Metal Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0492. May 24.

4313 Meridian St., $445,000 for interior tenant improvement – Sierra Trading Post. Owner 2: Brandt Leitze. Permit no.: BLD2017-0496. May 25.

4321 Meridian St., $679,000 for interior tenant improvement – Home Goods. Owner 2: Brandt Leitze. Permit no.: BLD2017-0497. May 25.

3622 Vining St., $328,223.48 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Jubilee Star Inves LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0501. May 26.

708 Bayside Road, $536,784.21 for new single-family residence with attached garage and pool – Hurlbut. Contractor: Moceri Construction Inc. Structural engineer: Gary E. Gilld S.E. Civil Engineer: David Galbraith (PSE Inc.) Geotechnical: David Jellum (Sound Geology LLC). Permit no.: BLD2017-0503. May 26.

529 36th St., $361,644.78 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Heron Point Holdings LLP. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0504. May 26.

2412 Orleans St., $297,576 for new duplex with onsite parking – Degolier. Permit no.: BLD2017-0506. May 26.

525 36th St., $361,371.18 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Heron Point. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Owner 2: Heron Point Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0507. May 26.

Issued

1640 Texas St., $683,462.76 for Eureka Townhomes, new five-unit multi family building (Building 6). Owner 2: Bella Mar LLC. Lender: North Coast Credit Union. Permit no.: BLD2016-0572. May 24.

1303 Dupont St., $439,972.04 for Buck’s Plaza II. Contractor: PM Construction. Permit no.: BLD2016-1204. May 25.

823 Kodiak Lane, $206,064.87 for Cordata Green LLC – New single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Lender: Bertch Capital Partners. Permit no.: BLD2017-0087. May 23.

719 Kodiak Lane, $203,444.30 for Cordata Green – new single-family residence. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0090. May 23.

801 Kodiak Lane, $171,510.17 for Cordata Green – new single-family residence. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0096. May 23.

803 Kodiak Lane, $203,129.66 for Cordata Green – new single-family residence. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0097. May 23.

108 32nd St., $227,769.14 for Fussell/Chen – new single-family residence with accessory dwelling unit. Historical owner: Wise Family Trust. Contractor: J B Construction. Permit no.: BLD2017-0296. May 23.

605 Harman Way, $241,570 for PHJ Enterprises – new single-family residence with attached garage. Contractor: BAL Construction. Permit no.: BLD2017-0318. May 23.

829 Briar Road, $360,202.65 for Franklin – new single-family residence with attached garage. Contractor: Emerald Builders Inc. Architect: KG Architect. Permit no.: BLD2017-0333. May 23.

648 Sprinside Lane, $228,354.42 for new single-family residence with attached garage: (Alder 2) Caitac USA Corp. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Owner 2: Arica Kettman. Permit no.: BLD2017-0365. May 25.

660 Springside lane, $228,354,42 for new single-family residence with attached garage: (Alder 2) Caitac USA Corp. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Owner 2: Arica Kettman. Permit no.: BLD2017-0368. May 25.

241 West Kellogg Road, $82,000 to recover 1900sf of membrane roof. Permit no.: BLD2017-0414. May 23.

3347 Stonecrop Way, $365,181.99 for Farook – new single-family residence with attached garage. Lender: Industrial Credit Union. Permit no.: BLD2017-0425. May 22.

4321 Blackstone Way, $289,582.50 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Alliance. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0442. May 25.