Building permits, May 28-June 1

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

4056 Meridian St., $67,744 for roof recover: O’Reilly Auto Parts. Contractor: LeAnn Sweeney. Permit no.: BLD2018-0493. May 29.

2121 Humboldt St., $419,437.50 for manufacturing facility – Sunnyland Studio LLC. Contractor: Spane Buildings Inc. Applicant 2: Jamie Wurtz. Historical owner: David Lers. Permit no.: BLD2018-0494. May 29.

3040 Eldridge Ave., $33,062.40 for new two-story post frame building: Hughes. Owner: Jessica L. P. Hughes JT. Contractor: Town & Country Post Frame Buildings. Permit no.: BLD2018-0495. May 30.

315 Prospect St., $23,744 for reroof unconditioned loading dock: USPS. Contractor: Hytech Roofing, Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0496. May 30.

119 North Commercial St., $20,000 to install three new antennas and other equipment – AT&T. Contractor: General Dynamics Info Tech Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0497. May 30.

516 High St., OM WWU, $251,940 to modify/upgrade classrooms – old main. Permit no.: BLD2018-0498. May 31.

1717 Bill McDonald Parkway CB, $312,996 to modify/upgrade classrooms – Morse. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0499. May 31.

1023 Racine St., $125,442 for new single-family residence (guest dwelling) – Balolia. Contractor: Pearson Construction Corp. Permit no.: BLD2018-0501. May 31.

1355 Civic Field Way, $200,000 for reroof civic stadium grandstand. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0503. May 31.

311 Grand Ave., $2,000,000 for exterior maintenance repair – Whatcom County. Owner: Executive Office. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0504. June 1.

2826 Birchwood Ave., $30,000 to revise classroom layouts – Christ Church Bellingham. Historical owner: Pacific District Conference of Mennonite Bretheren. Contractor: Corban Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0505. June 1.

1001 Larrabee Ave. 303, $20,000 for removing two non-bearing walls. Contractor: Thomas Miller Construction. Permit no.: BLD2018-0510. June 1.

1215 Billy Frank Jr St., $266,397.16 t construct new triplex – 922 BJF. Contractor: TBD. Historical owner: Quady Trust. Permit no.: BLD2018-0511. June 1.

500 Carolina St., $25,000 for new restaurant sign permit. Contractor: CDI Custom Design Inc. Permit no.; BLD2018-0513. June 1.

Issued

1155 North State St., $17,000 for rooftop mod: frame anchorage, new wall-mounted equip-Verizon. Contractor: Presco Telecommunication Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0578. June 1.

3628 Meridian St., $34,000 to enclose entry/waiting area – Meridian Dental Center. Contractor: The Franklin Corporation. Business/tenant: Meridian Dental Condo Assoc. Permit no.: BLD2017-1010. May 30.

4333 Indigo Lane, $169,505.05 for new single-family residence (model G left): June Road. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1046. June 1.

4337 Indigo Lane, $199,242.96 for new single-family residence (model E left): June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1047. June 1.

850 Blackstone Court, $30,329.81 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Alliance Prop. Historical owner: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no: BLD2018-0057. May 29.

3333 Squalicum Parkway, $55,000 for walk-in cooler/freezer replacement – PeaceHealth. Contractor: Scoboria Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0431. May 31.

