Building permits, May 29-June 2

by
Filed on 09. Jun, 2017 in Data, Public Records

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

2517 Meridian St., $125,000 for wireless facility modification — Verizon. Permit no.: BLD2017-0515. May 31.

1416 16th St., $255,523.72 for new 1920 square foot single-family residence with attached garage – Anderson. Historical owner: Mckenzie Green Land Company LLC. Contractor: Aiki Homes. Lender: Bank of The Pacific. Owner 2: Tom Anderson. Permit no.: BLD2017-0520. May 31.

2500 Squalicum Parkway 101, $189,740.40 for addition to existing building (shell only) – Squalicum. Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0521. May 31.

2405 Meridian St., $40,000 to expand retail space – Bellingham Windworks. Business/tenant: Kat Devaney. Permit no.: BLD2017-0528. June 2.

647 Springside Lane, $217,052.07 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Caitac USA Corp Prop Mgmt. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0532. June 2.

659 Springside Lane, $217,642.17 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Caitac USA Corp Prop Mgmt. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0534. June 2.

205 Prospect St., $87,142.12 for new brewing room – Bellingham Cider. Business/Tenant: Bellingham Cider. Permit no.: BLD2017-0535. June 2.

Issued

709 32nd St., $3,190,356.36 for Harvard Suites – new multifamily building with parking garage. Historical owner: Ryan W. Peterson. Contractor: Wellman & Zuck Construction, LLC. Contact: Grinstad & Wagner Architects. Bonded Contractor: Whitney Underground LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0162. May 30.

705 32nd St., $3,202,300.16 for Harvard Suites – new multifamily building. Historical owner: Ryan W. Peterson. Contractor: Wellman & Zuck Construction LLC. Contact: Grinstad & Wagner Architects. Bonded Contractor: Whitney Underground LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0177. May 30.

2116 Queen St., $75,000 for Chamberlin – repair/replace fire-damaged building. Permit no.: BLD2017-0363. June 1.

1227 Birch St., $312,409.73 for Upland Developers – new single-family residence with attached garage. Bonded Contractor: Monks Excavation LLC. Historical owner: Jeffrey W. & Elaine M. Elkins. Contractor: Upland Developers Inc. Lender: Peoples Bank. Permit no.: BLD2017-0394. May 30.

3415 James St., $20,000 for replacement & addition of units to (e) pole: T-Mobile. Contractor: Steelhead Communications Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0431. June 2.

2502 South Park Dr., $43,965.39 for post frame building with porches – Schmitt. Contractor: Pioneer Post Frame Inc.  Permit no.: BLD2017-0454. June 1.

629 Cornwall Ave., $425,000 for Bellingham Shipping Terminal Warehouse 2 re-roof. Contractor: Cadence Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0460. June 1.

1145 East Sunset Drive 105, $30,000 for minor demo and refixturing – Comcast. Contractor: Davaco Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0478. May 30.

3628 Meridian St. 1B, $13,000 to convert closet into laundry room – Meridian Dental. Contractor: Lynden Sheet Metal Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0492. May 31.

 

