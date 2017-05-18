Building permits, May 8-12

by ehamann

Filed on 18. May, 2017 in Data, Public Records

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

817 Blackstone Court, $309,257.87 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Alliance Properties 2000, LLC. Contactor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0434. May 8.

821 Blackstone Court, $309,257.87 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Alliance Properties 2000, LLC. Contactor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0435. May 8.

2700 Bill McDonald Parkway, $6,067,614.16 for foundation only for new high school – Sehome High School. Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0437. May 8.

4321 Blackstone Way, $289,582.50 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Alliance. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0442. May 10.

2925 Newmarket St. 104, $65,000 for new bar in existing building – The Blue Adobe. Business/tenant: The Blue Adobe Bar S-Corp. Permit no.: BLD2017-0443. May 11.

100 West Laurel St., $1,000,000 for remodel of existing warehouse – Lignin Building. Historical owner: Port of Bellingham. Permit no.: BLD2017-0446. May 11.

4192 Meridian St., $24,000 for walk-in cooler – Birch Door Cafe. Bonded Contractor: Vic Unick Construction. Historical owner: North Coast Credit Union. Business/tenant: Birch Door Restaurant. Permit no.: BLD2017-0452. May 12.

2502 South Park Drive, $43,965.39 for post frame building with porches – Schmitt. Contractor: Pioneer Post Frame Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0454. May 12.

Issued

425 West Stuart Road, $8,306,720.08 for Park View Apartments – 83-unit, four-story building. Contractor: Exxel Pacific Inc. Permit no.: BLD2016-0192. May 12.

913 Squalicum Way, $4,010,764.44 for Squalicum Lofts – new two-story comm. Building. Applicant 2: Jeff McClure. Permit no.: BLD2017-00046. May 11.

821 Blueberry Lane, $529,632 for new triplex: Blueberry Lane. Architect: Haven Design.

Structural Engineer: David Bradley. Permit no.: BLD2017-0081. May 11.

344 High St., CV WWU, $250,000 for Carver Gym – freshens tenant improvement. Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0113. May 8.

1910 Broadway St., $379,943.20 for SaviBank – new branch bank. Historical owner: Betting the Farm LLC. Contractor: Fisher Construction Group Inc. Owner 2: Dennis Marrs. Permit no.: BLD2017-0167. May 11.

1330 North Forest St., $16,000 to install slab and anchor grain silo. Historical owner: Heron Point Properties LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0232. May 12.

1633 Birchwood Ave., $15,000 for interior remodel for new eyeglass store (Kenoyer & Co.). Permit no.: BLD2017-0254. May 8.

1 Bellis Fair Parkway 124, $280,000 for T-Mobile – new mall tenant. Permit no.: BLD2017-0258. May 8.

3001 BTC Lane, $55,000 for Bellingham Technical College Building G – Partial reroof. Permit no.: BLD2017-0279. May 10.

1213 Brookstone Drive, $281,624.35 for Skeers – new single-family attached garage. Historical owner: Galbraith Mountain Preserve LLC. Contractor: Skeers Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0321. May 8.