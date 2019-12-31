string(12) "mathewroland"

Building Permits Nov. 11- Dec. 13

by
Filed on 31. Dec, 2019

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Nov. 11 – Nov. 15

3950 Hammer Dr., $130,000 for new commercial kitchen. Contractor: Tenant with declaration. Permit no.: BLD2019-1056. 11/12/2019

2504 E Bakerview Rd., $375,000 to convert bank into dental office. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0996. 11/12/19

2806 Douglas Ave., $45,000 to remove gas range and decommission gas line. Contractor: Owner as contract exempt per RCW 18.27.090. Permit no.: BLD2019-1067. 11/14/19

 

Nov. 18- Nov. 29

425 Sequoia Dr., $2,163,975 for new 1-story commercial building. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-1085. 11/18/2019

4145 Meridian St., $40,000 to create suite & finish for office tenant. Contractor: Norberts Handyman Services. Permit no.: BLD2019-1027. 11/18/19

119 W Holly St., $18,000 for walk-in cooler. Contractor: Smith Mechanical Inc., Permit no.: BLD2019-1008. 11/18/19

1315 W Bakerview Rd., $171,900 for new retail tenant. Contractor: Western Construction Services. Permit no.: BLD2019-1087. 11/18/19

170 E College Way, $50,000 to convert storage to restrooms. Contractor: Owner as contract exempt per RCW 18.27.090. Permit no.: BLD2019-1091. 11/19/19

101 W Telegraph Rd., $25,000 for McDonald’s interior remodel. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-1095. 11/19/19

563 High St., $10,000 for interior remodel and new exit door. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-1107. 11/22/19

4115 Prince Ct., $854,495.28 for new six-unit multifamily building. Contractor: Bellingham Builders. Permit no.: BLD2019-1108. 11/22/19

2118 James St., $50,000 for accountant office. Contractor: Alderwood Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0987. 11/22/19

333 N Samish Way, $1,183,246.84 for two-story office shell. Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC, Permit no.: BLD2019-0735. 11/26/19

 

Dec. 2 – Dec. 6

112 Samish Way, $25,000 to remodel service area. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-1123. 12/2/19

2433 E Bakerview Rd., $25,000 for interior remodel. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-1145. 12/2/19

563 High St., $10,000 to remodel dining hall. Contractor: Tiger Construction LTD. Permit no.: BLD2019-1107. 12/2/19

3033 Coolidge Dr., $8,303,427.50 for new educational building. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-1127. 12/3/19

218 Unity St., $10,500 to add two doors in pharmacy. Contractor: The Franklin Corporation. Permit no.: BLD2019-1140. 12/4/19

1315 W Bakerview Rd., $171,900 for new retail tenant. Contractor: Western Construction Services. Permit no.: BLD2019-1087. 12/4/19

902 N State St., $372,356 for new tavern with mini golf. Contractor: Wilcox Construction. Permit no.: BLD2019-1147. 12/5/19

 

Dec 9. – Dec. 13

2075 Barkley Blvd., $25,000 for interior remodel to medical office. Contractor: Scocon LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-1157. 12/9/19

1055 W Bakerview Rd., $8,249,143.80 for new 5-story, 98-unit hotel. Contractor: Nielsen Commercial LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0391. 12/10/19

20 Bellwether Way, $241,000 for interior TI for office. Contractor: The Franklin Corporation. Permit no.: BLD2019-1166. 12/11/19

12 Bellwether Way, $10,500 to reconfigure office space. Contractor: AV All Inclusive Home Improvement LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-1030. 12/11/19

2806 Douglas Ave., $45,000 to remodel existing hospice tenant. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-1067. 12/12/19

