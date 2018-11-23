Building Permits, Nov. 12-16

Data, Public Records

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

710 East Bakerview Road, $236,118.94 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Pham. Historical owner: Duc Pham and Nguyet Tran. Contractor: M and M Construction and Painting. Permit no.: BLD2018-1093. Nov. 13.

1250 Barkley Blvd., $30,000 to construct fire-rate wall and fire rate foundation. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-1095. Nov. 13.

4750 Spring Brook Court, $212,951.40 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: Douglas F. and Cynthia S. Hencheroff. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-1096. Nov. 13.

4745 Spring Brook St., $213,907.40 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: Douglas F. and Cynthia S. Hencheroff. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-1100. Nov. 13.

4763 Spring Brook Court, $138,179.35 for new single-family residence with detached garage – Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: Douglas F. and Cynthia S. Hencheroff. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-1101. Nov. 13.

2901 Squalicum Parkway ET, $4,342,122 for TI for OR, pre-op dept. And support spaces – Peace Health. Contractor: JR Abbott Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-1111. Nov. 13.

4420 Meridian St., $20,000 for Walmart new building signs 4420 Meridian St.. Contractor: Ramsay Signs. Permit no.: BLD2018-1112. Nov. 14.

2006 North State St., $40,000 for new clay studio in (E) space – Burchis Clay Studio. Business/tenant: Burnish Clay Studio. Permit no.: BLD2018-1124. Nov. 14.

4767 Spring Brook Court, $133,671 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-1129. Nov. 14.

1709 Kentucky St., $23,571.90 for freestanding shed roof cover – Meridian Auto and Tire. Contractor: Marker Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-1130. Nov. 14.

3120 Howe Place 200, $71,449.61 for tenant improvement for existing dental office. Contractor: TBD. Business/tenant: Piper Family Dentistry. Permit no.: BLD2018-1132. Nov. 14.

814 Dupont St., $11,000 for Northwest Physical Therapy, sign and awning. Contractor: The Sign Post Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-1133. Nov. 14.

1405 Dupont St., $90,050 for new grade 2-6 art education facility – Gabriels Art Kids. Historical owner: Yorkston Family I LLC. Contractor: PM Construction. Architect: Grinstad and Wagner Architects. Permit no.: BLD2018-1134. Nov. 14.

4420 Meridian St., $500,000 for remodel to (e) department store – Walmart. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-1135. Nov. 15.

4771 Spring Brook Court, $217,288.40 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-1136. Nov. 15.

2211 E St., $18,355.20 for new 384 sf detached garage – Brubacher. Contractor: Darryl Brubacher. Historical owner: Nickolas Hallgren. Permit no.: BLD2018-1137. Nov. 16.

2100 Alabama St., $56,115 to remove current roofing and replace with composition. Contractor: Mt Baker Roofing Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-1138. Nov. 16.

Issued

514 36th St., $316,932.99 for new single-family residence with attached garage and deck. Historical owner: Heron Point Properties LLC. Bonded Contractor: Troy Dykstra Excavating. Permit no.: BLD2018-0691. Nov. 13.

4755 Spring Brook Court, $116,730.75 for new single-family residence – Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: Douglas F. and Cynthia S. Hencheroff. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0782. Nov. 16.

4743 Spring Brook Court, $16,163.84 for new detached garage – Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: Douglas F. and Cynthia S. Hencheroff. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0783. Nov. 14.

4747 Spring Brook Court, $16,163.84 for new detached garage – Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: Douglas F. and Cynthia S. Hencheroff. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0784. Nov. 14.

4751 Spring Brook Court, $16,163.84 for new detached garage – Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: Douglas F. and Cynthia S. Hencheroff. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0785. Nov. 14.

1515 North Forest St., $300,000 for fire damage repair to (e) wood beam and shop area. Hh Wilson Futures LLC. Contractor: Dawson Construction Inc. Business/tenant: Unlimited Service Downtown. Permit no.: BLD2018-0967. Nov. 13.

4345 Gooding Ave., $22,944 for new 16×30 post-frame garage – Marshall. Contractor: Spane Buildings Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-1071. Nov. 15.

800 East Chestnut St., $30,000 for interior ti of office space – third floor – Whatcom County. Permit no.: BLD2018-1084. Nov. 15.

2221 Pacific St., $20,000 for bathroom remodel – fleet maintenance bld – COB. Contractor: Colacurico Brothers Construction. Permit no.: BLD2018-1086. Nov. 16.

 

