Building permits, Nov. 13-24

by ehamann

Filed on 07. Dec, 2017 in Data, Public Records

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Nov. 13-17

Applied

110 Flora St., $16,000 to replace 21 windows same size- First Baptist Church. Contractor: Louis Auto Glass, Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-1073. Nov. 14.

3957 Iron Gate Road 120, $15,000 for new prefab interior offices — Acuren Inspection. Permit no.: BLD2017-1074. Nov. 14.

1620 36th St., $454,687.66 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Slusher. Historical owner: Emily K. Callaghan. Contractor: Slusher Homes & Remodeling. Permit no.: BLD2017-1075. Nov. 14.

3111 Newmarket St., $11,000 to create new office space – George. Permit no.: BLD2017-1076. Nov. 15.

1209 18th St., $16,163.84 for new unheated detached garage – Satre. Permit no.: BLD2017-1077. Nov. 16.

1200 Meador Ave., $29,500 for new cidery and tap room – Lost Giants Cider. Business/tenant: Lost Giants Cider. Permit no.: BLD2017-1078. Nov. 16.

2400 Samish Way, $23,000 for replaced underlayment. Contractor: C&G Construction Services Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-1080. Nov. 16

2726 Alderwood Ave., $23,000 to replace shower floor tile. Historical owner: Washington Idaho Property LLC. Contractor: C & G Construction Services Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-1081. Nov. 16.

1149 North State St., $29,000 for new juice bar and cafe – Big Love Juice. Permit no.: BLD2017-1082. Nov. 16.

11th St., $572,762.86 for new duplex – Libolt. Historical owner: Burdine R. Duppenthaler. Permit no.: BLD2017-1084. Nov. 17.

4260 Pacific Highway, $35,000 for detention R-Tank – Terra Firma. Historical owner: Rockport Holdings LLC. Applicant 2: Craig Parkinson. Permit no.: BLD2017-1086. Nov. 17.

Issued

1646 Texas St., $1,036,154.70 for nine-unit townhouse (Building 3): Eureka Townhomes. Historical owner: George R. Inama. Permit no.: BLD2016-0462. Nov. 17.

3993 Gentlebrook Lane 22, $162,091.92 for Hansen – New single-family residence with attached garage. Contractor: Kramer Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0290. Nov. 16.

3993 Gentlebrook Lane 23, $162,091.92 for Hansen – New single-family residence with attached garage. Contractor: Kramer Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0292. Nov. 16.

Old Fairhaven Parkway, $30,000 for pedestrian parkway. Contractor: Northwest Trails Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0327. Nov. 15.

4314 Meridian St., $445,000 for interior tenant improvement – Sierra Trading Post. Contractor: The Andrews Group LLC. Owner 2: Brandt Leitze. Permit no.: BLD2017-0495. Nov. 15.

4321 Meridan St., $679,000 for interior improvements of shell retail space: Home Goods. Contractor: The Andrews Group LLC . Owner 2: Brandt Leitze. Permit no.: BLD2017-0497. Nov. 15.

4334 Indigo Lane, $171,435.82 for new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0555. Nov. 15.

4330 Indigo Lane, $166,872.39 to construct new single-family residence with attached garage – June Road Cottages. June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0567. Nov. 15.

4326 Indigo Lane, $184,061.96 to construct new single-family residence with attached garage – June Road Cottages. June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0559. Nov. 15.

4311 Gale Lane, $177,248.94 for new single-family residence with attached garage — June Road North LLC. June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0564. Nov. 15.

4315 Gale Lane, $184,061.96 for new single-family residence with attached garage — June Road North LLC. June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0565. Nov. 15.

4319 Gale Lane, $170,720.03 for new single-family residence with attached garage — June Road North LLC. June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0566. Nov. 15.

500 Carolina St., $595,000 for new restaurant & tap house – Sunnyland Beer Garden. Historical owner: 500 Carolina Street LLC. Business/tenant: Sunnyland Beer Garden. Civil engineer: J.P. Salome c/o Freeland & Associates. Struct. Eng.: Bradley Engineering. Bonded Contractor: Raw Land Construction. Permit no.: BLD2017-0695. Nov. 17.

344 High St. CV WWU, $13,500 to install walk-in combo box & refrigeration: Carver/Freshens. Contractor: Seatemp LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0816. Nov. 16.

1004 Newton St., $248,779.91 for new 1945 square foot with attached garage – Skeers. Contractor: Skeers Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0864. Nov. 13.

1312 Clearbrook Drive, $13,400 to convert (E) shop to art studio – Niemier. Permit no.: BLD2017-0979.

540 Harman Way, $228,912.19 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Heron Point. Historical owner: Heron Point Holdings LLP. Contractor” Heron Point Builders LLC. Applicant 2: Richard Olson. Permit no.: BLD2017-0993. Nov. 17.

500 South State St., $10,000 for exterior stair & deck cover replacement: Cavalier Condos. Contractor: Credo Construction. Permit no.: BLD2017-1018. Nov. 13.

1710 Fairhaven Ave., $284,966.50 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Jones. Historical residence: Blackberry Planet LLC. Contractor: Bluebird Builders LLC. Applicant 2: Deborah Jones. Bonded Contractor: Premium Services Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-1061. Nov. 17.

Nov. 20-24

Applied

2410 Queen St., $17,800 to replace entry stairs and deck board – Bookman Family Trust. Contractor: Bellingham Commercial Main LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1088. Nov. 20.

2401 Bill Mcdonald Parkway BT WWU, $14,000 for kitchen/bath/student room renovation – Buchanan Towers. Permit no.: BLD2017-1089. Nov. 21.

508 Carolina St., $35,000 for new production brewery – Twin Sisters Brewery. Historical owner: 500 Carolina Street LLC. Business/tenant: Twin Sisters Brewing. Permit no.: BLD2017-1091. Nov. 21.

600 Telegraph Road, $50,000 for retaining wall bordering 8 lots. Engineer of record: JP Slagle. Permit no.: BLD2017-1093. Nov. 21.

804 10th St., $60,000 to separate one room into two – Chrysalis Inn. Contractor: Pearson Construction Corp. Permit no.: BLD2017-1094. Nov. 21.

Issued

1322 North State St., $15,000 for installation of walk-in cooler – Aslan Depot. Contractor: Northsound Refrigeration. Permit no.: BLD2017-0984. Nov. 22.

1255 Barkley Blvd. 104, $17,500 for new restroom, interior remodel – 30 Minute Hit. Permit no.: BLD2017-1015. Nov. 20.

2815 Elm St., $25,000 to convert (E) attached garages to living space for each. Contractor: Precision Built LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1021. Nov. 20.

4145 Meridian St. $18,000 to install one wall-mounted LED message center. Contractor: Signs Plus Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-1058. Nov. 22.

427 North Garden St., $40,000 to replace retaining wall -Herzog. Permit no.: BLD2017-1063. Nov. 20.

2340 Cherry St., $33,062.40 for new 24’x30’ detached garage – Housen. Contractor: Pioneer Post Frame Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-1064. Nov. 22.

3111 Newmarket St., $11,000 to create new office space – George. Permit no.: BLD2017-1076. Nov. 21.