Building Permits, Nov. 14-25

by
Filed on 02. Dec, 2016 in Data, Public Records

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Nov. 14-18

Applied

4401 Gooding Ave., $27,779 to install 10-foot tower extension: Crown Castle. Contractor: Eagle Commercial Services Inc. Permit no.: BLD2016-1093. Nov. 17.

4300 Samish Crest Drive, $400,252.90 for new single-family residence – Jennings/Grove. Contractor: Big Mountain Inc. Permit no.: BLD2016-1095. Nov. 18.

720 San Juan Place, $309,151.77 for new single-family residence – Murray. Permit no.: BLD2016-1095. Nov. 18.

2020 Humboldt St., $50,000 for Avenue Bread – storage/breakroom addition. Permit no.: BLD2016-1097. Nov. 18.

Issued

1400 12th St., $15,000 for T-Mobile – microwave dish added to equipment. Contractor: Pioneer Communications GP LLC. Permit no.: BLD2016-0122. Nov. 17.

1201 Brookstone Drive, $289,516.59 for Skeers – new single-family residence with attached garage. Contractor: Skeers Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2016-0664. Nov. 16.

1701 Gladstone St., $117,200 for Lydia Place, second floor addition to offices. Permit no.: BLD2016-0837. Nov. 15.

322 North Commercial St., $17,000 for Whatcom County – second floor office renovation. Contractor: Pacific West Builders Inc. Permit no.: BLD2016-1054. Nov. 15.

 

Nov. 21-25

Applied

2648 McLeod Road, $170,250.90 for Rasmussen – new single-family residence with detached garage. Contractor: Razz Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2016-1099. Nov. 21.

2644 McLeod Road, $203,386.64 for Rasmussen – new single-family residence with detached garage. Contractor: Razz Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2016-1100. Nov. 21.

355 Meadowbrook Court, $10,000 for new entry sign. Contractor: Sign Pros. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2016-1101. Nov. 21.

1329 King St., $95,000 for Bellingham Denture Clinic – tenant improvement. Permit no.: BLD2016-1103. Nov. 21.

3410 Woburn St., $15,000 for WECU/Barkley. Contractor: Signs Plus Inc. Permit no.: BLD2016-1108. Nov. 22.

400 West Holly, $390,000 for Soy House – renovation & addition of existing restaurant. Permit no.: BLD2016-1110. Nov. 22.

4331 Fuchsia Drive, $184,118.16 for Janicki – single-family residence. Contractor: Grandview North LLC. Permit no.: BLD2016-1112. Nov. 22.

4318 Gale Lane, $184,061.96 for June Road North LLC, new single-family residence with attached garage. Contractor: Grandview North LLC. Permit no.: BLD2016-1114. Nov. 22.

4333 Larch Lane, $181,118.16 for Janicki – new single-family residence. Contractor: Grandview North LLC. Permit no.: BLD2016-1115. Nov. 22.

4329 Larch Lane, $171,595.55 for Janicki – new single-family residence. Contractor: Grandview North LLC. Nov. 22.

4325 Larch Lane, $159,820.28 for Janicki – new single-family residence. Contractor: Grandview North LLC. Nov. 23.

4310 Gale Lane, $171,261.11 for Janicki – new single-family residence. Contractor: Grandview North LLC. Permit no.: BLD2016-1119. Nov. 23.

4314 Gale Lane, $194,341.14 for June Road North LLC – new single-family residence. Contractor: Grandview North LLC. Permit no.: BLD2016-1120. Nov. 23.

2013 39th St., $350,520.87 for Alliance Properties – new single-family residence. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2016-1122. Nov. 23.

Kline Road, $223,588.02 for Larrabee Springs Inc. – new single-family residence. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2016-123. Nov. 23.

Issued

288 West Kellogg Road, $56,000 for WCC – Cascade Hall – office remodel. Permit no.: BLD2016-1005. Nov. 21.

346 West Bakerview Road, $40,822.32 for Great Floors – addition to mezzanine. Contractor: Mark Palmer General Contractor LLC. Permit no.: BLD2016-1023. Nov. 23.

4101 Eliza Ave., $30,000 for Sweet Tooth Dental: Open concrete stormwater detention. Contractor: Chad Fisher Construction. Permit no.: BLD2016-1070. Nov. 23.

1306 Lakeway Drive, $69,000 for Papa John’s Pizza – tenant improvement. Permit no.: BLD2016-1079. Nov. 21.

205 East Magnolia St., $40,000 for WTA – solar PV System. Permit no.: BLD2016-1084. Nov. 22.

