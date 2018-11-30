Building Permits, Nov. 19-23

by ehamann

Filed on 30. Nov, 2018 in Data, Public Records

Applied

1201 North State St., $180,600 for tenant improvement to (E) retail space – Makeworth Market. Permit no.: BLD2018-1141. Nov. 19.

1000 F St. 160, $33,101 to install pallet racking – Lummi Fisheries Supply. Historical owner: Sanitary Service Company Inc. Contractor: Neil Montague. Business/tenant: Lummi Fisheries Supply. Permit no.: BLD2018-1145. Nov. 21.

109 Samish Way, $3,100,568.36 for new mixed use building – Samish Station Building 1. Historical owner: Cap Bellingham II LLC. Contractor: Summer Construction Group Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-1146. Nov. 21.

2932 Facine St., $10,000 to install cover over (e) porch – Knies. Contractor: All Services Property Maintenance. Permit no.: BLD2018-1147. Nov. 21.

814 Dupont St., $25,000 for interior tenant to create five office – NW Physical. Architect. Fred Wagner. Permit no.: BLD2018-1148. Nov. 21.

936 21st St., $50,000 for new concrete retaining wall – Studio 21 Apartments. Contractor: TBD. Architect: Fred Wagner. Permit no.: BLD2018-1149. Nov. 21.

Issued

2100 Alabama St. A, $28,995 for roof replacement incl. Rotten sheathing as necessary. Contractor: Mt. Baker Roofing Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0118. Nov. 19.

905 Whitewater Drive, $642,765.20 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Dhami. Historical owner: Samish Heights Inc. Contractor: Bal Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0628. Nov. 21.

232 West Kellogg Road, $19,012.50 to install 27 KW PV rooftop system. Contractor: A and R Solar. Permit no.: BLD2018-0778. Nov. 20.

4562 Meridian St., $30,000 to build a small commercial kitchen in existing cannabis farm. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0897. Nov. 21.

3010 Alvarado Drive, $15,000 to replace retaining wall: Black. Contractor: Lukes Enterprises LLC. Engineer of Record: Gerry D. Bautista, Geotest Services. Permit no.: BLD2018-1028. Nov. 20.

1217 West Connecticut St., $73,100.54 for 775 sf new DADU w/attached single car garage – Waterman. Contractor: TC Legend Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-1061. Nov. 19.

1709 Kentucky St., $23,571.90 for freestanding shed roof cover – Meridian Auto and Tire. Contractor: Marker Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-1130. Nov. 20.