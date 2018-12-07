Building Permits, Nov. 26-30

by ehamann

Filed on 07. Dec, 2018 in Data, Public Records

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

4217 Melrose Lane, $211,376.05 for 1,553 sf townhome w/ attached garage Aurora Ct PH1 Building E. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-1113. Nov. 27.

4219 Melrose Lane, $211,376.05 for 1,553 sf townhome w/ attached garage Aurora Ct PH1 Building E. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-1114. Nov. 27.

1211 Granary Ave., $50,000 for new yoga studio on third fl – Bellingham Yoga Collective. Architect: Jennifer Moehl. Permit no.: BLD2018-1152. Nov. 26.

1012 East Toledo St. 101, to construct new DADU – Levin. Permit no.: BLD 2018-1156. Nov. 26.

800 Cornwall Ave., $92,000 to install equip. Platform in (e) facility – Silfab Solar WA. Historical owner: Port of Bellingham. Contractor: TBD. Business/tenant: Silfab Solar WA. Permit no.: BLD2018-1159. Nov. 26.

3415 James St., $55,000 for new cell tower equipment – Verizon. Contractor: Mastec Network Solutions. Permit no.: BLD2018-1163. Nov. 28.

3020 Tulip Road, $270,743.60 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Ingolia. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-1166. Nov. 29.

4200 Spire Drive, $675,226.54 for new four-unit multifamily building – Mahogany Manor. Contractor: Ram Construction General Contractor. Permit no.: BLD2018-1167. Nov. 30.

700 Harris Ave., $54,000 for high piled storage (pallet) racks – Evil Bikes. Historical owner: ETF Properties LLC. Contractor: Kris Maudslien. Business/tenant: Evil Bikes. Owner 2: Evan Haskell. Permit no.: BLD2018-1168. Nov. 30.

Issued

600 Telegraph Road, $50,000 for retaining wall bordering 8 lots. Contractor: PCMI LLC. Engineer of Record: JP Slagle. Permit no.: BLD2017-1093. Nov. 28.

4303 Water Lily Loop, $567,530.34 for building 1 – June Road Meadows 2 LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Exxel Pacific Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-1149. Nov. 26.

4307 Water Lily Loop, $567,530.23 for building 2 – June Road Meadows 2 LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Exxel Pacific Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-1151. Nov. 27.

4319 Water Lily Loop, $415,197.68 for building 14 – June Road Meadows 2 LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Exxel Pacific Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-1153. Nov. 27.

4317 Lily Loop, $415,197.68 for Building 13 – June Road Meadows 2 LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Exxel Pacific Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-1154. Nov. 27.

4314 Water Lily Loop, $699,811.44 for multifamily res. construction – June Road Meadows 2 LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Exxel Pacific Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-1155. Nov. 27.

4316 Water Lily Loop, $699,811.44 for multifamily res. construction – June Road Meadows 2 LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Exxel Pacific Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-1156. Nov. 27.

4312 Water Lily Loop, $699,811.44 for Building 9 – June Road Meadows 2 LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Exxel Pacific Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-1158. Nov. 27.

4318 Water Lily Loop, $699,811.44 for Building 11 – June Road Meadows 2 LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Exxel Pacific Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-1159. Nov. 27.

109 Samish Way, $604,720.62 for foundation for new mixed use BLD 1 – Samish Studios. Historical owner: Cap Bellingham II LLC. Contractor: Summit Construction Group Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0646. Nov. 26.

2434 Cherry St., $324,639,25 for new single-family residence with attached ADU. Permit no.: BLD2018-0836. Nov. 29.

3201 Arbor St., $258,000 for installation of 99 KWDC rooftop PV array. Contractor: Alpha Technologies. Permit no.: BLD2018-0923. Nov. 29.

4123 Strider Loop, $694,593.85 for 8005 sf addition for commercial laundry facility. Contractor: Wellman and Zuck Const. LLC. Permit no.: Bld 2018-0993. Nov. 30.

344 High St. CV WWU. $496,370 for interior remodel and change from shell to labs, office, prep. Contractor: Regency NW Construction Inc.: Regency NW Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0997. Nov. 28.

4717 Spring Brook St., $116,150 for new single family residence. Historical owner: Charlotte A. Brand. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-1014. Nov. 26.

1 Bellis Fair Parkway 714 for $30,377 for Sola Salons – Bellis Fair Mall. Contractor: Signs Plus Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-1038. Nov. 27.

1250 Barkley Blvd., $30,000 to construct fire rated walls and fire rate foundation. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-1095. Nov. 27.

2100 Alabama St., T, $56,115, remove current roofing and replace with composition. Contractor: Mt Baker Roofing Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-1138. Nov. 26.

1000 F St., 160, $33,101 to install pallet racking – Lummi Fisheries Supply. Historical owner: Sanitary Service Company Inc. Business/tenant: Lummi Fisheries Supply. Permit no.: BLD2018-1145. Nov. 29.