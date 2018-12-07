Building Permits, Nov. 26-30

by
Filed on 07. Dec, 2018 in Data, Public Records

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

4217 Melrose Lane, $211,376.05 for 1,553 sf townhome w/ attached garage Aurora Ct PH1 Building E. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-1113. Nov. 27.

4219 Melrose Lane, $211,376.05 for 1,553 sf townhome w/ attached garage Aurora Ct PH1 Building E. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-1114. Nov. 27.

1211 Granary Ave., $50,000 for new yoga studio on third fl – Bellingham Yoga Collective. Architect: Jennifer Moehl. Permit no.: BLD2018-1152. Nov. 26.

1012 East Toledo St. 101, to construct new DADU – Levin. Permit no.: BLD 2018-1156. Nov. 26.

800 Cornwall Ave., $92,000 to install equip. Platform in (e) facility – Silfab Solar WA. Historical owner: Port of Bellingham. Contractor: TBD. Business/tenant: Silfab Solar WA. Permit no.: BLD2018-1159. Nov. 26.

3415 James St., $55,000 for new cell tower equipment – Verizon. Contractor: Mastec Network Solutions. Permit no.: BLD2018-1163. Nov. 28.

3020 Tulip Road, $270,743.60 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Ingolia. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-1166. Nov. 29.

4200 Spire Drive, $675,226.54 for new four-unit multifamily building – Mahogany Manor. Contractor: Ram Construction General Contractor. Permit no.: BLD2018-1167. Nov. 30.

700 Harris Ave., $54,000 for high piled storage (pallet) racks – Evil Bikes. Historical owner: ETF Properties LLC. Contractor: Kris Maudslien. Business/tenant: Evil Bikes. Owner 2: Evan Haskell. Permit no.: BLD2018-1168. Nov. 30.

Issued

600 Telegraph Road, $50,000 for retaining wall bordering 8 lots. Contractor: PCMI LLC. Engineer of Record: JP Slagle. Permit no.: BLD2017-1093. Nov. 28.

4303 Water Lily Loop, $567,530.34 for building 1 – June Road Meadows 2 LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Exxel Pacific Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-1149. Nov. 26.

4307 Water Lily Loop, $567,530.23 for building 2 – June Road Meadows 2 LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Exxel Pacific Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-1151. Nov. 27.

4319 Water Lily Loop, $415,197.68 for building 14 – June Road Meadows 2 LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Exxel Pacific Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-1153. Nov. 27.

4317 Lily Loop, $415,197.68 for Building 13 – June Road Meadows 2 LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Exxel Pacific Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-1154. Nov. 27.

4314 Water Lily Loop, $699,811.44 for multifamily res. construction – June Road Meadows 2 LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Exxel Pacific Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-1155. Nov. 27.

4316 Water Lily Loop, $699,811.44 for multifamily res. construction – June Road Meadows 2 LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Exxel Pacific Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-1156. Nov. 27.

4312 Water Lily Loop, $699,811.44 for Building 9 – June Road Meadows 2 LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Exxel Pacific Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-1158. Nov. 27.

4318 Water Lily Loop, $699,811.44 for Building 11 – June Road Meadows 2 LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Exxel Pacific Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-1159. Nov. 27.

109 Samish Way, $604,720.62 for foundation for new mixed use BLD 1 – Samish Studios. Historical owner: Cap Bellingham II LLC. Contractor: Summit Construction Group Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0646. Nov. 26.

2434 Cherry St., $324,639,25 for new single-family residence with attached ADU. Permit no.: BLD2018-0836. Nov. 29.

3201 Arbor St., $258,000 for installation of 99 KWDC rooftop PV array. Contractor: Alpha Technologies. Permit no.: BLD2018-0923. Nov. 29.

4123 Strider Loop, $694,593.85 for 8005 sf addition for commercial laundry facility. Contractor: Wellman and Zuck Const. LLC. Permit no.: Bld 2018-0993. Nov. 30.

344 High St. CV WWU. $496,370 for interior remodel and change from shell to labs, office, prep. Contractor: Regency NW Construction Inc.: Regency NW Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0997. Nov. 28.

4717 Spring Brook St., $116,150 for new single family residence. Historical owner: Charlotte A. Brand. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-1014. Nov. 26.

1 Bellis Fair Parkway 714 for $30,377 for Sola Salons – Bellis Fair Mall. Contractor: Signs Plus Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-1038. Nov. 27.

1250 Barkley Blvd., $30,000 to construct fire rated walls and fire rate foundation. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-1095. Nov. 27.

2100 Alabama St., T, $56,115, remove current roofing and replace with composition. Contractor: Mt Baker Roofing Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-1138. Nov. 26.

1000 F St., 160, $33,101 to install pallet racking – Lummi Fisheries Supply. Historical owner: Sanitary Service Company Inc. Business/tenant: Lummi Fisheries Supply. Permit no.: BLD2018-1145. Nov. 29.

COMMENTING RULES: We encourage an open exchange of ideas in the BBJ Today community, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. In a nutshell, don't say anything you wouldn't want your mother to read.

So keep your comments:
  • Civil
  • Smart
  • On-topic
  • Free of profanity

We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

Ad Search

  • Find ads by keyword.

The Bellingham Business Journal

Marketplace

  • © Sound Publishing, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
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