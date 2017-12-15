Building Permits, Nov. 27-Dec. 1

by ehamann

Filed on 15. Dec, 2017 in Data, Public Records

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

4310 Samish Crest Drive, $545,932.07 for new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Samish Hills Associates. Contractor: Plank Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-1098. Nov. 27.

4063 Iron Gate Road, $204,270 for new pole-style building – Al’s RV Repair. Contractor: Creative Const. & Remodel Inc. Business/tenant: Al’s RV Repair. Permit no.: BLD2017-1101.

805 Blackstone Court, $306,213.07 for new single- family residence with attached garage – Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Historical owner: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Contractor: Alliance Properties LLC. Permit no:BLD2017-1103. Nov. 27.

2701 Meridian St., $95,000 for interior alterations – Who Dat LLC. Historical owner: Richard A & Jill A Reimers. Contractor: Sims Masonry LLC. Permit no: BLD2017-1104. Nov. 28.

1344 King St. 101, $25,000 for demo of non-bearing walls – Skagit Radiology. Contractor: Trico Companies LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1108. Nov. 29.

2801 Taylor Ave., $20,000 to modify wireless facility – Sprint. Permit no.: BLD2017-1114. Nov. 30.

4371 Meridian St., $75,000 for exterior remodel – Wendy’s. Business/tenant: David Antis. Permit no.: BLD2017-1115. Nov. 30.

488 High St. WL WWU, $1,500,000 for interior remodel – Wilson Library WWU. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2017-1117. Dec. 1.

1 Bellis Fair Parkway 301, $64,000 for new cashwraps and fitting rooms – Old Navy. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2017-1122. Dec. 1.

Issued

4401 Blackstone Way, $236,010 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Alliance Properties. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0594. Nov. 28.

4730 Springside St., $217,642.17 for new single-family residence with attached garage – CAITAC USA Corp Prop Mgmt. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0659. Dec.1.

4734 Springside St., $217,642.17 for new single-family residence with attached garage – CAITAC USA Corp Prop Mgmt. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD-2017-0664. Dec. 1.

2520 Alabama St., $411,478.60 for new duplex with attached garages – Valdez. Historical owner: Emil E. & Susan A. Dewilde. Permit no.: BLD2017-0840. Nov. 30.

4742 Springside St., $179,881.32 for new single-family residence. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0893. Dec. 1.

1050 Lakeway Drive, $225,00 for new medical clinic in (E) retail suite: Super Track Clinics. Contractor: TBD. Business/tenant: Super Track Clinics LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0982. Nov. 27.

200 Westerly Road, $52,000 to install three new wall signs. Contractor: Signs Plus Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-1057. Nov. 29.

514 Holly St., $278,000 to install new light posts: Maritime Heritage Park. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2017-1066. Nov. 28.

2410 Queen St., $17,800 to replace entry stairs & deck boards: Bookman Family Trust. Contractor: Bellingham Commercial Main LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1088. Nov. 27.

804 10th St., $60,000 to separate one room into two – Chrysalis Inn. Contractor: Pearson Construction Corp. Permit no.: BLD2017-1094. Nov. 30.