Building permits, Nov. 28-Dec. 9

by
Filed on 23. Dec, 2016 in Data, Public Records

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Nov. 28-Dec. 2

Applied

1419 Humboldt St., $272,057.40 for Myers – new single-family residence with detached garage. Contractor: Henshaw Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2016-1124. Nov. 28.

4322 Gale Lane, $164,533.80 for June Road North LLC – new single-family residence. Contractor: Grandview North LLC. Permit no.: BLD2016-1126. Dec. 7.

205 Prospect St., $66,294 for Eco Bloom – replace roofing on main upper roof. Contractor: Hytech Roofing Inc. Permit no.: BLD2016-1128. Dec. 7.

220 Unity St., $49,000 for Unity Care – Ti: second floor improvements. Permit no.: BLD2016-1130. Nov. 29.

3232 Squalicum Parkway, $17,000 for Pacific NW Urology – sign and awning. Contractor: Signs Plus. Permit no.: BLD2016-1131. Nov. 29.

1619 North State St., $105,000 for Security Solutions – tenant improvement. Contractor: Scoboria Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2016-1132. Dec. 8.

1101 12th St., $570,276.90 for Myers – new triplex with detached garage. Contractor: Moceri Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2016-1135. Nov. 30.

114 West Magnolia St. 200, $48,000 for Crown Plaza – office remodel. Permit no.: BLD2016-1136. Dec. 1.

2750 McLeod Road, $15,000 for Maple Alley Inn – new chase and wall in kitchen. Contractor: Emerald Builders Inc. Permit no.: BLD2016-1140. Dec. 1.

1999 Iowa St. B, $30,000 for Mad Cats Salsa Kitchen – new tenant. Permit no.: BLD2016-1144. Dec. 2.

Issued

3400 Sussex Drive, $15,000 for Barkley North LLC – retaining wall. Consultant: AVT Consulting. Permit no.: BLD2015-5016. Nov. 28.

1638 Texas St., $1,036,154.70 for nine-unite townhouse (Building 4): Eureka Townhomes. Permit no.: BLD2016-0463. Dec. 2.

3233 Stonecrop Lane, $491,766.10 for new single-family residence – Kalinowski. Permit no.: BLD2016-0489. Nov. 29.

101 West Telegraph Road, $200,000 for McDonalds – renovation and cash boot addition. Contractor: Ziva Enterprises. Permit no.: BLD2016-0715. Nov. 30.

4101 Eliza Ave., $383,160.96 for Sweet Tooth Dental – new dental clinic. Contractor: Chad Fisher Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2016-0802. Nov. 30.

200 Westerly Road 102, $178,050 for interior tenant improvement for new medical clinic. Contractor: Constantine Builders. Permit no.: BLD2016-0811. Nov. 28.

1415 Texas St., $116,918.91 for new single-family residence – Jubilee Star Investments LLC. Contractor: DJ & DJ Contracting Inc. Permit no.: BLD2016-0920. Dec. 1.

20 Bellis Fair Parkway, $750,000 for Dicks Sporting Goods – new mall tenant. Contractor: The Andrews Group LLC. Permit no.: BLD2016-0936. Dec. 1.

1417 Texas St., $116,918.91 for new single-family residence – Jubilee Star. Contractor: DJ & DJ Contracting Inc. Permit no.: BLD2016-0973. Dec. 1.

1419 Texas St., $118,323,91 for new single-family residence – Jubilee Star. Contractor: DJ & DJ Contracting Inc. Permit no.: BLD2016-0974. Dec. 1.

1421 Texas St., $115,898.18 for new single-family residence – Jubilee Star. Contractor: DJ & DJ Contracting Inc. Permit no.: BLD2016-0975. Dec. 1.

1423 Texas St., $115,898.18 for new single-family residence – Jubilee Star. Contractor: DJ & DJ Contracting Inc. Permit no.: BLD2016-0976. Dec. 1.

1425 Texas St., $115,898.18 for new single-family residence – Jubilee Star. Contractor: DJ & DJ Contracting Inc. Permit no.: BLD2016-0977. Dec. 1.

2622 Birchwood Ave., $18,500 for Lydia Place – solar panels. Contractor: Western Solar Inc. Permit no.: BLD2016-1037. Nov. 28.

600 Linden Road, $36,346.96 for Harborlands LP. Contractor: Pacific Resources. Permit no.: BLD2016-1064. Dec. 2.

2208 James St., $12,380 for Greene’s Corner – walk-in cooler. Contractor: Lynden Sheet Metal Inc. Permit no.: BLD2016-1083. Nov. 29.

720 San Juan Place, $309,151.77 for Murray – new single-family residence with attached garage. Permit no.: BLD2016-1095. Nov. 30.

3410 Woburn St., $15,000 for WECU/Barkley. Contractor: Signs Plus Inc. Permit no.: BLD2016-1108. Dec. 1.

Dec. 5-9

Applied

206 West Magnolia St., $59,000 for Rogue Raven — tenant improvement of existing restaurant suite. Permit no.: BLD2016-1145. Dec. 5.

2901 Squalicum Parkway, $18,935 for PeaceHealth — install walk-in cooler. Permit no.: BLD2016-1148. Dec. 6.

1305 West Clearbrook Drive, $76,000 for Clearbrook Condos – replace railing retaining wall. Contractor: Mike Peetoom Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2016-1156. Dec. 9.

Issued

2500 Squalicum Parkway, $984,100.88 for Squalicum Medical Arts Building — new office building. Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2016-1147. Dec. 13.

4320 Fuschia Drive, $165,559.28 for June Road North LLC – new single-family residence. Contractor: Grandview North LLC. Permit no.: BLD2016-0247. Dec. 7.

706 Violet Lane, $136,166.42 for June Road North LLC – new single-family residence. Contractor: Grandview North LLC. Permit no.: BLD2016-0249. Dec. 7.

714 Violet Lane, $171,872.84 for June Road North LLC – new single-family residence. Contractor: Grandview North LLC. Permit no.: BLD2016-0250. Dec. 7.

718 Violet Lane, $121,66.03 for June Road North LLC – new single-family residence. Contractor: Grandview North LLC. Permit no.: BLD2016-0256. Dec. 7.

2232 Westcott St., $268,871.50 for new single-family residence – Skeers Construction. Contractor: Skeers Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2016-0585. Dec. 9.

622 North State St., $270,831.39 for Dykstra – new duplex on lot with existing duplex. Permit no.: BLD2016-0666. Dec. 9.

2490 Newmarket St. 103, $250,000 for Jimmy Johns – combine two suites for sandwich shop. Contractor: Act Construction. Permit no.: BLD2016-0886. Dec. 7.

1010 Hilton Ave., $371,000 for All American Marine – completion of offices. Permit no.: BLD2016-0928. Dec. 9.

1915 38th St., $247,785.70 for Slusher – new single-family residence with attached garage. Contractor: Slusher Homes & Remodeling. Permit no.: BLD2016-1003. Dec. 6.

1200 Telegraph Road, $236,849.75 for DJ & DJ Contracting – new single-family residence with attached garage. Contractor: DJ & DJ Contracting Inc. Permit no.: BLD2016-1053. Dec. 9.

2013 39th St., $350,520.87 for Alliance Properties – new single-family residence. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2016-1122. Dec. 7.

205 Prospect St., $66,294 for Eco Bloom – replace roofing on main upper roof. Contractor: Hytech Roofing Inc. Permit no.: BLD2016-1128. Dec. 7.

1619 North State St., $105,000 for Security Solutions – tenant improvement. Contractor: Scoboria Construction, Inc. Permit no.: BLD2016-1132. Dec. 8.

