Building permits, Nov. 5-9

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

3020 Lindbergh Ave., $130,000 to convert carpentry lab to electricians lab – BTC. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-1070. Nov. 5.

4345 Gooding Ave., $22,944 for new 16×30 post frame garage – Marshall. Contractor: Spane Buildings Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-1071. Nov. 6.

1413 East Maplewood Ave., $237,038.58 for 1,747 sf new single-family residence with 403 sf attached garage – Poyner. Contractor: Kevin McMannis. Owner 2: Mary Jane Poyner. Permit no.: BLD2018-1079. Nov. 6.

4759 Spring Brook Court, $138,179.36 for new single-family residence with attached garage -Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: Douglas F. and Cynthia S. Hencheroff. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-1085. Nov. 7.

3993 Gentlebrook Lane 43, $173,478.54 for new attached single-family residence with garage – Hansen. Contractor: TBD. Applicant 2: Jon Hansen Investments LLC. Owner 2: Jon Hansen Investments LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-1087. Nov. 8.

3993 Gentlebrook Lane 44, $174,478.54 for new attached single-family residence with garage – Hansen. Contractor: TBD. Applicant 2: Jon Hansen Investments LLC. Owner 2: Jon Hansen Investments LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-1088. Nov. 8.

24 Bellis Fair Parkway, $15,000 for Ashley Homestore. Contractor: The Sign Post Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-1089. Nov. 8.

1306 Cornwall Ave., $40,000 to tenant improvement for new coffee shop – Blud Koi. Historical owner: Whatcom Center LLC. Applicant 2: Melanie Young. Business/tenant: Blue Koi SPC. Permit no.: BLD2018-1090. Nov. 8.

Issued

3619 Vining St., $350,554.97 for new single family residence with attached 2-car garage. Historical owner: Jenna Graham. Contractor: Rubicon IDC LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0805. Nov. 8.

2217 Queen St., $290,336.40 for new commercial warehouse with mezzanine. Historical owner: Derek and Megan Watt. Contractor: Pioneer Post Frame Inc. Bonded contractor: Boss Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0822. Nov. 8.

1409 Mill Ave., $329,450.15to construct new 2617 sf single-family residence with attached garage. Bonded contractor: Fountain Construction. Historical owner: Michael Pietro and Christine E. Kubota. Contractor: Schramer Construction Co Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0825. Nov. 6.

1610 16th St., $216,863.10 for new single-family residence. Contractor: PCMI, LLC. Bonded contractor: McFarlane Cons. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0834. Nov. 9.

2700 Bill Mcdonald Parkway, $95,374 for new sign package: Sehome High School. Contractor: Heath NW Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0855. Nov. 9.

4270 Spring Brook St., $141,620.01 for new single-family residence: Larrabee Springs (Willows with garage reversed). Historical owner: Gary Richberg. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0856. Nov. 7.

4716 Spring Brook St., $141,620.01 for new single-family residence: Larrabee Springs (Willow with garage). Historical owner: James William McKinley living trust/tr. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0857. Nov. 9.

4712 Spring Brook St., $141,620.01 for new single-family residence with attached garage Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: James William McKinley living trust/tr. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0858. Nov. 7.

4704 Spring Brook St., $141,620.01 for new single-family residence: Larrabee Springs (Willow with garage). Historical owner: James William McKinley living trust/tr. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0860. Nov. 9.

1905 Cornwall Ave., $12,000 to install solar PV system on roof. Contractor: Western Solar Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0900. Nov. 7.

121 West Holly St., $75,000 for interior tenant improvement – new walls, doors and relites. Contractor: TBD. Business/tenant: US Bank National Assoc Tr. Permit no.: BLD2018-0930. Nov. 7.

1 Bellis Fair Parkway 400, $90,000 for interior improvement for new tenant at mall – GNC. Contractor: Allegheny Design Mgmt Inc. Business/tenant: GNC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0963. Nov. 5.

1020 North Forest St., $30,000 for repairs to 2nd and 3rd fl walkway supports (north). Contractor: Rocker Built – Dean Rofkar. Permit no.: BLD2018-0982. Nov. 5.

4723 Spring Brook Court, $146,569.80 for new single-family residence with detached garage – Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: Charlotte A. Brand. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-1024. Nov. 6.

1200 10th St., 104, $10,000 for new ice cream store in existing space – Edaleen Dairy. Applicant 2: Mitch Moorlag. Contractor: Craig Van Kooten. Business/tenant: Edaleen Properties LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-1056. Nov. 8.

4401 Gooding Ave., $20,000 for modification to E wireless facility – AT&T. Contractor: Mastec Network Solution. Permit no.: BLD2018-1069. Nov. 8.

1800 Alabama St., $13,622.88 to replace 2 existing balconies and siding unites 11-18. Permit no.: BLD2018-1075. Nov. 8.

1113 Billy Frank Jr St., $10,000 to replace treads on existing stairs in 4-unit building. Permit no.: BLD2018-1081. Nov. 7.

1800 Iowa St., $70,000 to repair wall damage due to vehicle impact – Dewey Griffin. Historical owner: Meyerland LLC. Contractor: Z Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-1091. Nov. 9.