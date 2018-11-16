Building permits, Nov. 5-9

by
Filed on 16. Nov, 2018 in Data, Public Records

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

4401 Gooding Ave., $20,000 for modification to E wireless facility – AT&T. Contractor: Mastec Network Solution. Permit no.: BLD2018-1069. Nov. 8.

3020 Lindbergh Ave., $130,000 to convert carpentry lab to electricians lab – BTC. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-1070. Nov. 5.

4345 Gooding Ave., $22,944 for new 16×30 post frame garage – Marshall. Contractor: Spane Buildings Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-1071. Nov. 6.

1800 Alabama St., $13,622.88 to replace 2 existing balconies and siding unites 11-18. Permit no.: BLD2018-1075. Nov. 8.

1413 East Maplewood Ave., $237,038.58 for 1,747 sf new single-family residence with 403 sf attached garage – Poyner. Contractor: Kevin McMannis. Owner 2: Mary Jane Poyner. Permit no.: BLD2018-1079. Nov. 6.

1113 Billy Frank Jr St., $10,000 to replace treads on existing stairs in 4-unit building. Permit no.: BLD2018-1081. Nov. 17.

4759 Spring Brook Court, $138,179.36 for new single-family residence with attached garage -Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: Douglas F. and Cynthia S. Hencheroff. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-1085. Nov. 7.

3993 Gentlebrook Lane 43, $173,478.54 for new attached single-family residence with garage – Hansen. Contractor: TBD. Applicant 2: Jon Hansen Investments LLC. Owner 2: Jon Hansen Investments LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-1087. Nov. 8.

3993 Gentlebrook Lane 44, $174,478.54 for new attached single-family residence with garage – Hansen. Contractor: TBD. Applicant 2: Jon Hansen Investments LLC. Owner 2: Jon Hansen Investments LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-1088. Nov. 8.

24 Bellis Fair Parkway, $15,000 for Ashley Homestore. Contractor: The Sign Post Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-1089. Nov. 8.

1306 Cornwall Ave., $40,000 to tenant improvement for new coffee shop – Blud Koi. Historical owner: Whatcom Center LLC. Applicant 2: Melanie Young. Business/tenant: Blue Koi SPC. Permit no.: BLD2018-1090. Nov. 8.

1800 Iowa St., $70,000 to repair wall damage due to vehicle impact – Dewey Griffin. Historical owner: Meyerland LLC. Contractor: Z Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-1091. Nov. 8.

Issued

3619 Vining St., $350,554.97 for new single family residence with attached 2-car garage. Historical owner: Jenna Graham. Contractor: Rubicon IDC LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0805. Nov. 8.

2217 Queen St., $290,336.40 for new commercial warehouse with mezzanine. Historical owner: Derek and Megan Watt. Contractor: Pioneer Post Frame Inc. Bonded contractor: Boss Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0822. Nov. 8.

1409 Mill Ave., $329,450.15to construct new 2617 sf single-family residence with attached garage. Bonded contractor: Fountain Construction. Historical owner: Michael Pietro and Christine E. Kubota. Contractor: Schramer Construction Co Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0825. Nov. 6.

1610 16th St., $216,863.10 for new single-family residence. Contractor: PCMI, LLC. Bonded contractor: McFarlane Cons. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0834. Nov. 9.

2700 Bill Mcdonald Parkway, $95,374 for new sign package: Sehome High School. Contractor: Heath NW Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0855. Nov. 9.

4270 Spring Brook St., $141,620.01 for new single-family residence: Larrabee Springs (Willows with garage reversed). Historical owner: Gary Richberg. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0856. Nov. 7.

4716 Spring Brook St., $141,620.01 for new single-family residence: Larrabee Springs (Willow with garage). Historical owner: James William McKinley living trust/tr. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0857. Nov. 9.

4712 Spring Brook St., $141,620.01 for new single-family residence with attached garage Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: James William McKinley living trust/tr. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0858. Nov. 7.

4704 Spring Brook St., $141,620.01 for new single-family residence: Larrabee Springs (Willow with garage). Historical owner: James William McKinley living trust/tr. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0860. Nov. 9.

1905 Cornwall Ave., $12,000 to install solar PV system on roof. Contractor: Western Solar Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0900. Nov. 7.

121 West Holly St., $75,000 for interior tenant improvement – new walls, doors and relites. Contractor: TBD. Business/tenant: US Bank National Assoc Tr. Permit no.: BLD2018-0930. Nov. 7.

1 Bellis Fair Parkway 400, $90,000 for interior improvement for new tenant at mall – GNC. Contractor: Allegheny Design Mgmt Inc. Business/tenant: GNC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0963. Nov. 5.

1020 North Forest St., $30,000 for repairs to 2nd and 3rd fl walkway supports (north). Contractor: Rocker Built – Dean Rofkar. Permit no.: BLD2018-0982. Nov. 5.

4723 Spring Brook Court, $146,569.80 for new single-family residence with detached garage – Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: Charlotte A. Brand. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-1024. Nov. 6.

1200 10th St., 104, $10,000 for new ice cream store in existing space – Edaleen Dairy. Applicant 2: Mitch Moorlag. Contractor: Craig Van Kooten. Business/tenant: Edaleen Properties LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-1056. Nov. 8.

4401 Gooding Ave., $20,000 for modification to E wireless facility – AT&T. Contractor: Mastec Network Solution. Permit no.: BLD2018-1069. Nov. 8.

1800 Alabama St., $13,622.88 to replace 2 existing balconies and siding unites 11-18. Permit no.: BLD2018-1075. Nov. 8.

1113 Billy Frank Jr St., $10,000 to replace treads on existing stairs in 4-unit building. Permit no.: BLD2018-1081. Nov. 7.

1800 Iowa St., $70,000 to repair wall damage due to vehicle impact – Dewey Griffin. Historical owner: Meyerland LLC. Contractor: Z Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-1091. Nov. 9.

Read more about:

COMMENTING RULES: We encourage an open exchange of ideas in the BBJ Today community, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. In a nutshell, don't say anything you wouldn't want your mother to read.

So keep your comments:
  • Civil
  • Smart
  • On-topic
  • Free of profanity

We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

Ad Search

  • Find ads by keyword.

The Bellingham Business Journal

Marketplace

  • © Sound Publishing, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
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