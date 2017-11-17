Building permits, Nov. 6-10

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

140 Ashley St., $140,000 for stormwater detention vault – Ashley St. Properties. Permit no. BLD2017-1050. Nov. 6.

1315 Astor St., $634,015.32 for new three-unit townhome – Astor St. Townhomes. Historical owner: Mary E. Bisese. Contrator: Slab Design/Build Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-1052. Nov. 6.

4738 Springside St., $179,881.32 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1054. Nov. 6.

715 Springside Lane, $218,456.63 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1055. Nov. 6.

200 Westerly Road, $52,000 to install three new wall signs and one monument sign. Contractor: Signs Plus Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-1057. Nov. 6.

4145 Meridian St., $18,000 to install one new wall LED message center. Contractor: Signs Plus Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-1058. Nov. 6.

719 Springside Lane, $301,545.03 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Caitac USA Corp. Prop. Mgmt. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Designer: Bryan Ahlers. Permit no.: BLD2017-01060. Nov. 7.

1710 Fairhaven Ave., $284,966.50 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Jones. Historical owner: Blackberry Planet LLC. Contractor: Bluebird Builders LLC. Applicant 2: Deborah Jones. Permit no.: BLD2017-1061. Nov. 7.

427 North Garden St., $40,000 to replace retaining wall – Herzog. Permit no.: BLD2017-1063. Nov. 7.

2340 Cherry St., $33,062.50 for new 24×30-foot detached garage – Housen. Contractor: Pioneer Post Frame Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-1064. Nov. 9.

514 West Holly St., $278,000 for foundations for light posts – City of Bellingham. Permit no.: BLD2017-1066. Nov. 9.

Issued

1145 Granary Ave., $121,650 for acid ball & light pole foundations: Whatcom Waterway Park. Historical owner: Port Bellingham. Permit no.: BLD2017-0721. Nov. 9.

2630 Ontario St., $48,237.20 for relocating house, new garage – Edelstein. Historical owner: Tyler Merwin. Contractor:Greenbriar Construction Corp. Bonded contractor: Greenbriar Construction Corp. Permit no.: BLD2017-0838. Nov. 6.

816 Blackstone Court, $228,190.42 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Alliance Prop. Historical owner: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0948. Nov. 6.

1510 North Forest St., $16,990 for outdoor pavilion – Eleanor Apartments. Historical owner: CFE Investments LLC. Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1025. Nov. 6.

