Building permits, Nov. 7-11
by ehamann
Filed on 18. Nov, 2016 in Data, Public Records
Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.
Applied
4101 Eliza Ave., $30,000 for Sweet Tooth Dental, open concrete stormwater detention. Permit no.: BLD2016-1070. Nov. 7.
2715 Mill Ave., $171,914.27 for Fairhaven Storage – addition to storage buildings 1,2,3. Permit no.: BLD2016-1074. Nov. 8.
2711 Mill Ave., $76,112.40 for Fairhaven Storage Office – 615 square foot edition. Permit no.: BLD2016-1075. Nov. 8.
210 Central Ave., $385,000 for removal/replacement of roof membrane, skylights. Permit no.: BLD2016-1076. Nov. 8.
1306 Lakeway Drive, $69,000 for Papa John’s Pizza – tenant improvement. Permit no.: BLD2016-1079. Nov. 9.
205 East Magnolia St., $40,000 for WTA – solar PV system. Permit no.: BLD2016-1084. Nov. 10.
Issued
713 Violet Lane, $172,069.54 for new single-family residence – June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview North LLC. Permit no.: BLD2016-0253. Nov. 10.
717 Violet Lane, $178,524.54 for new single-family residence – June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview North LLC. Permit no.: BLD2016-0254. Nov. 10.
1225 East Sunset Drive, 102, $60,000 for Super Cuts, new tenant. Permit no.: BLD2016-0769. Nov. 7.
4030 Iron Gate Road, $23,209 for Irongate Machine Inc., solar panels. Contractor: Ecotech Energy Systems LLC. Nov. 7.
