Building permits, Oct. 1-5

Filed on 12. Oct, 2018 in Data, Public Records

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

204 Short St., $7,188,025.45 for student housing building four stories – WCC. Contractor: Tiger Construction LTD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0972. Oct. 1.

701 16th St., $65,000 for new uncovered deck and 4.5’ retaining wall – Jones. Contractor: Bellingham Bay Builders Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0974. Oct. 2.

505 Bayside Road, $349,908.80 for new single-family residence with attached garage-Beer. Historical owner: Paul and Bohdanna Shmotolokha. Contractor: Welcome Construction. Permit no.: BLD2018-0976. Oct. 2.

4252 Cordata Parkway 104, $15,000 to install walk in wooler – California Tacos. Contractor: Whatcom Home Remodelers. Business/tenant: California Tacos. Applicant 2: Whatcom Homes Remodelers. Permit no.: BLD2018-0977. Oct. 2.

145 East Stuart Road, $988,441.20, for new shell commercial building with bathroom and heater. Historical owner: Meridian South LLC. Contractor: Z Construction Inc. Architect: Robert Matichuk. Applicant 2: Collin Fuller and Morgan Whetsell JT. Permit no.: BLD2018-0979. Oct. 2.

145 East Stuart Road, $20,000, for underground storm water vault. Historical owner: Meridian South LLC. Contractor: Z Construction Inc. Architect: Robert Matichuk. Applicant 2: Collin Fuller and Morgan Whetsell JT. Permit no.: BLD2018-0980. Oct. 2.

1020 North Forest St., $30,000 for repairs to second and third floor walkway supports (north). Contractor: Rocker Built – Dean Rofkar. Permit no.: BLD2018-0982. Oct. 3.

1726 East Sunset Drive, $383,878.93 for new triplex (see BLD2018-0225 Foundation). Historical owner: Robert B. and Leanne M. Washburn. Contractor: TBD. Applicant 2: AVT Consulting. Permit no.: BLD2018-0990. Oct. 3.

1728 East Sunset Drive, $267,571.71 to construct new duplex with attached garages. Historical owner: Robert B. and Leanne M. Washburn. Contractor: TBD. Applicant 2: AVT Consulting. Permit no.: BLD2018-0991. Oct. 3.

800 Lakeway Drive, $119,400 to remove existing roof, install new roof system. Contractor: Todd Severson. Permit no.: BLD2018-0992. Oct. 3.

4123 Strider Loop, $694,593.85 for 800sf addition for commercial laundry facility. Contractor: Wellman and Zuck Const., LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0993. Oct. 3.

231 Highland Drive, $40,000 for minor modification to (E) WCF; Stealth Monopole. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0996. Oct. 4.

344 High St., CV WWU, $496,370 for interior remodel and change from shell to labs, office, prep. Applicant 2: Sherrie Montgomery. Permit no.: BLD2018-0997. Oct. 4.

3819 Parkstone Way, $345,317.03 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Skeers. Historical owner: John N. and Amy M. Randolph. Contractor: Skeers Const. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0998. Oct. 5.

1168 Brookstone Drive, $277,682.96 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Skeers. Historical owner: Thad and Coralee Jacobsen. Contractor: Skeers Const. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0999. Oct. 5.

Issued

4321 Water Lily Loop, $697,372.30 for new six-unit apartments: June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0974. Oct. 3.

4325 Water Lily Loop, $697,372.30 for new six-unit multi-family building: June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0975. Oct. 1.

4327 Water Lily Loop, $697,372.30 for new six-unit multi-family building: June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0976. Oct. 1.

4323 Water Lily Loop, $699,811.44 for Building 16 – June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1157. Oct. 1.

4320 Water Lily Loop, $699,811.44 for Building 12 – June Road North LLC. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2017-1175. Oct. 1.

3125 Old Fairhaven Parkway, $60,000 for shell improvement – exterior renovations. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0776. Oct. 2.

838 Blackstone Court, $301,181.17 for new two-story single-family residence with attached garage – Alliance Properties. Historical owner: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Contractor: Alliance Properties 200 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0850. Oct. 2.

310 Lakeway Drive, $15,000 to raise height of (e) gas canopy: Chevron. Contractor: Richard Ohlemeier Const. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0889. Oct. 2.

3516 Northwest Ave., $106,500 for reroof low pitched roof sections, add ventilation. Contractor: Topside Roofing and Construction. Permit no.: BLD2018-0908. Oct. 1.

405 32nd St. 310, $12,000 for alterations to combine 2 suites: Dawson. Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0945. Oct. 4.