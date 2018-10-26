Building permits, Oct. 15-19

by ehamann

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

2005 Alpine Way, $42,500 for walk in cooler for new commercial kitchen. Historical owner: 2005 Alpine LLC. Contractor: Seatemp LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-1025. Oct. 22.

2795 East Bakerview Road, $185,724 for new storage building – Foundation only. Historical owner: Eric B. Clarke and Jullianne K. Carpenter. Permit no.: BLD2018-1026. Oct. 18.

3010 Alvarado Drive, $15,000 to replace retaining wall: Black. Contractor: Lukes Enterprises LLC. Engineer of Record: Gerry D. Bautista, Geotest Services. Permit no.: BLD2018-1028. Oct. 17.

2825 Roeder Ave. $65,608 fo small storage building, install IMP walls, curbs. Contractor: RCI Construction. Business/tenant: Nanak Foods. Permit no.: BLD2018-1032. Oct. 18.

3928 Northwest Ave., $4,617,335 for foundation only for 177 unit multi-family building. Historical owner: Steven T. and Cindy Wouters. Architect: Rutledge Maul Architects. Contractor: Dawson Construction Inc. Civil engineer: Pacific Surveying and Engineering. Permit no.: BLD2018-1036. Oct. 19.

Issued

4302 Water Lily Loop, $541,461.24 for June Road North LLC, new three-story multifamily building. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0421. Oct. 16.

220 Highland Drive, $407,526.56 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Dickerson. Contractor: Bishop Construction Inc. Owner 2: Biff Dickerson. Permit no.: BLD2018-0450. Oct. 18.

2100 Posey Court, $272,588.57 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Skeers. Historical owner: Yew Street Terrace LLC. Contractor: Skeers Const. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0539. Oct. 15.

504 Briar Road, $11,428.80 for new detached carport. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0692. Oct. 19.

2104 Posey Court, $299,064.05 for single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Yew Street Terrace LLC. Contractor: Skeers Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0779. Oct. 15.

2700 Bill McDonald Parkway, $488,864.51 for additional site building – Sehome HS. Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0798. Oct. 19.

2808 Cody Ave., $340,319.50 for new sfr . Bonded Contractor: Presco Construction. Contractor: Presco Construction. Permit no.: BLD2018-0838. Oct. 16.

1201 Cornwall Ave., 103, $15,000 for addition of cafe in existing plant shop – Babygreens. Business/tenant: Babygreens Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0931. Oct. 19.

2901 Squalicum Parkway, $15,000 to modify Sprints (E) rooftop wireless facility. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0943. Oct. 19.

4175 Meridian St., $26,515 for Park Bowl – EMC. Contractor: Signs Plus Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-1002. Oct. 16.

