Building permits, Oct. 16-20

by ehamann

Filed on 26. Oct, 2017 in Data, Public Records

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

2098 Xenia St., $337,195.87 for new duplex – Foree LLC. Contractor: Greenbriar Construction Corp. Permit no.: BLD2017-0994. Oct. 16.

400 West Bakerview Road, $891,025.04 for new retail tire store – Discount Tire. Permit no.: BLD2017-1000. Oct. 18.

400 West Bakerview Road, $40,000 for racking permit – Discount Tire. Permit no.: BLD2017-1001. Oct. 18.

1615 J St., $4,393,262.28 for Broadway Station – Mericanuck Holdings LLC. Historical owner: Yorkston Family LLC. Contractor: PM Construction. Applicant 2: Fred Wagner. Permit no.: BLD2017-1004. Oct. 19.

2930 Squalicum Parkway 101, $10,000 for interior remodel, new restroom – Mt. Baker Imaging. Contractor: Pearson Construction Corp. Business/tenant: Devlin Sturdevant. Permit no.: BLD2017-1009. Oct. 20.

3628 Meridian St., $34,000 to enclose entry/waiting area – Meridian Dental Center. Business/tenant: Meridian Dental Condo Assoc. Permit no.: BLD2017-1010. Oct. 20.

Approved

410 Birchwood Ave., $96,000 for roof structural upgrades for two new rtus: Mt Baker Kidney Care. Contractor: Andgar Corporation. Permit no.: BLD2017-01008. Oct. 17.

1415 Iowa St., $125,650.36 for remodel & mezzanine addition: Birch Equipment Rental. Owner 2: Sarah Rothenbuhler. Permit no.: BLD2017-0424. Oct. 18.

4310 Indigo Lane, $194,341.14 for new single-family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview North LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0563. Oct. 18.

1022 North State St., $3,070,954.99 for new fve-story multifamily building – 22 North. Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0622. Oct. 19.

110 Ashley St., $175,000 for retaining wall – Ashley Street Properties. Contractor: PMC Development Corp. Struct. Eng.: MJH Engineering PS. Permit no.: BLD217-0690. Oct. 19.

2020 East Bakerview Road, $16,700 to install modular office inside existing building – Bakerview P. Business/tenant: LKQ Remanufactured. Permit no.: BLD2017-0754. Oct. 19.

3004 Elm St., $167,059.95 for new two-story single-family residence and minor crig areas pmt. Contractor: Roddick Construction. Permit no.: BLD2017-0797. Oct. 17.

3115 Old Fairhaven Parkway, $80,000 for interior tenant improvement for eye clinic – Cascadia Eye. Contractor: Carreon Builders. Business/tenant: North Cascade Eye Assoc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0866. Oct. 19.

1 Bellis Fair Parkway 420, $10,000 for racking for (E) tenant – Curve by Torrid. Business/tenant: Tim Hoskins. Permit no.: BLD2017-0896. Oct. 18.

1023 Racine St., $229,572.06 for new single-family residence and covered sports court – Balolia. Contractor: Pearson Construction Corp. Permit no.: BLD2017-0933. Oct. 20.

1502 Northshore Drive, $60,000 for shoreline bulkhead wall rehabilitation – Cain. Historical owner: Edward & Robin Cain. Contractor: Creative Hardscapes. Permit no.: BLD2017-0941. Oct. 17.