Building permits, Oct. 2-6

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

703 San Juan Place, $329,732.41 for new single-family residence with attached garage – San Juan Park LLC. Historical Owner: San Juan Park LLC. Contractor: San Juan Park LLC. Lender: Heritage Bank. Permit no.: BLD2017-0945. Oct. 2.

4303 Meridian St., $4258,768.26 for new shell building for two tenants – Kir Bellingham LP. Permit no.: BLD2017-0947. Oct. 2.

816 Blackstone Court, $228,190.42 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Alliance Prop. Historical owner: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0948. Oct. 2.

600 South State St., $1,200,000 for siding replacement – condos. Contractor: Credo Construction. Permit no.: BLD2017-0949. Oct. 2.

4326 Pacific Highway, $85,000 to finish second floor, install platform lift- Vodis, building nonresidential/tenant improvement. Permit no.: BLD2017-0950. Oct. 3.

2627 Utter St., $22,960 for new detached garage – Pass. Historical owner: Scott Carson. Contractor: Tide Water Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0952. Oct. 3.

1005 Newton St., $284,689.52 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Skeers. Contractor: Skeers Const. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0953. Oct. 4.

1006 12th St., $332,950.34 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Brown. Historical owner: Burdine R. Duppenthaler. Permit no.: BLD2017-0957. Oct. 4.

710 Fieldston Road, $12,250 to construct pergola structure, install new slider door – Devaux. Contractor: Landmark Enterprises Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0958. Oct. 4.

4179 Dover St., $211,943.46 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Greenbriar. Contractor: Greenbriar Construction Corp. Permit no.: BLD2017-0960. Oct. 5.

30 Bellis Fair Parkway, $2,400,000 to remodel (E) retail store – Target. Permit no.: BLD2017-0961. Oct. 5.

1012 Newton St., $313,743.47 for new single residence with attached garage – Skeers. Contractor: Skeers Const. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0962. Oct. 5.

 

Issued

514 South State St., 204, $150,000 for Cook – reconfigure interior of condo. Historical owner: Hill Family Trust. Contractor: Kota Construction. Permit no.: BLD2016-0989. Oct. 6.

1201 Brookstone Drive, $224,947.28 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Skeers. Historical owner: Galbraith Mountain Preserve LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0921. Oct. 4.

