Building Permits Oct. 21-Nov. 8

by
Filed on 27. Nov, 2019 in Data, Public Records

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Oct. 21-25

3022 St. Clair St., $56,595.20 for new detached accessory building. Contractor: Spane Buildings Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0982. October 21, 2019

4420 Meridian St., $26,319 to install automated storage equipment. Contractor: Powerhouse Retail Services LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0546. October 21, 2019

1211 Granary Ave., $85,000 for new salon on 4th and 5th floors. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0773. October 21, 2019

1420 N State St., $420,000 to expand brewery. Contractor: tenant with affidavit. Permit no.: BLD2019-0772. October 21, 2019

2801 Taylor Ave., $75,000 for collocation of AT$T equipment. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0946. October 21, 2019

900 Hilton Ave., $13,000 for sign replacement. Contractor: tenant with affidavit. Permit no.: BLD2019-0952. October 21, 2019

2118 James St., $50,000 for remodel and change of use. Contractor: Alderwood Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0987. October 22, 2019

1021 Harris Ave, $13,406 to install blade sign. Contractor: Signs Plus Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0924. October 22, 2019

1329 N State St., $37,500 for interior TI-install new walls and bathroom-PSE building. Contractor: Owner as contract exempt per RCW 18.27.90. Permit no.: BLD2019-0989. October 23, 2019

2005 Masonry Way, $724,080 for new 12,000 SF warehouse building. Contractor: Pioneer Post Frame Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0991. October 23, 2019

2009 Masonry Way, $362,040 for new 6,000 SF warehouse building. Contractor: Pioneer Post Frame Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0992. October 23, 2019

4233 Meridian St., $12,000 for sign and awning. Contractor: Sign Post Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0993. October 24, 2019

2504 E Bakerview Rd., $375,000 to convert bank into dental office. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0996. October 24, 2019

1145 Granary Ave., $24,950 to install historic interpretive sign. Contractor: Owner as contract exempt per RCW 18.27.90. Permit no.: BLD2019-0898. October 24, 2019

712 Coho Way, $50,000 for interior remodel with new door to adjoin units. Contractor: Robert Lupul. Permit no.: BLD2019-0913. October 24, 2019

 

Oct. 28 – Nov. 1

119 W. Holly St., $18,000 for walk-in cooler at restaurant. Contractor: Smith Mechanical Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-1008. October 28, 2019

2700 Bill McDonald Pkwy., $83,000 for rooftop photo voltaic array. Contractor: Dawson Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0965. October 28, 2019

2201 Cornwall Ave., $12,000 to remodel for new restaurant. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0922. October 29, 2019

4545 Cordata Pkwy., $110,000 to remodel main lobby-PeaceHealth. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0312. October 30, 2019

3022 St. Clair St., $56,595.20 for new detached accessory building. Contractor: Spane Buildings Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0982. October 30, 2019

3330 Airport Dr., $45,000 for Airport Way Chevron sign package. Contractor: Meyer Sign Company Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-1019. October 31, 2019

2795 E Bakerview Rd., $15,000 for mezzanine and to finish bathrooms. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0869. November 1, 2019

 

Nov. 4 – Nov. 8

4145 Meridian St., $40,000 to create new tenant space within building. Contractor: Norberts Handyman Services. Permit no.: BLD2019-1027. November 4, 2019

12 Bellwether Way, $10,500 to reconfigure office space. Contractor: AV All Inclusive Home Impr LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-1030. November 4, 2019

210 Lottie St., $333,000 to install new generator. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-1034. November 5, 2019

1211 Granary Ave., $75,000 for 1st floor improvements and occupancy review. Contractor: Harcourt Development. Permit no.: BLD2019-0829. November 5, 2019

109 Grand Ave., $50,000 for interior TI for new restaurant. Contractor: Tenant Declaration. Permit no.: BLD2019-1038. November 6, 2019

331 N State St., $15,000 for new restrooms. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0627. November 6, 2019

501 Harris Ave., $28,100 for new roofed structure. Contractor: Left Design Build LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0941. November 6, 2019

4233 Meridian St., $12,000 for new awning. Contractor: Sign Post Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0993. November 6, 2019

145 E Stuart Rd., $794,597.95 for 1-story commercial shell building. Contractor: Z Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0979. November 7, 2019

1914 King St., $200,000 to remodel restaurant. Contractor: Ziva Enterprises Inc., Permit no.: BLD2019-0623. November 7, 2019

2816 Birchwood Ave., $129,624 to install portable classroom (1). Contractor: Owner contract exempt per RCW 18.27.090. Permit no.: BLD2019-0973. November 7, 2019

2816 Birchwood Ave., $129,624 to install portable classroom (2). Contractor: Owner contract exempt per RCW 18.27.090. Permit no.: BLD2019-0973. November 7, 2019

2816 Birchwood Ave., $129,624 to install portable classroom (3). Contractor: Owner contract exempt per RCW 18.27.090. Permit no.: BLD2019-0973. November 7, 2019

