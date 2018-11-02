Building Permits, Oct. 22-26

by
Filed on 02. Nov, 2018

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

1 Bellis Fair Parkway 714, $30,377 for Sola Salons – Bellis Fair Mall. Contractor: Signs Plus Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-1038. Oct. 22.

716 Alabama St., $10,000 for 528 square-foot patio an interior remodel of existing restaurant. Contractor: Marker Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-1039. 406 15th St., $423,098.28 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Christman. Contractor: Janigo Construction. Permit no.: BLD2018-1041. Oct. 24.

2328 Verona St., $270,963 for new duplex-McEvoy. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-1042. Oct. 24.

1430 North Garden St., $38,500 to replace upper story windows like to like – Lydia Place. Historical owner: Jonathan B and Jolie M McGrath. Permit no.: BLD2018-1043. Oct. 24.

406 15th St., $29,827.20 for detached garage – Christman. Contractor: Janigo Construction. Permit no.: BLD2018-1044. Oct. 24.

4727 Spring Brook Court, $144,532.93 for 1005 square foot new single-family residence with detached garage – Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: Charlotte A. Brand. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-1046. Oct. 25.

4731 Spring Brook Court, $144,532.93 for 1005 square foot with detached garage – Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: Douglas F. and Cynthia S. Hencheroff. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-1048. Oct. 25.

4735 Spring Brook Court, $144,532.93 for 1005 square foot with 352 square foot detached garage. Historical owner: Douglas F. and Cynthia S. Hencheroff. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-1049. Oct. 26.

4739 Spring Brook Court, $144,532.93 for 1005 square foot with 352 square foot detached garage. Historical owner: Douglas F. and Cynthia S. Hencheroff. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-1050. Oct. 26.

Issued

400 West Bakerview Road, $40,000 for racking permit – discount tire. Contractor: CSDI Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-1001. Oct. 24.

3880 Hannegan Road, $703,230.72 for new truck maintenance shop – Hannegan Industrial Park. Contractor: Credo Construction. Architect: Robert Matichuck, AIA. Permit no.: BLD2018-0360. Oct. 23.

2121 Humboldt St., $419,437.50 for manufacturing facility: Sunnyland Studios LLC. Bonded Contractor: Hemlock Environmental Service LLC. Contractor: Space Buildings Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0494. Oct. 24.

1215 Modoc Drive, $15,000 for Day – retaining wall. Historical owner: Jon Hansen. Permit no.: BLD2018-0759. Oct. 25.

1401 Dupont St., $73,650 to finish shell for hair salon: Vanity Hair. Contractor: PM Construction. Business/tenant: Lindsey Erickson, Vanity Hair LLC. Architect: Fred Wagner. Permit no.: BLD2018-0843. Oct. 23.

4350 Cordata Parkway 101, $75,000 for interior tenant improvement for new medical office – Compass Health. Contractor: Chad Fisher Construction LLC. Business/tenant: Compass Health. Permit no.: BLD2018-0919. Oct. 22.

4407 Blackstone Way, $242,756.05 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Alliance. Historical owner: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0940. Oct. 24.

505 Bayside Road, $349,908.80 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Beer. Historical owner: Paul and Bohdanna Shmotolkha. Permit no.: BLD2018-0976. Oct. 22.

525 Darby Drive, $14,051.52 to construct trash enclosure. Historical owner: Walton Family LLC #1 50 percent and Walton Family LLC #2 50 percent. Permit no.: BLD2018-1011. Oct. 25.

2005 Alpine Way, $42,500 for walk-in cooler for new commercial kitchen. Historical owner: 2005 Alpine LLC. Contractor: Seatemp LLC. Permit no.: BLD2108-1025. Oct. 22.

1430 North Garden St., $38,500 to replace upper story windows like for like – Lydia Place. Historical owner: Jonathon B and Jolie M. McGrath. Contractor: West Coast Windows. Permit no.: BLD2018-1043. Oct. 24.

 

