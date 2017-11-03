Building permits, Oct. 23-27

by ehamann

Filed on 03. Nov, 2017 in Data, Public Records

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

444 Donovan Ave., $278,537.82 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Winter. Contractor: Paul Taylor Homes. Permit no.: BLD2017-1013. Oct. 23.

200 East Maple St., 102, $50,000 for new convenience store – Chana Group. Permit no.: BLD20171014. Oct. 23.

1255 Barkley Blvd. 104, $17,500 for new restroom, interior remodel – 30-minute hit. Permit no.: BLD2017-1015.

500 South State St., $10,00 for exterior stair and deck cover replacement – Cavalier. Contractor: Credo Construction. Permit no.: BLD2017-1018. Oct. 24.

2815 Elm St., $25,000 to convert (e) attached garages to living space for each duplex. Contractor: Precision Built LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1021. Oct. 25.

1510 North Forest St., $16,990 for outdoor pavilion – Eleanor Apartments. Historical Owner: CFE Investments LLC. Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1025. Oct. 27.

Issued

4322 Indigo Lane, $165,615.48 for new single-family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview North LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0560. Oct. 24.

4314 Indigo Lane, $184,061.96 for new single-family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview North LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0562. Oct. 25.

4318 Indigo Lane, $164,533.80 for new single-family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview North LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0567. Oct. 25.

2635 Iron St., $35,168.44 for new detached garage w/ loft – Thimgan. Permit no.: BLD2017-0753. Oct. 27.

1144 10th St., $29,000 for new juice car.cafe – Big Love Juice. Permit no.: BLD2017-0758. Oct. 25.

800 Mckenzie Ave., $351,824 for new training room/office, remodel entry – Bham Tennis Club. Contractor: The Franklin Corporation. Permit no.: BLD2017-0762. Oct. 27.

913 Squalicum Way 201, $70,000 to create office space – Allsop, Inc. Owner 2: Ryan Allsop. Permit no.: BLD2017-0823. Oct. 26.

516 High St. OM WWU, $25,000 for office remodel – phase 2A OM WWU. Permit no.: BLD2017-0978. Oct. 27.

1904 Humboldt St., B $80,000 for office remodel – Dep. Of Revenue. Contractor: RCM Fabrication and Const. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0991. Oct. 25.