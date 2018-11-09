Building permits, Oct. 29-Nov. 2

by
Filed on 09. Nov, 2018 in Data, Public Records

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

4329 Meridian St., $36,000 for tenant improvement for new trampoline park – Summit Trampoline. Historical owner: DN Clovis LLC. Contractor: The Andrews Group LLC. Business/tenant: Summit Trampoline. Permit no.: BLD2018-1053. Oct. 29.

1200 Brookstone Drive, $283,490.50 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Skeers. Historical owner: Thad and Coralee Jacobsen. Contractor: Skeers Const. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-1054. Oct. 29.

1108 11th St., 102, $20,000 for tenant improvement to yoga studio. Contractor: Scoboria Construction Inc. Business/tenant: Regeneration Center. Permit no.: BLD2018-1055. Oct. 29.

1200 10th St. 104, $10,000 for new ice cream store in existing space – Edaleen Dairy. Applicant 2: Mitch Moorlag. Contractor: Craig Van Kooten. Business/tenant: Edaleen Properties LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-1056. Oct. 30.

2524 Meridian St., $863,419.51 for new mixed use building – Fountain Flats. Historical owner: Mark K Nelson. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-1058. Oct. 31.

21 Bellwether Way 110, $45,000 to remove walls and add new walls to create storage room. Business/tenant: Cohanim/Bellwether LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-1059. Oct. 31.

4300 Blackstone Way, $448,448.20 for new duplex with attached garages – Alliance. Historical owner: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-1060. Oct. 31

1217 West Connecticut St., $73,100.54 for 775 sf new DADU with attached single-car garage – Waterman. Contractor: TC Legend Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-1061. Oct. 31.

700 Bayside Road, $15,000 for retaining wall 177 feet long, 5-9 foot height – Kim. Contractor: Northwest Commercial Const. LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-1063. Nov. 1.

4304 Blackstone Way, $448,448 for new duplex with attached garages – Alliance. Historical owner: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-1064. Nov. 1.

1650 Birchwood Ave., $800,000 for facade work and interior remodel – Big Lots. Historical owner: ABS WA-0 LLC. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-1066. Nov. 2.

 

Issued

1825 Cornwall Ave., $12,000 to open wall between two stores and construct ramp – Habitat for Humanity. Contractor: Habitat Human What Co Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0410. Oct. 29.

109 Grand Ave., $302,500 to divide retail space, create three apartments – Daylight Prop. Historical owner: Daniel A. Elmer. Architect: Gregory Higgins. Engineer of Record: Robert Green. Permit no.: BLD2018-0597. Nov. 1.

1200 Granary Ave., $125,000 for surface parking lot: Port of Bellingham. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0717. Oct. 31.

2795 East Bakerview Road, $742,896 to construct new 10,050 sf storage building – Van Wyck. Bonded Contractor: Olsson Construction Inc. Historical owner: Eric B. Clarke and Jullianne K. Carpenter. Permit no.: BLD2018-0743. Nov. 2.

2799 East Bakerview Road, $928,620 to construct new 10,050 sf storage building – Van Wyck. Historical owner: Eric B. Clarke and Jullianne K Carpenter. Permit no.: BLD2018-0744. Oct. 31.

2005 Alpine Way, $11,000 to install 9 bays of new push back racking. Historical owner: 2005 Alpine LLC. Contractor: North West Handling Sys Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0879. Nov. 1.

825 Lincoln St., $119,993 for 96” CSP underground detention system. Historical owner: Advanced Bellingham Holding LLC. Contractor: Faber Construction Corp. Civil Engineer: Freeland and Associates. Permit no.: BLD2018-0880. Oct. 31.

716 Alabama St., $10,000 for 528 sf patio and interior remodel of existing restaurant. Business/tenant: Filling Station – Sunnyland. Contractor: Maker Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-1039. Oct. 31.

Read more about:

COMMENTING RULES: We encourage an open exchange of ideas in the BBJ Today community, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. In a nutshell, don't say anything you wouldn't want your mother to read.

So keep your comments:
  • Civil
  • Smart
  • On-topic
  • Free of profanity

We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

Ad Search

  • Find ads by keyword.

The Bellingham Business Journal

Marketplace

  • © Sound Publishing, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
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