Building permits, Oct. 29-Nov. 2

by ehamann

Filed on 09. Nov, 2018 in Data, Public Records

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

4329 Meridian St., $36,000 for tenant improvement for new trampoline park – Summit Trampoline. Historical owner: DN Clovis LLC. Contractor: The Andrews Group LLC. Business/tenant: Summit Trampoline. Permit no.: BLD2018-1053. Oct. 29.

1200 Brookstone Drive, $283,490.50 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Skeers. Historical owner: Thad and Coralee Jacobsen. Contractor: Skeers Const. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-1054. Oct. 29.

1108 11th St., 102, $20,000 for tenant improvement to yoga studio. Contractor: Scoboria Construction Inc. Business/tenant: Regeneration Center. Permit no.: BLD2018-1055. Oct. 29.

1200 10th St. 104, $10,000 for new ice cream store in existing space – Edaleen Dairy. Applicant 2: Mitch Moorlag. Contractor: Craig Van Kooten. Business/tenant: Edaleen Properties LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-1056. Oct. 30.

2524 Meridian St., $863,419.51 for new mixed use building – Fountain Flats. Historical owner: Mark K Nelson. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-1058. Oct. 31.

21 Bellwether Way 110, $45,000 to remove walls and add new walls to create storage room. Business/tenant: Cohanim/Bellwether LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-1059. Oct. 31.

4300 Blackstone Way, $448,448.20 for new duplex with attached garages – Alliance. Historical owner: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-1060. Oct. 31

1217 West Connecticut St., $73,100.54 for 775 sf new DADU with attached single-car garage – Waterman. Contractor: TC Legend Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-1061. Oct. 31.

700 Bayside Road, $15,000 for retaining wall 177 feet long, 5-9 foot height – Kim. Contractor: Northwest Commercial Const. LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-1063. Nov. 1.

4304 Blackstone Way, $448,448 for new duplex with attached garages – Alliance. Historical owner: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-1064. Nov. 1.

1650 Birchwood Ave., $800,000 for facade work and interior remodel – Big Lots. Historical owner: ABS WA-0 LLC. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-1066. Nov. 2.

Issued

1825 Cornwall Ave., $12,000 to open wall between two stores and construct ramp – Habitat for Humanity. Contractor: Habitat Human What Co Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0410. Oct. 29.

109 Grand Ave., $302,500 to divide retail space, create three apartments – Daylight Prop. Historical owner: Daniel A. Elmer. Architect: Gregory Higgins. Engineer of Record: Robert Green. Permit no.: BLD2018-0597. Nov. 1.

1200 Granary Ave., $125,000 for surface parking lot: Port of Bellingham. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0717. Oct. 31.

2795 East Bakerview Road, $742,896 to construct new 10,050 sf storage building – Van Wyck. Bonded Contractor: Olsson Construction Inc. Historical owner: Eric B. Clarke and Jullianne K. Carpenter. Permit no.: BLD2018-0743. Nov. 2.

2799 East Bakerview Road, $928,620 to construct new 10,050 sf storage building – Van Wyck. Historical owner: Eric B. Clarke and Jullianne K Carpenter. Permit no.: BLD2018-0744. Oct. 31.

2005 Alpine Way, $11,000 to install 9 bays of new push back racking. Historical owner: 2005 Alpine LLC. Contractor: North West Handling Sys Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0879. Nov. 1.

825 Lincoln St., $119,993 for 96” CSP underground detention system. Historical owner: Advanced Bellingham Holding LLC. Contractor: Faber Construction Corp. Civil Engineer: Freeland and Associates. Permit no.: BLD2018-0880. Oct. 31.

716 Alabama St., $10,000 for 528 sf patio and interior remodel of existing restaurant. Business/tenant: Filling Station – Sunnyland. Contractor: Maker Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-1039. Oct. 31.