Building permits, Oct. 30-Nov. 3

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

1309 Cornwall Ave., $450,000 for tenant improvement for distillery and tavern w/ change of use – Chuckanut Bay. Historical owner: Langstan Management LLC. Contractor: Zen Construction. Permit no.: BLD2017-1026. Oct. 30.

1000 F St., $750,000 for tenant improvement to 104,000 square-foot (E) warehouse – Port of Bellingham. Historical owner: Port of Bellingham. Permit no.: BLD2017-1027. Oct. 30.

640 Harris Ave., $2,309,974.29 for new commercial building – Haskell Corporation. Contractor: Dawson Construction Inc. Business/tenant: Fred Haskell. Permit no.: BLD2017-1029. Nov. 1.

515 High St., VU WWU, $260,101.25 for temp. occupancy change – VU/bookstore WWU. Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1034. Nov. 1.

3802 James St. #4, $10,404.97 for new detached carport – Mccaffery. Permit no.: BLD2017-1036. Nov. 2.

2530 Henry St., $224,362.15 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Younker. Historical owner: Peter & Kristi Coy. Contractor: Schramer Construction Co. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-1037. Nov. 2.

2435 Strider Lane 104, $12,500 for marijuana processing plant – Strider Farms LLC. Business/tenant: Strider farms LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1038. Nov. 2.

1065 East Sunset Drive, $175,000 for tenant improvement and mezzanine addition – Latitude Restaurants. Permit no.: BLD2017-1040. Nov. 2.

4313 Indigo Lane, $139,765.54 for new single-family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1041. Nov. 3.

4317 Indigo Lane, $169,787.41 for new single-family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1042. Nov. 3.

4321 Indigo Lane, $124,627.3 for new single-family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1043. Nov. 3.

4317 Indigo Lane, $168,191.97 for new single-family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1044. Nov. 3.

4329 Indigo Lane, $188,965.49 for new single-family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1045. Nov. 3.

4333 Indigo Lane, $169,505.05 for new single-family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1046. Nov. 3.

4337 Indigo Lane, $199,242.96 for new single-family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1047. Nov. 3.

4341 Indigo Lane, $173,098.40 for new single-family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1048. Nov. 3.

4338 Indigo Lane, $188,965.49 for new single-family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1049. Nov. 3.

Issued

2114 Electric Ave., $250,000 for COB Parks – replacement of two floats, install new piling. Permit no.: BLD2017-0308. Nov. 2.

2700 Bill McDonald Parkway, $26,298,204.52 for new educational building – Sehome High School. Bonded Contractor: Dawson Construction Inc. Contractor: Dawsom Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0479. Nov. 1.

100 Arboretum Drive, $30,000 for AT&T equipment shelter – new cingular wireless pcs LLC. Contractor: Mastec Network Solutions LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0637. Nov. 3.

507 Harman Way, $243,721.18 for new single-family residence with attached garage – PHJ Enterprises. Contractor: Bal Construction. Permit no.: BLD2017-0640. Oct. 31.

2205 J St., $246,246 for new 2000 square-foot single-family residence with detached garage – Cookie. Contractor: Hestad Building & Design. Bonded contractor: Coast Construction. Permit no.: BLD2017-0863. Oct. 31.

1251 Lincoln St. 104, $24,000 for interior tenant improvement for new spa – sunrise spa. Historical owner: Lincoln Street Retail LLC. Contractor: Hua Yi Construction. Business/tenant: Sunrise Spa. Permit no.: BLD2017-0885. Nov. 1.

639 Springside Lane, $179,881.32 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Caitac. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0891. Oct. 31.

643 Springside Lane, $179,881.32 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Caitac. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0892. Oct. 31.

705 Springside Lane, $179,881.32 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Caitac. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0895. Oct. 31.

703 San Juan Place, $329,732.41 for new single-family residence with attached garage – San Juan Park LLC. Historical owner: San Juan Park LLC. Contractor: San Juan Park LC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0945. Nov. 1.

1110 Kentucky St., $100,693 to install racking and shelving – PSE. Contractor: Northwest Handling Systems. Permit no.: BLD2017-0981. Nov. 2.

2930 Squalicum Parkway 101, $10,000 for interior remodel, new restroom – Mt. Baker Imaging. Contractor: Pearson Construction Corp. Business/tenant: Devlin Sturdevant. Permit no.: BLD2017-1009. Nov. 3.

