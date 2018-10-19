Building Permits, Oct. 8-12

by ehamann

Filed on 19. Oct, 2018 in Data, Public Records

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

4175 Meridian St., $26,515 for Park Bowl – EMC. Contractor: Signs Plus Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-1002. Oct. 16.

1200 Xenia St., $249,999.15 for new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Skeers Construction Inc. Contractor: Skeers Const. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-1007. Oct. 9.

525 Darby Drive, $14,051.52 to construct trash enclosure. Historical owner: Walton Family LLC #1 50% and Walton Family LLC #2 50%. Permit no.: BLD2018-1011. Oct. 11.

837 Briar Road, $442,133.20 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Robinson. Historical owner: Gene and Karen Terrell. Contractor: David Horst Design/Build LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-1012. Oct. 11.

4717 Spring Brook St., $116,150 for new single-family residence. Historical owner: Charlotte A. Brand. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-1014. Oct. 11.

1155 Lincoln St., $6,646,207.42 for new three-story self-storage building – Langstan. Historical owner: Langstan Management LLC. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-1017. Oct. 12.

4723 Spring Brook Court, $145,680.60 for new single-family residence with detached garage – Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: Charlotte A. Brand. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-1024. Oct. 12.

Issued

3600 Meridian St., $344,000 for interior remodel, new layout – Lake Whatcom Treatment Center. Historical owner: Platt and Yang 2000 Revocable Trust. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0181. Oct. 12.

2075 Barkley Blvd., $552,000 to remodel medical office for use as medical clinic. Historical owner: Talbot Medical Real Estate LLCC. Contractor: Scoboria Construction Inc. Business/tenant: Jodi Plouff. Permit no.: BLD2018-0411. Dec. 12.

1215 Billy Frank Jr. St., $298,311.56 to construct new triplex – 922 BJF. Contractor: TBD. Historical owner: Quady Trust. Permit no.: BLD2018-0511. Oct. 12.

4329 Meridian St., $45,000 for improvements for future tenant improvement – DN Clovis LLC. Historical Owner: Costco Wholesale Corp. Permit no.: BLD2018-0537. Oct. 8.

518 32nd St., $695,950.34 for new seven-unit residential building: Wildjay. Historical owner: Lillian M. Kingman Trust/Tr and Judy Kehoe Tr. Contractor: Bellingham Builders. Permit no.: BLD2018-0555. Oct. 9.

516 32nd St., $726,176.64 for new eight-unit residential building and carport: Wildjay. Historical owner: Lilliam M. Kingman Trust/TR and Judy Kehoe Tr. Contractor: Bellingham Builders. Permit no.: BLD2018-0556. Oct. 9.

4321 Sumac Lane, $173,098.40 for single-family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0598. Oct. 9.

4317 Sumac Lane, $168,522.91 for single-family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0599. Oct. 9.

4325 Sumac Lane, $125,180.14 to construct new single-family residence – June Road. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0600. Oct. 9.

4313 Sumac Lane, $168,191.97 for single-family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0602. Oct. 9.

4329 Sumac Lane, $188,965.49 for single-family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0606. Oct. 9.

4333 Sumac Lane, $171,312.56 for single-family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0607. Oct. 9.

210 Lottie St., $175,00 for interior improvement of planning dept. Offices- city if Bellingham. Contractor: Strengholt Construction Co. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0737. Oct. 10.

4420 Aldrich Road, $10,000 for new walk-in cooler/freezer: Cordata Elementary School. Permit no.: BLD2018-0763. Oct. 11.

4743 Spring Brook Court, $116,730.75 for new single-family residence – Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: Douglas F and Cynthia S. Hencheroff. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0777. Oct. 9.

4747 Spring Brook Court, $116,730.75 for new single-family residence – Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: Douglas F. and Cynthia S. Hencheroff. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0780. Oct. 9.

4751 Spring Brook Court, $116,730.75 for new single-family residence – Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: Douglas F. and Cynthia S. Hencheroff. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0781. Oct. 9.

1330 North Forest St., $57,774.50 for new patio cover over (E) patio-Aslan. Historical owner: Heron Point Properties LLC. Contractor: Slab Design / Build Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0788. Oct. 12.

1 Bellis Fair Parkway 714, $992,820 for interior tenant build out and exterior facade work. Contractor: Banyan Construction Services LLC. Architect: Cortland Morgan Architect. Permit no.: BLD2018-0841. Dec. 10.

2915 Newmarket St., 104, $19,000 for remodel of an existing office suite. Permit no.: BLD2018-0905. Oct. 11.

4059 Bakerview Valley Road, $108,000 to instal solar PV system on roof – Ludtke Trucking. Contractor: Western Solar Inc. Business/tenant: Ludtke Pacific Trucking Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0942. Oct. 8.

701 16th St., $65,000 for new uncovered deck and 4.5 foot retaining wall – Jones. Contractor: Bellingham Bay Builders Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0974. Oct. 9.

4252 Cordata Parkway 104, $15,000 to install walk-in cooler – California Tacos. Contractor: Whatcom Home Remodelers. Business/tenant: California Tacos. Applicant 2: Whatcom Home Remodelers. Permit no.: BLD2018-0977. Oct. 11.

800 Lakeway Drive, $119,400 to remove existing roof, install new roof system. Contractor: Snohomish County Roofing. Permit no.: BLD2018-0992. Oct. 9.