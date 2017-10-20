Building permits, Oct. 9-13

by ehamann

Filed on 20. Oct, 2017 in Data, Public Records

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

4281 Meridian St., $178,012 for reroof using 60 mil TPO. Contractor: North American RFG Srvcs Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0966. Oct. 9.

2200 Broadway St., $25,000 to remodel worship hall, convert basement – Kenoyer. Historical owner: Congregation Beth Israel. Contractor: Tide Water Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0970. Oct. 9.

2111 H St., $17,633.28 for new detached garage – Smith. Designer: CLT Design Build. Permit no.: BLD2017-0971. Oct. 10.

4321 Water Lily Loop, $697,372.30 for new six-unit multifamily building – June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0974. Oct. 11.

4325 Water Lily Loop, $697,372.30 for new six-unit multifamily building – June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0975. Oct. 11.

4327 Water Lily Loop, $697,372.30 for new six-unit multifamily building – June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0976. Oct. 11.

200 Mckenzie Ave., $42,528 for bathroom remodel – City of Bellingham. Contractor: Jensen Lee Construction. Permit no.: BLD2017-0977. Oct. 11.

516 High St., Om WWU, $25,000 for office remodel – Phase 2a om WWU. Permit no.: BLD2017-0978. Oct. 11.

1110 Kentucky St., $100,693 to install racking and shelving – PSE. Contractor: Northwest Handling Systems. Permit no.: BLD2017-0981. Oct. 11.

1050 Lakeway Drive, $225,000 for interior tenant improvement for medical clinic – super track clinics. Business/tenant: Super Track Clinics LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0982. Oct. 12.

4305 Meridian St., $1,505,000 for new retail tenant – Hobby Lobby. Historical owner: Costco Wholesale Corp. Contractor: Hobby Lobby Stores Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0983. Oct. 12.

1322 North State St., $15,000 for installation of walk-in cooler – Aslan Depot. Contractor: Northsound Refrigeration. Permit no.: BLD2017-0984. Oct. 12.

3230 Meridian St., $80,000 for re-siding with rainscreen/steel cladding – St. Paul’s Academy. Contractor: Strengholt Construction Co. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0986. Oct. 12.

1327 Railroad Ave., $200,000 for new restaurant in (E) building – Tactus LLC. Historical owner: Daylight Properties LLC. Contractor: Emerald Builders Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0987. Oct. 12.

4114 Marblemount Lane, $1,473,781.75 for automotive repair shop – No. 1 Automotive Repair. Historical owner: John H. & Loi L. Walton. Contractor: Exxel Pacific Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0988. Oct. 12.

192 East Kellogg Road, $400,000 to replace decks, patios, windows, doors – Spring Creek Apts. Contractor: Heritage Gen Bldg Contrs LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0989. Oct. 12.

1904 Humboldt St., B, $80,000 for office remodel – Dep. of Revenue. Contractor: RCM Fabrication and Const. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0991. Oct. 13.

540 Harman Way, $228,912.19 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Heron Point. Historical owner: Heron Point Holdings LLP. Contractor: Heron Point Builders LLC. Lender: Peoples Bank. Applicant 2: Richard Olson. Permit no.: BLD2017-0993. Oct. 13.

Issued

910 Whitewater Drive, $423,707.14 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Rubicon. Contractor: Rubicon IDC LLC. Lender: Peoples Bank. Permit no.: BLD2017-0900. Oct. 12.

4010 Meridian St., $15,000 to install two signs and one awning: Safelite Autoglass. Contractor: The Sign Post Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0931. Oct. 11.

